Better Box Score Metrics: New Year, New Headliners [UFA Week 1, 2024]

A fresh set of stats could point to who is in for a big season.

The UFA era is here, and so is Tobe Decraene. The Belgian import introduced himself with panache, notching two top 10 EDGE scores in his first weekend in the league, and helping Montreal keep close in their games with Boston and New York (Table 1).

As good as both of his games were, neither hit the statistical heights of Ben Lewis’ performance against Dallas: 670 yards, 13 scores, three blocks, and two turns for a 7.44 EDGE total that has a good chance of not being surpassed all season. (Last year’s high was 7.06, by Khalif El-Salaam in Week 6).1

Lewis’ overall dominance in that game takes some of the spotlight away from Dallas’ Jake Floyd, but it was Floyd with the week’s highest EDGE-O. That’s what 866 throwing yards (including seven for nine on hucks) and 1032 total yards gets you. His six turns seem high until you consider that he threw for seven-and-a half times as many yards as Lewis, but only three times as many throwaways.

And just like he did last year, Brett Hulsmeyer broke fast from the gate in Week 1, but this time doing most of his damage offensively. Now that Ryan Osgar has abdicated his BBSM throne, Hulsmeyer has as good of a shot as any to take his seat.