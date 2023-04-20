Double Overtime: DC Dominance, San Diego Set for Championship Weekend

DC leaves teams in their Shadow, the WUL Southwest division is very crowded.

April 20, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Sascha and Jenna recap the events of WUL week 6 and PUL week 3 including a big win on the road for Arizona over LA. San Diego Superbloom clinch the division and the first spot at Championship weekend.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: DC Dominance, San Diego Set for Championship Weekend

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

