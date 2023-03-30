Double Overtime: PUL Primer! WUL Week 3!

Beach Bowl bonanza and the start of the PUL season!

March 30, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha Recap the Super Bloom Beach Bowl and talk about the PUL’s new commissioner and finish with a preview of the PUL season.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

