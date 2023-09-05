2023 WFDF Asia Oceanic Ultimate & Guts Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

20 livestreams from the continental championship!

Later today, the five-day 2023 WFDF Asia Oceanic Ultimate & Guts Championships will begin in Manila, Philippines: 44 ultimate teams across four divisions will compete for gold in the first AOUGC event since the pandemic!

“WFDF is excited to be expanding our international coverage to selected continental/regional tournaments,” said WFDF President Robert “Nob” Rauch in a statement. “As we look to the premier quadrennial ultimate events of 2024 with the World Ultimate Championships in Gold Coast, Australia, and 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, we are delighted to provide coverage of this top-tier continental competition from the Asian region.”

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action next week from the Philippines. Follow along on the AOUGC Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

In partnership with WFDF and local production partners Upstream Sports, we are broadcasting 19 ultimate games (and the Guts final!) from this year’s AOUGC!

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the AOUGC livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to all AOUGC streams [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to all AOUGC streams [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

AOUGC Event Pack ($9.99, one time charge): Access to all AOUGC streams

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the AOUGC games in their Pack.

Select Country Discounts

Event Pack access in select countries — Colombia, India, and the Philippines — will be discounted to $4.99. Users from those countries will need to have a payment method with an address from that country saved in their Ultiworld account to automatically receive the discounted price.

This is a pilot program with room to expand to include more countries in the future.

If you need additional assistance activating this discount, check out this help article.

Are There Free Streams from AOUGC?

Yes, there are daily free games from Wednesday to Saturday at AOUGC! Here is the schedule of games that will be broadcasted on the Ultiworld YouTube channel:

Sept. 6, 9:45 AM PHT: Malaysia v. Philippines (Open)

Sept. 7, 8:00 AM PHT: Philippines v. China (Masters Mixed)

Sept. 8, 8:00 AM PHT: Hong Kong, China v. China (Women)

Sept. 9, 9:45 AM PHT: Mixed Semifinal

Full 2023 AOUGC Broadcast Schedule