EuroZone: Windmill Preview 2 – The Big One!

Everything you need to know about the most exciting Windmill ever!

June 12, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean and Ravi sit down to talk about all three divisions, about the teams you should be paying attention to, about the players that we’ll be seeing dominate the fields in the Netherlands and about the teams they’ll both be involved with. They also make what will almost certainly be totally correct predictions.

EuroZone: Windmill Preview 2 – The Big One!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "EuroZone: Windmill Preview 2 – The Big One!"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Top HSNI Prospects
    Subscriber podcast
  • Victoria vs. Western Washington (Women’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Deep Look LIVE: HSNI Recap, College POTY Announcements, Windmill Preview ft. Ravi Vasudevan
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Beaver State Fling Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now