WUL & PUL Power Rankings [May 5, 2023]

May 5, 2023

WUL Power Rankings

WUL Discussion

  • With only one game in week eight, San Francisco are this week’s only risers, moving past Utah as they secured their place at Championship Weekend.

PUL Power Rankings

PUL Discussion

  • There continues to not be much movement in the PUL with favorites Minnesota, New York, and Philadelphia all winning.
  • The lone movement this week comes courtesy of Nashville’s overtime win over Austin that jumps Nightshade ahead of Torch. A critical South division showdown with Raleigh in week eight now beckons for Nashville.
  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

