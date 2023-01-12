Universe Point: Sockeye vs. Johnny Bravo

Can Sockeye make it back to quarters?

January 12, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

Our Universe Point coverage of the 2022 Club Championships concludes with this wonderful (and surprising) matchup between 8-seed Denver Johnny Bravo and 5-seed Seattle Sockeye. The star-studded rosters of both sides did not disappoint us, as Quinn Finer (1G, 5A) and Daniel Landesman (4G, 2A) powered Bravo’s offense, while Matt Rehder (2G, 3A) spearheaded Sockeye’s balanced attack. Enjoy the conclusion of one of the event’s best games!

Universe Point: Sockeye vs. Johnny Bravo | Men’s Prequarterfinal

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

