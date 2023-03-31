D-I College Bidwatch [3/30/23]

Who has a shot going into the final weekend of the season?

It’s that time of the college season again when speculation about bids to D-I Nationals ramps up. Based on the current rankings from Frisbee-Rankings.com and USA Ultimate, we’ve constructed the picture of both where things are and conjectured a bit about who are the key players in the story moving forward. With Easterns and Northwest Challenge hosting a large swath of connected teams in the men’s division bid picture, there’s a lot up in the air. Add to that forecasts for some serious wind at tournaments across the country, which should decrease scoring and add some randomness, and things get even more wild.

Here is how bids allocation seem likely to work out in 2023.