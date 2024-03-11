The 2024 Premier Ultimate League Rosters

The biggest moves of the PUL offseason.

Simultaneous with the 2024 Premier Ultimate League Player Sponsorship Program, each of the eleven teams competing for this season’s PUL crown released their rosters. Below, we’ve collected all of them, along with our thoughts on some of the most notable changes to each team’s composition. Does Raleigh have enough to retain the title, or will they be dethroned by one of their many challengers this time around?

North Division

Indy Red

Key Additions: Kat McGuire, Maple Adkins-Threats, Laura Gerencser, Rachel Mast, Shani Rosenthal, Lili Hobday

Key Losses: Anastasia Foster, Tess Mcgrew, Melissa Gibbs, Eliza Hutchings, Hayley Banas

There’s a lot of reason to be excited about Indy entering 2024. Their 4-2 record last year put them second in the Midwest, and they had a real shot at winning the division. While the landscape has changed, and they lost some key veteran contributors, their additions give hope to smooth over all of that and have them continuing to compete. Kat McGuire, Rachel Mast, Laura Gerenscer, Shani Rosenthal, and Maple Adkins-Threats bring elite club experience, semi-pro bonafides, and diverse skills in varying amounts. With Tracey Lo leading the way, and vets like Risa Umeno and Jalyn Baumgartner, it could be a banner year for them. In a deep division, they could plausibly have a better team playing well and still not see improvement on the tables.

Milwaukee Monarchs

Key Additions: Penny Wu, Erynn Schroeder, Chelsea Twohig, Katy Stanton

Key Losses: Anna Thorn, Eileen Duffner, Cassandra Brown, Grace Zucchero, Ellen Yu

After a disappointing 2023, Milwaukee is reinforcing their roster with some explosive additions. Both Penny Wu and Erynn Schroeder bring elite playmaking to a roster that otherwise has a healthy dose of continuity. While they lose the likes of Anna Thorn and Eileen Duffner among others, they return Sydney French, Jacqueline Jarik, and Austin Prucha to name a few. However, that core will be glad to have a fresh slate of a season to work with. While they didn’t have the league’s worst record at 1-5, their point differential was deep underwater at -60. After a season in which they scored the fewest points in the league and allowed the most, there’s room for renewed hope in the monarchy, although their division looks like it won’t be handing out many easy wins.

Minnesota Strike

Key Additions: Erica Baken, Tori Gray, Chelsea Semper, Amelia Zdechlik, Emery Otopalik

Key Losses: Robyn Fennig, Nariah-Belle Woodruff-Sims, Kayla Blanek, Adrienne Baker

The Strike return with eyes on the prize in 2024 after finishing last regular season as the lone undefeated team, but getting run off the field in their semifinal against New York. Can they do it without their QB, Robyn Fennig? She led the team in assists in every game she played for them last year. Their athletic cutting group helmed by Sarah Meckstroth and Danielle Byers doesn’t have to look far for potential replacement: Erica Baken brings a steady backfield presence. They also traded (figuratively speaking) Syzygy-brand defenders, losing Nariah-Belle Woodruff-Sims and gaining Tori Gray. Can they manage the changeover, take the lessons from last year’s postseason, and find a way to repeat last season’s success in a much deeper division after the realignment?

New York Gridlock

Key Additions: Valeria Cardenas, Manuela Cardenas, Linnea Soo, Jolie Krebs, Cassandra Brown, Emma Berrigan, Montana Roberts, Mariabelen Restrepo

Key Losses: Elizabeth Mosquera, Emily Barrett, Luisa Neves, Angela Zhu, Becky Malinowski, Zoe Hecht, Cara Sieber, Amy Zhou, Sydney Harris, Abby Cheng, Tulsa Douglas, Renata Pepi, Kelly Hyland, Stazi Tangherlini, Akina Younge, Lisa Kowalski, Tracey Lum

To put it simply: this is a radically different Gridlock roster than the group that made it1 to 2023’s PUL Championship Weekend. Gone is nearly every key contributor from that 2023 squad — the quartet of Genny De Jesus, Yina Cartagena, Nikki Hair, and Nina Finley the only returners. Although New York hasn’t been able to replace their incredible depth of talent from last year, Gridlock’s top-end may still be among the best in the league. The Cardenas sisters, Valeria and Manuela, join their compatriot Cartagena in a reunion of two-time former PUL champions with Medellin Revolution, while Linnea Soo and Jolie Krebs both join after club semifinal showings with Seattle BFG and New York XIST respectively. Gridlock’s headliners will likely have enough to earn them a fair few wins, but in a competitive North Division, the question will be if they can sustain that over the course of the season.

Surge Roster IG

Philadelphia Surge

Key Additions: Sarah Liang, Veronica Kolegue-Spalaris, Emily Shields, Emilie Mohler

Key Losses: Madi Cannon, Meghan Wadlinger

The playoff-team-that-wasn’t looks fully geared up for a revenge campaign in 2024. Perhaps it is that drive that pulled back so many of their returners. Their AMP-powered core is back – Mozaffari, McKenna, Morse, Hart, Bova, Onoe, Walsh, etc. – along with Emma Soiles and Casey Gorman, indicative of good buy-in. To that mix they add Sara Liang, who starred for Parcha in 2023, veteran Emily Shields, and Veronica “K-Spa” Kolegue-Spalaris, a highly productive cutter who competed in the WUL last year. It would seem there isn’t much room to get better than 5-1, but making the playoffs would be a start. That would still be far from the ceiling for Surge.

Portland Rising

Key Additions: Duschia Bodet, Alex Rowell, Laura Bitterman, Willa Morales, Annika Chan, Shirlee Wohl

Key Losses: Wilhelmina Graff, Jenny Wang, Makk, Emma Lowenstein, Rachael Westgate

After a disappointing second full season, Rising will hope that this is their year to make a run to Championship Weekend in the newly formed North Division. Yuge Xiao, Sophie Knowles, and Olivia Hamptom are just a few of the standouts from Portland’s 2023 roster, and though they lose Whilhelmina Graff’s steady presence in the backfield, Rising have picked up some crucial pieces in the offseason. 2022 Callahan finalist Duschia Bodet returns to the team after two seasons away, while 2023 D-III Women’s DPOTY Alex Rowell joins Rising after an impressive collegiate career with Carleton Eclipse. Portland also add some veteran nous with Scandal’s Shirlee Wohl, in her first season with Rising, and Laura Bitterman, who returns after missing the 2023 season. Along with an excellent coaching staff that includes Hannah Baranes, a previous Team USA U24 mixed team coach, Rising are well-positioned to rebound in a big way this season.

South Division

Atlanta Soul

Key Additions: Charlotte Doran, Jordan Harn, Martha Wilber

Key Losses: Cori Bradham, Danni Cordes, Erynn Schroeder, Emma Jones

The Soul are in an interesting place currently. They were an underdog in 2023, and were sitting at 0-4 until showing great resilience to close the season with back to back wins. But they also enter this season without star Erynn Schroeder, top cutter Cori Bradham, or Emma Jones. Soju Hokari, one of the area’s top talents, rejoins the team, and Charlotte Doran is a seasoned vet. But much will fall to young star Quincy Booth, who will have an athletic roster with the likes of Naomi Anderson, Natalie Wilson, and Fiona Cashin as targets. If they can build on the lessons they learned developing last season, it could be a resurgent 2024, but the climb will be tough without some of their most talented teammates.

Austin Torch

Key Additions: Anastasia Foster, Clara Stewart, Amy Broome, Olympia Walker, Madi Cannon

Key Losses: Julia Schmaltz, Bri Stedman, Maple Adkins-Threats, Trainer Yeager

Torch had a disappointing 1-5 finish to their 2023 season, but only a score differential of -7. Two of their losses were by one point and one was by two in OT. Safe to say the Torch were on the cusp of a much different season, and with the new additions this year are looking to live in that alternate reality. The ever entertaining, exceptionally talented Clara Stewart has made the move to Austin and will make a positive impact for the Torch. In conjunction with the exciting rookie pick up Austin have also added a great veteran to the roster in Anastasia Foster. Foster played for Indy last season and has nearly ten years of experience in the club circuit and will now try to take Austin to the next level.

DC Shadow

Key Additions: Marie Perivier, Caroline Tornquist, Jamie Eriksson, Graham Cunningham

Key Losses: Maddy Boyle, Nada Tramonte, Jenny Fey, Blaise Sevier, Allison Maddux

Twice now, Shadow have entered the postseason as the top-seeded team, and twice now, DC has fallen short of their inaugural title. Is this the year they make it third time lucky? With much of the 2023 core returning after putting up the best point differential by a sizable margin, it’s more than possible. Club POTY podium-mates Claire Trop and Kami Groom headline the Shadow star-show, though Amanda Murphy, Ashleigh Jentilett, and Lisa Dang are just a few of the outstanding supporting cast continuing with Shadow after making it to the club final together on Scandal. Carolyn Normile, Annelise Peters, and Erin McCann comprise DC’s Pittsburgh Parcha pod, while Shadow’s outstanding new additions include a college superstar in Marie Perivier, a WUL champion in Jamie Eriksson, and a reigning club champion in Caroline Tornquist, giving DC quite the potent lineup as they gear up to make another run at the title.

Nashville Nightshade

Key Additions: Sylvia Brown, Mary Turner, Mattea Swegles, Sierra Rimmer

Key Losses: Jesse Shofner, Rachel Kramer, Kayla Ferguson, Amanda Borders

2023 was Nashville’s most successful season on the field in its franchise history. While their 2-4 record may not seem like much, they finished second in the South with a -18 point differential and the hardest strength of schedule rating, a far cry from being the scoreboard doormat. Their 2024 roster, however, makes it hard to expect them to trend upward. They won’t have stars Jesse Shofner and Rachel Kramer2 There were two of the league’s most productive players, and even with solid new signings, it’ll be difficult to replicate what they brought to the field. Returners Meaghan Creamer, Tori Taylor, and Margie Quinn are skilled and experienced, but will have to guide the team through the change with a new coaching staff at the helm.

Raleigh Radiance

Key Additions: Jenny Wei, Lindsay Soo, Tyler Smith, Maddie Pletzke, Gigi Paulig, Paige Carver

Key Losses: Bella Russell, Heather Zimmerman

Raleigh rolled to a redemptive Radiance ring in 2024, and the reigning rulers return plenty of that winning firepower. Alex Barnett, Bridget Mizener, and Erica Birdsong are just three of the many valuable players back in the fold. And while they do lose a couple of players from last season’s rotation, they re-add the trio of Jenny Wei, Tyler Smith, and 2021 Championship Weekend MVP Lindsay Soo, who all missed the 2022 season. They add more depth – as if they needed it – with their additions, too. Head Coach Liz Leon has given way to Bridget Johnson, promoted from an Assistant. They weren’t invincible last year, but they were the best when it mattered, and nobody will be looking past them for even a second.