D-I College Bidwatch [3/30/23]

Who has a shot going into the final weekend of the season?

March 31, 2023 by and in Analysis with 0 comments
British Columbia Thunderbirds’ Ryan Graves at Stanford Invite 2023. Photo: Rodney Chen – UltiPhotos.com

It’s that time of the college season again when speculation about bids to D-I Nationals ramps up. Based on the current rankings from Frisbee-Rankings.com and USA Ultimate, we’ve constructed the picture of both where things are and conjectured a bit about who are the key players in the story moving forward. With Easterns and Northwest Challenge hosting a large swath of connected teams in the men’s division bid picture, there’s a lot up in the air. Add to that forecasts for some serious wind at tournaments across the country, which should decrease scoring and add some randomness, and things get even more wild.

Here is how bids allocation seem likely to work out in 2023.

D-I College Bidwatch [3/30/23] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Scott Dunham
    Avatar

    Scott Dunham (also known as @Hallies_Dad) is a professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle. He recalls playing a game that resembled ultimate on the Stanford CroMem lawn in the early 80's and took it up again around 2001 after moving to Seattle. These days, he plays pick-up around town and cheers on his daughter's teams (and those of her former teammates)

TAGGED: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "D-I College Bidwatch [3/30/23]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • D-I College Bidwatch [3/30/23]
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentator’s Corner – Scouting
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: Early Season Stats
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now