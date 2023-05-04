College Regionals Week 1 Drama!
May 4, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith talk about the news from the first weekend of Regionals, including Wisconsin’s Nationals streak ending and the controversial call in the Metro East D-I women’s final. Then they talk AUDL opening weekend, the WUL playoff race, and the PUL’s latest results.
This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate
Deep Look: Biggest Regionals Stories and Pro League Check-In
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at this weekend’s D-I Nationals qualifiers to pick who could over-perform expectations and seeding in Ohio.
