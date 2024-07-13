Pro-Elite Challenge East 2024: Saturday Buy, Sell, Hold (Men’s Division)

Which teams and regions should you add to or dump from your portfolio after a first day of play at PEC East?

July 13, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Boston Dig’s Peter Boerth at 2023 PEC East. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Don’t you wish life was more like CNBC’s Mad Money? At Ultiworld, we certainly think so. With so much information coming left and right every day, you need a guide for how to form your opinions. It feels nice to have an overcaffeinated middle-aged man shout instructions at you in any arena, but especially when it comes to early season ultimate. PEC-East: You don’t want to watch all the games, you don’t want to figure out who’s flying from Minnesota to Virginia to shore up a tire O-line, and you definitely don’t want to worry about the Byzantine logic of the bid picture two months before it’s settled. Let me be your Jim Cramer and tell you which opinions to take a stronger stance on, which to let go of, and which ones you can relegate to the forgetting corners of your memory.

 

Buy

Super-DiG

Is it possible to render a verdict on a new roster just three games into the season? In the case of #4 Boston DiG, yes, I think so. While they aren’t an invulnerable team – none of the contenders are; see the ‘two-tier’ section below – they have no obvious weaknesses in 2024. Their offense is somehow both a cutter-forward (Jeff Babbitt, Peter Boerth, Simon Carapella, Tobe Decraene) and handler-forward (Sol Rueschemeyer-Bailey, Josh Markette, Ethan Fortin, Charles Weinberg). The defense has teeth — the incisors and canines to force the turn (Orion Cable, Brendan McCann, Turner Allen, Reed Browning, Ben Horrisberger) and the molars to chew the point down into an easy score afterwards (Noah Backer, Albert Yuan, Ken Noh).

Comments on "Pro-Elite Challenge East 2024: Saturday Buy, Sell, Hold (Men's Division)"

