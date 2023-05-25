High School Power Rankings: State Championships Edition [5/25/23]

The HSNI field is set!

The rankings were used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite: the tournament now has 32 accepted bids and is ready to go in Salt Lake City in three weeks!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Green Canyon jumps into the top 5 after upsetting Lone Peak to win the Utah State Championship! Both teams are set to compete at HSNI for a final battle in a great season series.

Welcome to the top 25, Lexington and Harrington! Lexington took down the Pioneer Valley Invite, easily posting their best results of the season and setting up for an interesting Massachusetts state championship. Harrington topped Pennsbury at the Philly city championships: which team will come out on top at states — and can either of them touch #2 Wissahickon?

Alameda once again showed up for the big playoff event and won California states to get back into the top 25.

Summit beat Portland Waldorf at Oregon states before losing to South Eugene in the final.

Jackson-Reed easily won the Virginia State Championships.

Wooster won the Connecticut State Championships.

Notes