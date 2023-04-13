A fun cross-country matchup!
April 13, 2023 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments
The first round of Presidents’ Day Invite gave us a fun cross-country matchup. Emory Juice, known for their fun jersey designs, faced up against Grand Canyon, a fresh regional challenger in the Southwest. After hitting soft cap, the score was knotted at 8s, making this Universe Point!
Universe Point: Grand Canyon vs. Emory | Men’s Pool Play
