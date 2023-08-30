Huck and Hope: Episode 3 – The Observer Effect

Check out episode 3 of Huck and Hope!

August 30, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The first two episodes of Huck and Hope are out now, free on Youtube! The remainder of the show will be released weekly and you can access with any Ultiworld subscription in the Huck and Hope subscriber-only feed.

The Dragons play a game in Toronto on ESPN 3, and a post on Lil Wayne’s Facebook page is there to prove it. This begs the question: what does that actually mean?

Patrick and Brian look at how the anxieties of a generation of ultimate players led to a quest for visibility and legitimacy during the early days of the AUDL and Triple Crown Tour that forever changed the way we process and interact with the sport.

If you’d like to contact us about the show, you can email us at [email protected].

  1. Brian Kibler
    Brian Kibler

    Brian Kibler is a podcast host for Ultiworld. He has been playing ultimate for over a decade, most recently with New York XIST. He is also a physical therapist in New York City.

  2. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

