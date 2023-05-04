Deep Look: Biggest Regionals Stories and Pro League Check-In

College Regionals Week 1 Drama!

Charlie and Keith talk about the news from the first weekend of Regionals, including Wisconsin’s Nationals streak ending and the controversial call in the Metro East D-I women’s final. Then they talk AUDL opening weekend, the WUL playoff race, and the PUL’s latest results.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at this weekend’s D-I Nationals qualifiers to pick who could over-perform expectations and seeding in Ohio.