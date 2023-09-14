Ultiworld Is Hiring: Part-Time Video Editor

Join Ultiworld and help cover the sport!

September 14, 2023 by in Other with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s Charlie Eisenhood (left), producing alongside Fulcrum’s Xuny Haley on replay. Photo: Kevin Leclaire — UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld is seeking a part-time video editor to assist in the post-production & publication of college, club, and international games along side social media content!

If you are interested in getting involved with a fast-growing, high-quality sports journalism brand, we want to hear from you.


Please click on the position above to learn more and see how to apply! All work is remote and not tied to a specific location, as we don’t have a home office.

Ultiworld seeks to build and support a media landscape that meets or exceeds the diversity of the community we serve. All regular contributors to Ultiworld get complimentary access to a Full subscription including video, paid travel (if required), access to Ultiworld’s Discord community, and other perks.

If you think you could contribute to Ultiworld, but not specifically for the above position, let us know! We are always looking for great people and new ideas. Pitch us on something new or tell us why we need another analyst/columnist/you name it.

As an equal opportunity employer, Ultiworld encourages individuals from groups and identities historically underrepresented in disc sports and in traditional media to apply. These include, but are not limited to, identities based on race, ethnicity, sex, gender, status as a sexual or gender minority, socioeconomic status, ability status, and current service members or veterans. Ultiworld recognizes that many candidates may not have a specific background in sports media, and we encourage those who have a foundational set of communication skills, project management, and an interest in growing to apply. You do not need to have played at the most competitive levels of disc sports to be considered.

Questions and comments can be directed to [email protected] or left in the comments on this post.

Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you!

  Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

