Pro-Elite Challenge West 2024: A Way, Way, Way Too Early Progress Report (Men’s Div)

Grading day-one performances from the men's division quarterfinalists at the western iteration of the season's first TCT event

With one day of TCT play done, team expectations, systems, and even rosters remain largely unsolidified. Chances are we aren’t seeing anything close to the iterations of these same teams we’ll see by seasons end. Will that stop us from trying to neatly quantify those results into a letter grade for the tournament’s quarterfinalists? Nope!

R is for Revolver, Rhino Slam!, and … Really good grades?

With just four rounds in the books, the top tier of this tournament has announced itself decisively. These two powerhouses did all the summer reading, and have lots of early returns to show for it. They emerge from day one as the two unbeaten teams, on a collision course for finals.

San Francisco Revolver – A+

#5 Revolver started their day with a 15-3 beatdown of the recently rebranded Skipjack out of San Diego. They followed that with a much closer but still wire-to-wire win over Chicago Trident, and closed their day with by far the most impressive feat on their short 2024 resume, shellacking regional rivals #19 SoCal Condors to the tune of another 15-3 score line. This result was made more impressive given it was a crossover between pool-winners, meaning Condors were coming in hot off of a pair of encouraging wins over San Antonio Alamode and #11 Seattle Sockeye. Any momentum the ‘Dors may have entered the game with was erased almost instantly, as Revolver ran out to an 8-3 halftime lead and found yet another gear in the second half, scoring every remaining point in the contest.