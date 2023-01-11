Deep Look: 2023 Bold Predictions

Find out what's on deck for 2023!

January 11, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith are joined by Lindsay Soo to kick off the new year with bold predictions for 2023. They talk college, club, international, semi pro, and more.

Deep Look: 2023 Bold Predictions

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith present a their 2023 wishlist in ultimate, from more upsets to fewer travels.

