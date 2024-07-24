Better Box Score Metrics: Gibson, Ambrose Finish in Style; Final Regular Season Stats [UFA Week 13, 2024]

A big closing weekend in the UFA.

July 24, 2024 by in Analysis with 0 comments
San Diego Growlers’ Max Gibson during 2024 UFA regular season. Photo: Will Griffin — San Diego Growlers.
  • In this final weekend of the regular season, players were getting their yards by the bucketful. Max Gibson, Ben Thoennes, Jake Floyd, and Ben Sadok all had more than 800 total yards, in a season in which there were only nine previous 800+ performances (Table 1).

Better Box Score Metrics: Gibson, Ambrose Finish in Style; Final Regular Season Stats [UFA Week 13, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

Comments on "Better Box Score Metrics: Gibson, Ambrose Finish in Style; Final Regular Season Stats [UFA Week 13, 2024]"

