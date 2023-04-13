Double Overtime: Surge Start Strong, SoCal Road Warriors

Philly surges and Alpenglow ascends!
April 13, 2023 by Jenna Weiner and Sascha Vogel in Podcast with 0 comments
Jenna and Sascha discuss news from around the PUL including Philadelphia Surge’s franchise-first win, DC’s dominance at home, and the possibility of a selection committee for the final spot at Championship Weekend. They then talk about the week’s WUL action, as Colorado Alpenglow won their home opener, and San Diego and LA both won on the road.
