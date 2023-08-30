Huck and Hope: Episode 3 – The Observer Effect

Check out episode 3 of Huck and Hope!

The first two episodes of Huck and Hope are out now, free on Youtube! The remainder of the show will be released weekly and you can access with any Ultiworld subscription in the Huck and Hope subscriber-only feed.

The Dragons play a game in Toronto on ESPN 3, and a post on Lil Wayne’s Facebook page is there to prove it. This begs the question: what does that actually mean?

Patrick and Brian look at how the anxieties of a generation of ultimate players led to a quest for visibility and legitimacy during the early days of the AUDL and Triple Crown Tour that forever changed the way we process and interact with the sport.

If you’d like to contact us about the show, you can email us at [email protected].