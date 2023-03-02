Huckin’ Eh: Eastern Qualifiers Recap, Stanford Invite Men’s Preview

Canada heads down to Cali!

The college season is in full swing! Multiple Canadian teams were in action this past weekend and Theo and guest host Kelsey Hayden have you covered. In the main event, the two give you all you need to know about the upcoming Stanford Invite as both the UBC and Victoria men’s teams will make the trip down to Palo Alto.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, what’s ultimate life like in the East Coast? Find out as you listen to Kelsey Hayden’s experience playing in Halifax! Find out what makes it so awesome and some challenges playing in a more isolated community.