Canada heads down to Cali!
March 2, 2023 by Theo Wan and Kelsey Hayden in Podcast with 0 comments
The college season is in full swing! Multiple Canadian teams were in action this past weekend and Theo and guest host Kelsey Hayden have you covered. In the main event, the two give you all you need to know about the upcoming Stanford Invite as both the UBC and Victoria men’s teams will make the trip down to Palo Alto.
Huckin’ Eh: Eastern Qualifiers Recap, Stanford Invite Men’s Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, what’s ultimate life like in the East Coast? Find out as you listen to Kelsey Hayden’s experience playing in Halifax! Find out what makes it so awesome and some challenges playing in a more isolated community.
