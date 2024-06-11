EuroZone: Windmill Preview 1 – SuperTeam and USA!

Tokay SuperTeam and Team USA!

June 11, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Windmill is set to be even bigger than usual this year, so we’re going big at EuroZone too. In this episode Sean speaks to Stef Rappazzo, the brains behind the Tokay SuperTeam project, about the team and what it could achieve. Then he speaks to Ultiworld editor-in-chief Charlie Eisenhood about his first Windmill, the decision to stream it and what he thinks might happen with the American teams! We’ll be back with a division-by-division preview soon…

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

