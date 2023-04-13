Universe Point: Grand Canyon vs. Emory

A fun cross-country matchup!

April 13, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The first round of Presidents’ Day Invite gave us a fun cross-country matchup. Emory Juice, known for their fun jersey designs, faced up against Grand Canyon, a fresh regional challenger in the Southwest. After hitting soft cap, the score was knotted at 8s, making this Universe Point!

Universe Point: Grand Canyon vs. Emory | Men’s Pool Play

  Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

