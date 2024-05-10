Double Overtime: Five-Game PUL Week Five, Colorado Clinches

Packed PUL Program Produces!

May 10, 2024

Jenna and Sascha discuss a busy weekend of PUL action as nearly every team was involved, and then break down how Colorado Alpenglow confirmed their place at the WUL Championship Weekend.

  Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

