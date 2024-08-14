Elite-Select Challenge 2024: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

See tons of games from a bid-deciding tournament.

August 14, 2024 by in News, Video with 0 comments

The Elite-Select Challenge is one of the season’s most important tournaments. A number of teams in the thick of the bid battle have a late season chance to cause big shifts in the rankings.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the Elite-Select Challenge 2024 Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. The event begins August 17th, LIVE on Ultiworld.com.

All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the Elite-Select Challenge 2024. Or get access for your entire team and coaching staff with a 2024 Club Team Pack!

Full Broadcast Schedule

 

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Elite-Select Challenge 2024: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Club Power Rankings [8/14/24]
    article with bonus content
  • Out the Back: Players to Watch at the World Ultimate Championships
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: LWS Open at Idlewild Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now