Colorado School of Mines: Entropy at Work

How Colorado School of Mines embraced their unique energy - and each other - to save their season at the final hour

Entropy: a state of disorder, or a tendency toward such a state; chaos.

While the Colorado School of Mines (CSOM) men’s ultimate team name is probably more inspired by the thermodynamic definition, the above feels more appropriate for the manner in which Entropy qualified for Nationals. After going 0-3 in pool play on Saturday, CSOM bounced back and won three straight games on Sunday to take the South Central’s third bid to Nationals.

Potential Energy

AJ Abraham, one of the coaches for Entropy, along with Allen “Boots” Boitz, called his shot after the team’s first tournament this year, emailing me to say that this was the most talented team he’s coached and predicting they would make a push for Nationals. Senior team captain Campbell Beals echoed these early season feelings in an interview last week: “We set goals tournament by tournament. Nationals was always the overarching goal, and we felt like we had a good opportunity this year, adding really strong freshman to our returning leadership, in addition to our coaching staff. Nationals was always really the goal.”