Leaderboards from the final weekends
May 22, 2023 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
The WUL regular season has concluded, and EDGE numbers for all the players are found at the end in the comprehensive table. We’ll provide leaderboard summaries for each of the EDGE permutations, but first, we need to catch up on the results from the last two weeks of the season.
Weeks 9 and 10 Results
Paige Kercher became the fourth player this season to record a single-game EDGE score over 5, which she did in Utah’s defeat-snatched-from-the-jaws-of-victory loss to Oregon in Week 9. (The other three were all Super Bloomers: Dena Elimelech, Kaela Helton, Avery Jones.) It was a massive performance, accounting for over 700 yards of offense and half of the team’s assists.
Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Weeks 9-10 and Wrapping on the Regular Season is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!