Universe Point: Grand Canyon vs. Emory

A fun cross-country matchup!

The first round of Presidents’ Day Invite gave us a fun cross-country matchup. Emory Juice, known for their fun jersey designs, faced up against Grand Canyon, a fresh regional challenger in the Southwest. After hitting soft cap, the score was knotted at 8s, making this Universe Point!

Universe Point: Grand Canyon vs. Emory | Men’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!