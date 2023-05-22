Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Weeks 9-10 and Wrapping on the Regular Season

Leaderboards from the final weekends

The WUL regular season has concluded, and EDGE numbers for all the players are found at the end in the comprehensive table. We’ll provide leaderboard summaries for each of the EDGE permutations, but first, we need to catch up on the results from the last two weeks of the season.

Weeks 9 and 10 Results

Paige Kercher became the fourth player this season to record a single-game EDGE score over 5, which she did in Utah’s defeat-snatched-from-the-jaws-of-victory loss to Oregon in Week 9. (The other three were all Super Bloomers: Dena Elimelech, Kaela Helton, Avery Jones.) It was a massive performance, accounting for over 700 yards of offense and half of the team’s assists.