Huckin’ Eh: Eastern Qualifiers Recap, Stanford Invite Men’s Preview

Canada heads down to Cali!

March 2, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The college season is in full swing! Multiple Canadian teams were in action this past weekend and Theo and guest host Kelsey Hayden have you covered. In the main event, the two give you all you need to know about the upcoming Stanford Invite as both the UBC and Victoria men’s teams will make the trip down to Palo Alto.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, what’s ultimate life like in the East Coast? Find out as you listen to Kelsey Hayden’s experience playing in Halifax! Find out what makes it so awesome and some challenges playing in a more isolated community.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Kelsey Hayden
    Kelsey Hayden

    Kelsey Hayden is an Ultiworld reporter, primarily covering the Premier Ultimate League and Western Ultimate League. She is originally from Goulds, Newfoundland, and currently resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She plays on a women's club team, Salty. You can follow Kelsey on Twitter - @hikelseyhayden - but warning, she rarely tweets and hates ultimate Twitter.

