Better Box Score Metrics: Midseason Awards [UFA Week 7, 2024]

Pawel and Phil: Welcome back to the leaderboards!
June 13, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
It’s the season’s midpoint and therefore time to offer some Midseason BBSM Awards to complement Alex Rubin’s picks, but first let’s quickly review the EDGE results from the weekend.1
- Over the previous three seasons, there may not be any player who more regularly appeared on the EDGE leaderboard than Pawel Janas, first with Chicago and then last year for L.A. This year, Janas has somehow stayed out of the spotlight while accumulating the most throwing yards and total yards of anyone so far this season, with no one game finishing on a leaderboard. Until this week, and in a big way. He tops the list, in part through his connection with Sean McDougall and Everest Shapiro (6th and 12threspectively), albeit (as is often the case with weekly leaders) in a close but losing effort (Table 1).
At the time of writing on Monday, the data for Austin’s 6/8 game vs Carolina and Dallas’s 6/8 game vs. Houston were not yet updated to fix hefty amounts of unattributed scoring. ↩
