Better Box Score Metrics: Two-Week Domination

A handful of players put together multiple league-leading performances.

After Week 4, and with all but Utah now having played at least three games, conference standings in the WUL have begun sorting. Not surprisingly, the current leaders in the respective conferences—San Diego and Seattle—are the two teams that had the highest single-game scores of the past two weekends.

Seattle Tempest scored a league-high 28 goals in its win over Colorado Alpenglow in Week 4, and Super Bloom took control of the Southwest Conference by winning both of their games on Super Bloom Beach Bowl weekend in Week 3.1 Kaela Helton had a lot to do with this. As in, she not only had the top single-game EDGE score of Weeks 3 and 4, she also had the second highest.