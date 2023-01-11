Find out what's on deck for 2023!
January 11, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith are joined by Lindsay Soo to kick off the new year with bold predictions for 2023. They talk college, club, international, semi pro, and more.
Deep Look: 2023 Bold Predictions
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith present a their 2023 wishlist in ultimate, from more upsets to fewer travels.
