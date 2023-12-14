LA Astra and Columbus Pride are idle for 2024.
December 14, 2023 by Jenna Weiner and Sascha Vogel in Podcast with 0 comments
Sascha and Jenna interview Maggie O’Connor about the LA Astra gap year and also talk about the Columbus Pride taking their own gap year among other WUL and PUL updates.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: Maggie O’Connor; League Updates
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.