High School Power Rankings: State Championships Edition [5/25/23]

The HSNI field is set!
May 25, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in Rankings with 0 comments
Welcome to the eighth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
The rankings were used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite: the tournament now has 32 accepted bids and is ready to go in Salt Lake City in three weeks!
If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.
Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Boys Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Chapel Hill (NC) (24), El Cerrito (CA) (25)
|1
|Eastside Prep (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Wissahickon (PA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|+1
|4
|4
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|+1
|5
|5
|Green Canyon (UT)
|+5
|10
|6
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-3
|3
|7
|Lincoln (WA)
|-1
|6
|8
|Northwest (WA)
|-1
|7
|9
|Cleveland (WA)
|-1
|8
|10
|Jordan (NC)
|-1
|9
|11
|Montclair (NJ)
|-
|11
|12
|Summit (OR)
|+7
|19
|13
|Jackson-Reed (DC)
|-1
|12
|14
|Edina (MN)
|-1
|13
|15
|Portland Waldorf (OR)
|-
|15
|16
|Columbia (NJ)
|-2
|14
|17
|Paideia (GA)
|-1
|16
|18
|Lexington (MA)
|-
|19
|Harriton (PA)
|-
|20
|Pennsbury (PA)
|-3
|17
|21
|Amherst (MA)
|-3
|18
|22
|Mason (OH)
|-2
|20
|23
|West Jessamine (KY)
|-2
|21
|24
|St. Louis Park (MN)
|-2
|22
|25
|Westfield (NJ)
|-2
|23
|26
|Alameda (CA)
|-
Notes
- Green Canyon jumps into the top 5 after upsetting Lone Peak to win the Utah State Championship! Both teams are set to compete at HSNI for a final battle in a great season series.
- Welcome to the top 25, Lexington and Harrington! Lexington took down the Pioneer Valley Invite, easily posting their best results of the season and setting up for an interesting Massachusetts state championship. Harrington topped Pennsbury at the Philly city championships: which team will come out on top at states — and can either of them touch #2 Wissahickon?
- Alameda once again showed up for the big playoff event and won California states to get back into the top 25.
- Summit beat Portland Waldorf at Oregon states before losing to South Eugene in the final.
- Jackson-Reed easily won the Virginia State Championships.
- Wooster won the Connecticut State Championships.
High School Girls Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: HB Woodlawn (VA) (24), Strath Haven (PA) (25)
|1
|Roosevelt (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Lincoln (WA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Paideia (GA)
|-
|4
|5
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|-
|5
|6
|East Chapel Hill (NC)
|-
|6
|7
|Franklin (WA)
|-
|7
|8
|Cleveland (WA)
|+5
|13
|9
|Newton North (MA)
|+8
|17
|10
|Northwest (WA)
|-2
|8
|11
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-2
|9
|12
|Lower Merion (PA)
|-2
|10
|13
|Four Rivers (MA)
|-2
|11
|14
|Northampton (MA)
|-2
|12
|15
|Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences (WA)
|-1
|14
|16
|Edina (MN)
|-1
|15
|17
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-1
|16
|18
|Masterman (PA)
|-
|18
|19
|Garfield (WA)
|-
|19
|20
|Summit (OR)
|-
|20
|21
|Ingraham (WA)
|-
|21
|22
|West Windsor North (NJ)
|-
|22
|23
|Madison (VA)
|-
|23
|24
|Needham (MA)
|-
|25
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-
Notes
- Newton North was fantastic at PVI, winning the tournament over a number of club and combo teams from around the Northeast. They jump up into the top 10 after a great weekend.
- #1 Roosevelt topped #2 Lincoln to win the Washington State Championships: perhaps the teams will meet again in the final of HSNI!
- El Cerrito won the California State Championships to get back into the rankings.
- After taking a loss in pool play at the Virginia State Championships, Madison rallied on day two to take down the highly competitive tournament.
- Green Canyon won the Utah State Championships, though they dropped a pool play game to Lone Peak in their first loss of the season. Lone Peak didn’t reach the final.
- Needham had a nice showing at PVI, finishing 7th with bracket losses to Newton North and a club team from Montreal.