EuroZone: Windmill Preview 2 – The Big One!

Everything you need to know about the most exciting Windmill ever!

Sean and Ravi sit down to talk about all three divisions, about the teams you should be paying attention to, about the players that we’ll be seeing dominate the fields in the Netherlands and about the teams they’ll both be involved with. They also make what will almost certainly be totally correct predictions.

