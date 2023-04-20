DC leaves teams in their Shadow, the WUL Southwest division is very crowded.
Sascha and Jenna recap the events of WUL week 6 and PUL week 3 including a big win on the road for Arizona over LA. San Diego Superbloom clinch the division and the first spot at Championship weekend.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: DC Dominance, San Diego Set for Championship Weekend
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
-
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Premier Ultimate League (PUL), Western Ultimate League (WUL), Double Overtime, PUL, VC Ultimate, Western Ultimate League, WUL
TEAMS: Arizona Sidewinders, Austin Torch, Columbus Pride, DC Shadow, Los Angeles Astra, Milwaukee Monarchs, Nashville Nightshade, Oregon Onyx, Philadelphia Surge, Raleigh Radiance, San Diego Super Bloom, Seattle Tempest