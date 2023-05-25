WUL & PUL Power Rankings [May 25, 2023]

May 25, 2023 by Jenna Weiner in Rankings with 0 comments
WUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Diego Super Bloom
|+1
|2
|2
|Seattle Tempest
|-1
|1
|3
|Utah Wild
|+1
|4
|4
|San Francisco Falcons
|-1
|3
|5
|Oregon Onyx
|+2
|7
|6
|Colorado Alpenglow
|-1
|5
|7
|Arizona Sidewinders
|-1
|6
|8
|Los Angeles Astra
|-
|8
WUL Discussion
- No changes as team’s prep for Championship Weekend.
PUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|New York Gridlock
|+2
|3
|2
|DC Shadow
|-1
|1
|3
|Philadelphia Surge
|-1
|2
|4
|Minnesota Strike
|-
|4
|5
|Raleigh Radiance
|-
|5
|6
|Portland Rising
|-
|6
|7
|Nashville Nightshade
|-
|7
|8
|Austin Torch
|-
|8
|9
|Indianapolis Red
|+2
|11
|10
|Atlanta Soul
|-1
|9
|11
|Milwaukee Monarchs
|+1
|12
|12
|Columbus Pride
|-2
|10
PUL Discussion
- After their stunning win over DC — which came missing some top level contributors, no less — New York leaps up to claim the top spot, though to make Championship Weekend Gridlock will have to hope that the selection committee decides in their favor.
- No other movement this week, as arguably all of the favorites won in week eight, sans DC.