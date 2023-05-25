WUL & PUL Power Rankings [May 25, 2023]

May 25, 2023 by in Rankings with 0 comments

WUL Power Rankings

WUL Discussion

  • No changes as team’s prep for Championship Weekend.

PUL Power Rankings

PUL Discussion

  • After their stunning win over DC — which came missing some top level contributors, no less — New York leaps up to claim the top spot, though to make Championship Weekend Gridlock will have to hope that the selection committee decides in their favor.
  • No other movement this week, as arguably all of the favorites won in week eight, sans DC.
  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "WUL & PUL Power Rankings [May 25, 2023]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone: Elite Invite Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: More Elite Invite!
    Subscriber podcast
  • UCLA vs. UC Santa Cruz (Men’s 3rd Place Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Babbitt Chatter [AUDL Week 4, 2023]
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now