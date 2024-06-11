EuroZone: Windmill Preview 1 – SuperTeam and USA!

Tokay SuperTeam and Team USA!

Windmill is set to be even bigger than usual this year, so we’re going big at EuroZone too. In this episode Sean speaks to Stef Rappazzo, the brains behind the Tokay SuperTeam project, about the team and what it could achieve. Then he speaks to Ultiworld editor-in-chief Charlie Eisenhood about his first Windmill, the decision to stream it and what he thinks might happen with the American teams! We’ll be back with a division-by-division preview soon…

EuroZone: Windmill Preview 1 – SuperTeam and USA!

