Deep Look: 2023 Bold Predictions

Find out what's on deck for 2023!

Charlie and Keith are joined by Lindsay Soo to kick off the new year with bold predictions for 2023. They talk college, club, international, semi pro, and more.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith present a their 2023 wishlist in ultimate, from more upsets to fewer travels.