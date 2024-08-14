Elite-Select Challenge 2024: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

See tons of games from a bid-deciding tournament.
August 14, 2024 by Keith Raynor in News, Video with 0 comments
The Elite-Select Challenge is one of the season’s most important tournaments. A number of teams in the thick of the bid battle have a late season chance to cause big shifts in the rankings.
We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the Elite-Select Challenge 2024 Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. The event begins August 17th, LIVE on Ultiworld.com.
All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.
How To Watch
You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the Elite-Select Challenge 2024. Or get access for your entire team and coaching staff with a 2024 Club Team Pack!
Full Broadcast Schedule