WUL & PUL Power Rankings [4/14/23]

The Surge are surging.
April 14, 2023 by Jenna Weiner in Rankings with 0 comments
We’re starting to see the playoff picture come into focus in the Western Ultimate League while the Premier Ultimate League is through just a handful of games through the first two weeks of its season. Here’s a look at the latest Power Rankings for each league!
WUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Seattle Tempest
|-
|1
|2
|San Diego Super Bloom
|-
|2
|3
|Los Angeles Astra
|+2
|5
|4
|Colorado Alpenglow
|+4
|8
|5
|Utah Wild
|-2
|3
|6
|San Francisco Falcons
|-2
|4
|7
|Oregon Onyx
|-
|7
|8
|Arizona Sidewinders
|-2
|6
WUL Discussion
- Seattle and San Diego remain the two clear frontrunners in the WUL, with the Super Bloom adding to their lead at the top of the Southwest Conference with a dominant win on the road over Arizona.
- Los Angeles and Colorado both bounced back from heavy losses in their most recent games with impressive wins, vaulting them into the top-half of the power rankings.
PUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|DC Shadow
|-
|1
|2
|Philadelphia Surge
|+3
|5
|3
|New York Gridlock
|-1
|2
|4
|Raleigh Radiance
|-1
|3
|5
|Minnesota Strike
|-1
|4
|6
|Portland Rising
|-
|6
|7
|Austin Torch
|-
|7
|8
|Columbus Pride
|+1
|9
|9
|Indianapolis Red
|-1
|8
|10
|Milwaukee Monarchs
|-
|10
|11
|Nashville Nightshade
|-
|11
|12
|Atlanta Soul
|-
|12
PUL Discussion
- No change at the #1 spot in the PUL, as DC rolled over Indy with an incredible 16-4 second half performance at home.
- Philadelphia jumps up to second after their winning their franchise opener over a New York team that was admittedly missing a number of their top players.