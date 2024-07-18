The 2024 D-I College National Semifinals Are Now on YouTube

The best teams in D-I face off for a spot in the championship!

The 2024 Division I College Championships semifinals games are now available to watch for free on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel!

In the Women’s Division, watch Vermont Ruckus take on Stanford Superfly and defending champion UNC Pleiades vs. Colorado Quandary:

Vermont v. Stanford | 2024 College Championships

UNC v. Colorado | 2024 College Championships

In the Men’s Division, watch defending champs UNC Darkside v. Cal Poly SLO SLOCORE and Colorado Mamabird v. Brown Brownian Motion:

UNC v. Cal Poly SLO | 2024 College Championships

Colorado v. Brown | 2024 College Championships