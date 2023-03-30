Beach Bowl bonanza and the start of the PUL season!
Jenna and Sascha Recap the Super Bloom Beach Bowl and talk about the PUL’s new commissioner and finish with a preview of the PUL season.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: PUL Primer! WUL Week 3!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
-
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Premier Ultimate League (PUL), Western Ultimate League (WUL), Colorado Alpenglow, Double Overtime, PUL, Sidewinders Showdown, VC Ultimate, Western Ultimate League, WUL
TEAMS: Oregon Onyx, San Diego Super Bloom, San Francisco Falcons, Seattle Tempest, Utah Wild