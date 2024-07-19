The Line: The 7 Best Club Roster Announcements of 2024

Artistic? Wacky? Wild? Creative? A tad nonsensical? All this and more in our reporter's seven favorite roster announcements of the 2024 club season

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The Line brings together lists of sevens from our reporting staff.

Even in an AI-everything era, the creative minds of the ultimate community persist in flexing their ingenuity through imaginative, artistic, and at times amusing roster announcements. We’ve gathered seven of our favorites for your viewing pleasure.

New York PoNY

Go home folks, the party’s over, PoNY win. This roster announcement is chaos incarnate and exactly what the ultimate community needs. This roster video will have the next generation of ultimate players hoping they could one day appear on a kitchen appliance worn by a man on a motorcycle.

Portland Rhino Slam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhino Slam! (@rhinoslam_ultimate)

Ah the majestic rhino, proudly stampeding through the grasslands of Africa. If the insane roster featured on this trading card style roster wasn’t enough, the art should definitely do it for you. If I was on this roster, you best believe my mother would have this card laminated and displayed proudly on the fridge.

San Francisco Revolver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revolver Ultimate (@revolverihd)

Let’s be honest, if you’re not using Slack are you even on an ultimate team??? I admire the dedication it took Revolver to get every player to submit a profile picture. Not an easy task when your Slack channel is flooded by messages about what time your team needs to be cleated and what Mexican restaurant everyone wants to eat at after pool play.

Toronto 6ixers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto 6ixers (@6ixersultimate)

This one might be my personal favorite. From Guess Who? to comical anagrams to cute bitmojis, this roster announcement has something for everyone and is fun for the whole family. The anagrams especially are a very unique idea and I bet whoever made this roster art had a ton of fun coming up with them. Good job 6ixers, keep doing you.

Seattle Sockeye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sockeye (@seattlesockeye)

Well what do we have going on here? I ask because to be honest, I am not entirely sure. This roster art looks like the kind of painting a millionaire would have in their foyer as a conversation piece. Curious as to what kind of conversations would arise, but I bet they’re scintillating.

Fort Collins shame.

I love this roster announcement but I have questions. Who got to decide what breed each player would be? Were there arguments over who gets what breed? What if I’m allergic to dogs? These are questions I need answers to. I also just hope shame. have started calling players by their breed name when they want to discreetly isolate them out of the stack.

Seattle Riot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Riot (@seattle_riot)

This is the kind of creativity we’re looking for in roster announcements. I like how they still included the serving size for those wanting to be calorie conscious when taking in this incredible Riot roster. Will Cheetos be the featured snack on the Riot side is the question. We will be sending an Ultiworld reporter to investigate so be ready, Riot.

Honorable Mentions

Washington DC Rally

There’s no place like Rally 💙 pic.twitter.com/EaugXAN0MY — DC Rally – buckets, nationals style (@RallyUltimate) July 8, 2024

Out of all the basic “here’s a list of the people on our team” roster announcements that I saw, this was my favorite. It is giving a healthy amount of Kenergy and I think it’s a roster Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie would be proud of.1

Philadelphia AMP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMP Ultimate (@amp_ultimate)

This AMP roster art feels gritty and very hip. The yeti wearing a chain is a nice touch. I also really appreciate the legend that just says “means they are captains.” Straight and to the point, no fancy SAT words to be found.