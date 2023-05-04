Deep Look: Biggest Regionals Stories and Pro League Check-In

College Regionals Week 1 Drama!

May 4, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith talk about the news from the first weekend of Regionals, including Wisconsin’s Nationals streak ending and the controversial call in the Metro East D-I women’s final. Then they talk AUDL opening weekend, the WUL playoff race, and the PUL’s latest results.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at this weekend’s D-I Nationals qualifiers to pick who could over-perform expectations and seeding in Ohio.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

