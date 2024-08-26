World Ultimate Championships 2024: Beat Charlie Challenge

August 26, 2024 by in Fantasy with 0 comments

Ever wanted the opportunity to take Editor-in-Chief Charlie Eisenhood down a peg? To prove you can outsmart the big boss of Ultiworld? Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge, Presented by Spin Ultimate, and test your WUC predictive abilities. Take on Charlie Eisenhood himself, and if you win, you’ll have a great shot at taking home some free swag from Spin Ultimate.

Best the big guy and you’ll be entered to win a free US National Team uniform, a City of Ultimate item, or equivalent credit, all from Spin Ultimate.

You can click here or fill out the form below to enter.

Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge WUC 2024!

Rules

  • Pick the following for each of the men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions
    • Quarterfinalists (or Top 8 Finisher in the women’s division) (1 pt. per correct answer)
    • Semifinalists (2 pt.)
    • Finalists (2 pt.)
    • Champion (3 pts.)
  • Make your bonus picks to score more points
  • If your score is higher than Charlie Eisenhood’s, you’ll be entered into a random drawing.
  • We will draw three winners for the prizes listed above: 1 US National team item and 2 City of Ultimate items
  • Entries must be received by Friday, August 30 at 11:59 AM CT.
  • Must provide valid email address in order to be prize-eligible.
  • Limit one entry per person.

Charlie’s Picks

Will be updated after the event locks!

