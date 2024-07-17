Pro-Elite Challenge East 2024: Final Recap (Mixed Division)

New(ish) team Austin Disco Tech ride AMP miscues to a six-goal - and tournament - win

Fredericksburg, VA — It was an incredible but hot weekend in Fredericksburg, Virginia as the Pro-Elite Challenge East kicked off the elite club regular season. We saw some new and some old faces find success. One of the newest faces, #19 Austin Disco Club, will draw great attention after winning the final 12-6 #9 over Philadelphia AMP. Let’s dive into what occurred in the final, and how the teams arrived in the first place.

Coming out of one side of the bracket were Philadelphia AMP, a stalwart in the division since their founding in 2006. AMP took down their pool easily but nearly didn’t make it out of quarters. In the predicted Mid-Atlantic Regionals final preview, AMP completed a heroic comeback against #12 Washington DC Rally. Down 12-8, AMP stormed back to break on universe 13-12. A three-point win over surprise semifinalists Durham Toro gave them a spot through a match with surprise finalists Austin Disco Club, certainly not a team many fans predicted to reach the championship game. Rebranded from Austin Waterloo, Disco Club recruited talented athletes from the PUL’s Austin Torch like Madi Cannon, Nikki Gilbert, and Clara Stewart and the men’s division club Doublewide in Reese Bowman, Joey Wylie, and Chris Cassella. After winning the pool 2-1, with a sole loss to Boston Slow, Disco Club cruised through bracket play against ‘Shine and NOISE.

The start of the final looked quite enticing. Both teams were able to score their first possessions quickly without much problem. Disco Club struck first with a cheeky back-corner put from Wylie, with AMP responding just as fast as Veronica Kolegue-Spalaris snagged a big huck from over two defenders from Luke Greenley. The next point Wylie threw another visionary throw, a cross-field flick to a sliding Reese Bowman to make it 2-1. Despite a turn on the next point, AMP’s Brandon Pastor scored on a zingy strike to keep it even at 2s.