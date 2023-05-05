WUL & PUL Power Rankings [May 5, 2023]

May 5, 2023 by Jenna Weiner in Rankings with 0 comments
WUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Seattle Tempest
|-
|1
|2
|San Diego Super Bloom
|-
|2
|3
|San Francisco Falcons
|+1
|4
|4
|Utah Wild
|-1
|3
|5
|Colorado Alpenglow
|-
|5
|6
|Arizona Sidewinders
|-
|6
|7
|Oregon Onyx
|-
|7
|8
|Los Angeles Astra
|-
|8
WUL Discussion
- With only one game in week eight, San Francisco are this week’s only risers, moving past Utah as they secured their place at Championship Weekend.
PUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|DC Shadow
|-
|1
|2
|Philadelphia Surge
|-
|2
|3
|New York Gridlock
|-
|3
|4
|Minnesota Strike
|-
|4
|5
|Raleigh Radiance
|-
|5
|6
|Portland Rising
|-
|6
|7
|Nashville Nightshade
|+2
|9
|8
|Austin Torch
|-1
|7
|9
|Atlanta Soul
|-1
|8
|10
|Columbus Pride
|-
|10
|11
|Indianapolis Red
|-
|11
|12
|Milwaukee Monarchs
|-
|12
PUL Discussion
- There continues to not be much movement in the PUL with favorites Minnesota, New York, and Philadelphia all winning.
- The lone movement this week comes courtesy of Nashville’s overtime win over Austin that jumps Nightshade ahead of Torch. A critical South division showdown with Raleigh in week eight now beckons for Nashville.