Huck and Hope: Episode 4 – The Desolation of the Rochester Dragons

Check out episode 4 of Huck and Hope!

September 7, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The first two episodes of Huck and Hope are out now, free on Youtube! The remainder of the show will be released weekly

What happens when a freight train of unearned enthusiasm slams into a brick wall of reality? You get the April 26, 2014 game between the Dragons and the New York Empire. Along with several guests who were there on hand, Pat and Brian survey the wreckage from what may have been the worst game of ultimate ever played, and see what happens when you scrape away a veneer of legitimacy from a team and league that was one coat of paint deep.

