Better Box Score Metrics: The 4th Annual BBSM UFA Awards [UFA 2024]

Which players made the difference in who took home the title?

September 12, 2024 by in Analysis with 0 comments
Seattle Cascades’ Lukas Ambrose celebrates during the 2024 UFA Championship Weekend semifinals. Photo: Cullen Clark – UltiPhotos.com

This is now the fourth year for the BBSM season wrap-up, and in order to get straight to the story, we’ll keep the categories and methodology largely the same as last year. But each year we have tweaked, and this year we will tweak again.

The main difference this year is that we are including all postseason stats, and we are not standardizing the counting stats for the number of games a team has played. At the beginning of the playoffs, I noted that EDGE totals are strongly associated with playing a lot of O-line points, and that O-liners on bad teams tend to play more points than O-liners on good teams. (Anecdotally, Alec Wilson Holliday led the league in regular season O-line points with 297. You may recall that Dallas had 0 wins. The most O-line points for anybody on Minnesota, DC, Boston, or Salt Lake was 211.)

In the past, we’ve relied on E100 by itself to offset this bias, but this year’s method of letting playoff teams accumulate additional counting stats may help with the specific goal of identifying the most impactful players of the year. This also aligns with the UFA’s habit of referencing a player’s full season stats, and not just those of the regular season.

Speaking of full season stats, you’ll find full season EDGE stats at the end.1

Net Production Totals

The EDGE totals in Table 1 reveal the effect of including playoff stats: 14 of the 21 players in EDGE-O are from playoff teams, five more than using last year’s methodology.

But overall, the effect is modest: Travis Dunn still leads in total EDGE, and standout seasons from other non-playoff-players such as Alex Atkins and Zachary Armstrong still figure prominently. Similarly, despite additional games, well-distributed production by Minnesota and DC means only one player between them (Gordon Larson) appears in Table 1.

The most dramatic story in Table 1 is Lukas Ambrose. Sure, Seattle had three playoff games, but his lead over second place Jeff Babbitt in EDGE-B is, on a percentage basis, greater than Allan Laviolette’s lead over the 64th highest score in EDGE-O. And to be 11th in total EDGE while only playing 45 O-line points is also remarkable. Ambrose also led in EDGE-B in 2023.

Productivity Rates

Since E100 is a productivity rate based on possessions, additional playoff games have no effect on our results shown in Table 2 (except for perhaps the productivity challenges of playing in the winds of Championship Weekend).

Some quick observations:

  • For a rate stat, Brett Hulsmeyer’s lead in E100 is nearly as impressive as Ambrose’s in EDGE-B. Nobody consistently made more impact while on the field this year than Hulsmeyer.
  • Much of the discussion about Tobias Brooks is about how good he is going to be in a few years. Folks, he’s already elite, leading the league in EDGE-O. And note that he finished 20th in EDGE despite missing the beginning of the season because of college-season conflicts. Only three of Table 1’s leaders in EDGE-O played just 11 games: Tobe Decraene, Pawel Janas, and Brooks. However, that works in the other direction as well; Brooks’s EO100 rate declined from 17.7 to 14.3 over the four playoff games, which was mainly a function of a relatively smaller sample size at the end of the regular season and regressing to the mean.
  • Just as he did last year, Jeff Babbitt leads the league in EB100, with a rate even higher than last year’s 5.5.
  • Just behind Babbitt is Lukas. Not Ambrose, but Lukas McClamrock, and one can appreciate how much of a loss it was for Atlanta to not have him for the playoffs (even with three other Hustle on the EB100 leaderboard).

Putting it All Together: Season Impact

For producing a combo EDGE and E100 metric that I’ll now name “Season Impact,” we will again use z-scores, a measure of how many standard deviations (SD) a given value is above or below the mean. One other change compared to last year is that we are returning to the 2022 method of using a 2:1 ratio of EDGE:E100, rather than 1:1. My sense is that actual output is more indicative of season-long impact than rates; as I’ve written here before, you can’t have impact if you’re not in the game.2

I adjusted it last year on the concern that the EDGE bias towards O-line players on weaker teams needed to be more strongly offset by E100; this year, with the addition of post-season stats, some of that bias is already accounted for, and we again preferentially reward showing up for games and making maximum contributions. However, although not arbitrary, there’s also nothing inviolable about using a 2:1 ratio, and one should recognize that the ordering in the table below among those within roughly 0.15 SD of each other is a function of the ratio chosen.

More observations:

  • As the runaway leader in offensive and overall net impact, the statistical case for Brett Hulsmeyer as MVP seems clear to me. Yes, he had more playoff disappointment, but that’s not on him—statistically, he had a great game in the loss to Carolina—and there does not seem to be a compelling narrative case for anyone even remotely close statistically.
  • Allan Laviolette and Jacob Fairfax both had stellar seasons for Carolina, but it would be hard to pick one over the other as an MVP.
  • Had Boston made it to Championship Weekend, you could see a better narrative case for Jeff Babbitt, but since they got no further than Atlanta, I don’t see how you bypass Hulsmeyer.
  • Rookie of the Year also emerges as a relatively easy choice: Tobe Decraene. Montreal was a competitive team this year, and Decraene was probably the most significant reason why.
  • Colorado’s year did not meet preseason expectations, but that shouldn’t diminish Alex Atkins’ tremendous output.

What About Win Shares?

At the end of the regular season, I suggested that another approach for identifying MVP candidates would be to use a modified Win Shares approach. This is particularly pertinent given that the champion Wind Chill have only had one player—Gordon Larson—appear in any of the leaderboards above. Our very simple approach is to calculate each player’s share of his team’s total EDGE and multiply that by team wins (Table 4).

Ultimately, the Win Shares calculation doesn’t change the overall picture very much: Laviolette and Fairfax had very—but again, almost equally—impactful seasons; Bryan Vohnoutka gets some shine as another cornerstone to Minnesota’s championship, and we see that Garrett Martin had a larger share of Seattle’s overall production than Ambrose. If you were intent on making the case for Babbitt, for which there seems to be a lot of sentiment this is where you might turn, in that he had a larger share of Boston’s production than Hulsmeyer had of Atlanta’s, but if that’s the argument, then why not Laviolette, whose team went further? (Although Babbitt did also finish third in CP+, behind Gus Norrbom and Jacob Miller; data in season stats below).

The problem with this approach to Win Shares is that the spread in team wins is so wide that a player on 1-win Portland would have to have 12 times the production of a player on Carolina to be arrive at the same level of contribution (not to mention the problem of 0-win Dallas). Moderating the spread seems like it would make the metric a little more useful, something we may look at in the offseason.

The Break Generators

The last calculation is for the break generators, D-line stalwarts who didn’t necessarily lead in blocks, but who combined block ability with the offensive productivity to convert break opportunities (Table 5). We split this off separately from Defenders in order to be clearer about what we’re emphasizing, unlike the ambiguity of DPOTY. I can tell you before we run the numbers who is going to sit atop this list.

Ambrose laps the field, bolstering his status as the most impactful D-line player in the game. But you’ll also find a lot of young stars here, including three rookies in the top nine (Dean, Robert, and Grovic). Once again, Minnesota’s championship cannot be tied to individual players; the Wind Chill had the third highest break percentage in the league, but without a single representative on the leaderboard (Dylan DeClerk was 31st). Meanwhile, of the other top 8 teams in break percentage (MAD, SEA, SLC, CHI, DC, CAR, NY, and ATL) all but NY has at least one player here, and most have at least two.

The BBSM Podium

I now present the BBSM end-of-season podium, based entirely on these quantitative metrics. As I say every year, I’m not saying this is who should get the awards, but for players who get elevated far above what this baseline suggests, we’ll want to hear the case for it.

MVP: Brett Hulsmeyer
Contenders: Jacob Fairfax, Allan Laviolette

I’ve given my reasons above. If Carolina had prevailed in the Championship Game, I could see giving it to either Fairfax or Laviolette, but without a clear “best player on the best team” candidate, Hulsmeyer is the clear choice. (And for much of the year, Atlanta was the best team.).

Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Atkins
Contenders: Travis Dunn, Allan Laviolette

Atkins and Dunn are practically tied in the Season Impact metric for offense, and only Evan Magsig had more total yardage than either of them. Dunn had 11 more scores than Atkins (78 to 67) and the higher EDGE-O; Atkins had fewer possessions and the higher EO100. In the end, I’m going with Atkins on the basis that Colorado’s Strength of Schedule (based on my own calculations) was the third highest in the league (after Detroit and New York), while San Diego’s was below average.

Defender of the Year: Lukas Ambrose
Contenders: Jeff Babbitt, Lukas McClamrock

Do I need to explain?

D-Line Player of the Year: Lukas Ambrose
Contenders: Jasper Dean, Max Trifillis

Both Dean and Trifillis (who was also on this shortlist last year) had 31 scores and over 1600 yards, but again, Ambrose had both the highest offensive impact score and the highest EDGE-B totals of any qualifying D-liner. Not close.

All-UFA

For my First and Second Teams, I’ll be pulling the top available Offensive Impact player, Defender, and Break Generator, and then fill in with players from the Impact Score (Ez) list.

First Team: Brett Hulsmeyer, Alex Atkins, Lukas Ambrose, Tobe Decraene, Travis Dunn, Jeff Babbitt, Jacob Fairfax

Second Team: Allan Laviolette, Lukas McClamrock, Jasper Dean, Evan Magsig, Ben Jagt, Zeppelin Raunig, Ben Lewis

If we were to incorporate Win Shares, we might have Fairfax and Laviolette swap places, and have Garrett Martin take Raunig’s spot, but these are toss-ups. I’m sure the actual awards won’t save a spot for Jasper Dean, but it’s clear that Seattle’s success was tied to their second-in-the-leage ability to generate breaks, and we’re proud to keep him there. Given that both Carolina and Seattle have multiple players in this All-UFA list, I can’t be pithy about the fact that neither the champion Wind Chill nor the highly regarded Breeze have a single representative. For DC, there’s plenty of data that supports their depth, and with only so many goal equivalents to distribute, a team with many elite players may look like a team with no elite players.

The Wind Chill are harder to assess, but we can note that there’s also nobody from the entire Central Division among the 14 above, which raises the question of whether we need to better account for weather effects? Is it telling that four of the five teams in the Central that don’t play half of their games indoors are in the bottom half of the league in completion percentage, including the league champs? TBD.

Rookie of the Year: Tobe Decraene
Contenders: Elliot Bonnet, Gabe Vordick

Decraene’s case as RPOTY has been evident from the jump, but here’s one more nugget: no other player in the league accounted for a larger share of his team’s total EDGE production than Decraene, which is pretty wild for a rookie. European imports like Decraene and Bonnet have paid off handsomely in the past couple of years, and seeing who comes ashore next is among the best of off-season intrigue. The All-Rookie team below is strong, with the lowest Impact Score among them at 83, comparable to the top-end depth of teams like Atlanta and DC.

All-Rookie Team: Tobe Decraene, Elliot Bonnet, Gabe Vordick, Jacob Felton, Pieran Robert, Jasper Dean, Leo Sovell-Fernandez

That’s a wrap on UFA 2024. Full season data below.

Full 2024 Season Stats

NameTeamGamesOPPDPPCHSPossOppPossCmpThrYdRecYdTotYdAGHABTSDropQincTRNNetGmSE_AvgEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGEEO100EB100E100CPCP+
Aaron CobleSD2528681745161708025003001000120.591.50.01.58.90.008.996.292.06
Aaron RichardsDET285100131891400140100020002-10.410.50.00.53.70.003.785.789.47
Aaron RosenthalOAK122615827116214412546879414128940105280.526.44.711.05.52.187.797.291.21
Aaron WolfSEA15239548832819941230574003457201328112001021510.5317.65.823.45.42.918.39494.98
Adam MillerATL971206179148157114972518741791461001011350.5910.43.513.913.12.3415.594.493.43
Adam O'DonnellTOR6116092143722061666147181386122902011170.538.31.19.45.81.517.395.695.02
Adam TurcotteTOR1117631632441613392511145939701781641411115300.5521.82.123.98.91.2710.295.595.73
Adam WulkanOAK4341662654121558123611102000210.560.60.00.62.30.002.389.790.00
Aidan CurryOAK71231438163808251282013327103350216170.548.61.610.25.32.027.39493.94
Aidan DowneyATL735635283921095495171066131071121003380.589.36.015.311.26.5217.797.896.18
Aiden LandisPIT54933688274927723641136113821200012120.523.41.24.64.11.665.888.989.33
Aiden RudyDET1260146561582441079957771772156351612019100.496.72.18.94.30.875.188.588.17
AJ MerrimanDC12142006212425668918552147014441040022300.5611.65.216.89.32.0311.492.394.83
Akifumi MuraokaTOR712122601651091982191143836292181771903121320.5416.93.620.610.33.3313.691.491.60
Alec Wilson HollidayDAL12297121341525218864443565000186019122005223860.4835.25.540.88.52.1910.790.291.27
Alex AtkinsCOL122305263307186593421824736691422535113302431820.5438.45.844.312.53.1315.793.695.06
Alex DavisCAR8310416413228-29267238153720002140.531.83.65.32.82.705.594.492.11
Alex ForsbergSLC415211296051814516303120000060.541.61.12.75.51.817.310092.16
Alex GravattMAD2027122354-16483211131000150.410.31.31.61.23.845.15090.20
Alex KabatSEA40361195551878813002000220.540.20.00.21.20.001.27588.68
Alex MullenPIT672273210677106365788115341212230003270.538.60.89.48.11.089.297.795.48
Alex TatumCOL105813441164215141943138423271191081700017210.549.64.213.95.91.967.888.489.71
Alex ThornePHI1019217423111833920877442831137901803219100.5811.80.011.85.10.005.194.895.01
Alex WarringtonPIT2118100725229-524000010001-10.57-0.40.0-0.4-5.20.00-5.27589.80
Alexander WilcoxCAR12245075292123420262686434901631612503820160.5415.00.415.45.10.345.594.295.65
Alexandre FallDC30445326531011210121331101000140.641.50.01.55.80.005.866.791.23
Allan LavioletteCAR1530317037716842543761846622258252742213125890.5341.72.043.811.11.2112.394.994.92
Allan MichelPHI3020401535628427000100000010.550.50.00.53.00.003.010092.31
Anders JuengstCAR1325753432014032215843035461921473521403116890.5433.51.034.510.50.7111.295.895.54
Anderson CañonDET418174134452215422638001111010210.491.70.62.35.11.256.310092.75
Andres RodriguezPHI821593149766420045365354515010690.592.30.62.84.60.745.493.492.17
Andrew ThompsonPIT3537772548201994624513331010280.521.31.62.95.13.378.597.692.54
Andrew GardnerPIT10850210000000000000000.510.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Andrew MaloneyDAL1281712202-1-5-600010010100.37-0.40.40.0-3.41.84-1.510091.67
Andrew MeshnickMAD1001231966148206628735324042000280.542.42.14.53.61.405.095.491.18
Andrew MullerATX74103485412610899818713122000250.560.81.01.81.40.822.29089.66
Andrew PadulaLA1071528286204441854122632152010380.540.92.33.21.01.142.297.593.48
Andrew RoyDC14236167629314156138771244512116122821602414440.5629.90.830.810.20.5910.897.197.42
Andrew SjogrenCHI12193282626615919078422112995103319760309600.4922.73.326.08.52.0710.69795.87
Andrew ThaiATL5244632355111136517811121000140.580.91.22.14.02.146.187.591.38
Angelo OlceseNY717378468978483138621516210001130.634.61.25.89.91.3811.398.896.00
Anil DriehuysPIT713837117489223217088630562310721201112300.5419.21.120.311.11.2212.394.694.64
Anson ReppermundPIT11144623221518313277616322408131414101003112390.5214.24.919.16.62.699.396.193.05
Anthony GutowskyMAD14192972031425110258423522936853815804012720.5124.57.131.67.82.8410.691.792.31
Anthony JireleMIN1181622012021628127499626296810001240.515.63.99.54.71.826.595.593.33
Antoine DavisNY1151691798214321145546683621140013190.64.26.210.54.32.917.288.691.36
Antoine DubéMTL102614714109197451116877981114850106180.524.44.28.64.02.136.292.290.63
Antoine RousseauMTL111451068190109252207697130471281321303313220.516.40.917.48.60.859.593.995.45
Antonio RuedaPOR111618945239218240951112820797101741412116220.537.82.210.13.31.024.392.594.31
Araav SehgalTOR10258834701374915229644822315110710.570.50.61.10.70.451.287.291.00
Atkin ArnsteinCOL75953461041081455376201157386260208110.544.91.16.04.70.985.795.794.92
Austin TaylorATL1325887231012341137581471522952122621703020720.5933.51.134.610.80.9211.795.695.57
Avery JohnsonMAD911803315884110481966144710810430003290.5211.22.113.27.12.499.696.395.60
Avi TaylorPOR41343212464275784000010001-10.55-0.10.0-0.1-0.70.00-0.77590.20
Axel AgamiNY110123266314932100282382292600000190.584.53.68.07.12.399.510094.87
Axel OlsonSEA1130581414161148419820202000220.540.60.00.64.00.004.088.990.63
Aylen LearnedCOL32787739265943413356761204000450.542.70.02.76.80.006.885.392.66
Ben AshtonSLC133017388143228136158622618121761791201013360.548.74.913.66.12.158.289.491.75
Ben CloseIND117148507218151273271544272810001180.574.74.79.46.52.619.198.394.90
Ben FieldSLC121573029209123152829209929281723921405118330.5515.91.117.07.60.918.589.891.94
Ben JagtNY11219232325012016178126263407193515760024720.629.34.333.611.73.5815.395.696.21
Ben KatzBOS81114725213650368141509364200000150.544.91.05.99.40.7510.210095.83
Ben KlarTOR149120252-74336000110102-10.33-0.40.3-0.1-2.21.33-0.966.789.80
Ben LandryIND129679471571522541157128624435910880109230.5712.74.717.48.13.0711.296.596.10
Ben LevinskySD1121523172190286915222111143000340.560.22.12.30.31.121.481.190.91
Ben LevyNY10125011231018183601101000110.46-0.10.0-0.1-0.40.00-0.490.991.23
Ben LewisHTX12189742030124523093537954730244022151807124770.4930.67.137.710.22.8913.192.192.83
Ben PriceDAL1210414785215284196150726017671111241501115130.486.81.98.73.20.663.890.192.97
Ben RogersDAL118650171431387216783199835365220980.493.42.96.32.42.134.593.492.68
Ben SnellCAR9910710087144143763-123640817360006130.523.11.54.63.61.054.696.194.87
Ben ThoennesPOR10141103692222352173184141345974491463312135380.5320.73.023.79.31.2810.686.587.80
Ben ZhangCHI101247921322254700000000000.490.30.00.33.30.003.310091.84
Benen SheaCOL10152515305288611411010010120.520.60.51.13.81.735.610092.16
Benjamin PreissCHI12362011516929191230120214329169740105360.511.63.415.06.91.168.097.294.33
Benjamin SadokBOS12221084275125615439985552544992113111330500.5727.70.628.310.10.4510.595.295.36
Billy O'BryanATL1181285781158964673548219410460006210.584.32.36.65.31.476.896.393.24
Biz SchlaeferMAD1012100820744-242010100000020.520.30.00.33.90.003.910092.45
Blake KrapflMIN3027112394-9453610020000030.510.40.81.23.51.945.410092.00
Bobby LeyATL132533763011154624212134255544361811701018500.5934.00.634.611.30.5211.896.496.00
Bradley FlemingATL8110946551314719422541920432000270.61.91.73.73.51.334.996.993.68
Bradley KennisDET863685911914582607436104341554020690.55.21.97.04.41.285.694.793.94
Bradley SeuntjensATL12917759111230125469330799449530003190.584.92.87.74.41.225.698.695.98
Bram AllahdadiPOR113014427962014113837351105154020650.540.92.73.50.91.332.29191.21
Brandon DialATX1231713611422361281499780565730104190.534.83.58.34.21.575.888.393.64
Brandon LambertyDC4255573571191088319123010010150.611.50.52.04.20.764.910093.85
Brandon LiSEA42513130627347711101210000040.520.90.51.43.00.813.810092.45
Brandon LinHTX2515281328216425801000000010.560.60.00.64.30.004.310091.67
Brandon MatisMIN142119237156266522984977954521540105210.54.57.512.02.92.825.794.892.16
Brandon PastorPHI118847231209980218725943296300000200.588.01.89.86.71.798.510096.83
Brandon Van DeusenLA1220100261251361-1035121202000230.531.70.01.76.60.006.696.293.94
Brendan AdamsHTX1210214961219294170128682721131071571801217220.498.63.011.63.91.025.089.991.38
Brendan GessnerDET1223439103242421702492305255442911530003460.4920.72.223.06.40.937.398.496.80
Brendan KeithHTX51038128577-912411511022011220.51-0.21.00.8-0.61.751.279.290.74
Brendan McCannBOS1321998810423914982911594411513751116300.565.64.29.85.41.757.196.895.98
Brent GeorgeLA112120282581191777021780248210221511100110380.5516.50.717.26.40.577.093.393.99
Bret BergmeierMIN1134158421802521118071126193311191491612019340.499.14.813.95.01.927.085.488.44
Brett HulsmeyerATL12230253127812933417973914571124352281102013760.5839.74.644.314.33.5817.996.996.16
Bretton TanNY8011033561311888175263432700000160.63.03.96.85.32.968.310093.75
Brian GfroererHTX12171381624817316231116281939318184903012310.4910.11.811.84.11.025.19494.01
Brian HartMAD7106067133702191236605184154111101101290.517.20.57.75.40.696.194.394.91
Brian StreetDAL887535414313311310048671871747121303016140.496.35.711.94.44.268.688.490.12
Bryan DowneyHTX74446568287718046411445946571008160.57.62.49.99.22.7111.987.591.13
Bryan NguyenLA7140011627180213198722006176220002290.5517.01.218.210.51.6212.19895.31
Bryan VohnoutkaMIN1415312446285269166173220063738233127880008810.4929.93.733.610.51.3811.993.394.55
Bryce LozinskiSD101804359246155244142297323951181621610017200.569.00.99.93.70.614.395.293.46
Caden SigerudSD7396205912119118475593372100000130.535.60.56.19.50.429.910093.85
Caeden NewbyPOR1052449415486310000000010.580.60.00.614.60.0014.610092.00
Caelan McSweeneyBOS68026499461238094551264727060006100.536.30.06.36.30.006.394.794.29
Caiden BurtHTX1280140118626262569299852498605011120.491.73.65.30.91.392.389.691.23
Cal TornabeneCHI102964597161311401683081121010001130.482.04.56.52.02.784.897.893.59
Caleb CampbellPOR113211038901616834556891333434030760.533.21.54.63.50.904.495.593.22
Caleb SeamonNY4039711655161425719930110010140.591.30.61.97.91.179.110093.55
Caleb TexeiraDET624253237502211322834102111020310.491.20.61.83.41.094.595.892.75
Calvin CoulburyMTL12115091137741581024102112634515000580.56.00.56.54.40.605.096.595.69
Calvin TrisoliniPHI81340781608831119685562524998380109200.5914.41.716.19.01.9510.996.696.71
Cam AlbinHTX216115128272220619840451100010160.483.20.03.211.30.0011.310094.12
Cam BellandoCAR3040723960251796824730214000420.470.40.40.81.00.691.78989.33
Cam ThatcherIND10358957951279176057713371584370007230.589.51.811.210.01.4111.492.192.36
Cameron BrockIND11217183727414638614242423384716312341303115590.5825.42.527.99.31.7011.096.196.40
Cameron GuidryDAL30287214421368279520012001120.480.50.51.03.81.074.88591.67
Cameron KennedyTOR917512921510811064915842233621931001011280.5512.61.914.45.81.747.692.891.57
Cameron LacyMIN15423365182330126718391110911513121410015260.53.25.68.91.81.713.590.590.32
Carl JohnsonPIT910955331681545939980612052165750418220.517.13.410.54.22.206.491.592.66
Carson ChamberlainDET915022182071471214322168260062014350308350.5117.51.419.08.50.989.595.694.77
Carson WilderDAL8168596232135318318515033351542123100130120.59.90.910.74.30.664.99191.37
Carter HawkinsIND1011968471881602288781008188613776903111220.579.83.213.05.22.037.296.595.74
Casey ShugarmanSD12141742199223151003804801721010304160.552.25.37.52.22.374.697.591.94
Casey WuSD9136035163758566912561925111912170218350.5613.60.714.38.30.909.39292.70
Cedar HinesSEA713105348014140213405618432700101150.534.73.78.45.92.628.510095.35
Chad YorgasonSLC13492544320434211710091374238324166161302114480.5415.18.723.97.42.5510.090.290.86
Chance CochranCOL828914793143764945591053566230003160.547.11.08.17.70.688.495.394.40
Charles CannonCOL322156931285526212038212200000050.573.00.03.09.60.009.610096.04
Charles GuayMTL123918858163283119625460108578991001011220.54.44.18.52.71.464.191.792.00
Charles WeinbergNY1223605326710732724662163462930153731601116690.628.81.730.510.81.6212.495.395.10
Charlie BenforadoMAD10111132423545710020000030.30.60.61.24.22.516.710091.67
Charlie McCutcheonDC1472032712625861208570778496601001240.566.73.09.65.31.156.497.696.26
Charlie VukovicPIT7241134899171584825321014565960309160.494.44.48.84.52.577.088.390.91
Chris ArevaloPIT118583111751200000000000.510.10.00.12.60.002.610091.49
Chris BartoliBOS707719299194118022104142020450.58-0.12.01.9-0.32.231.973.389.47
Chris ChanTOR20191153480161601011010200.45-0.60.6-0.1-4.21.69-2.59090.91
Chris GraberPIT413501447813443543942110010170.483.40.64.07.70.728.510093.22
Chris LungOAK916512702251282852220943316324101642703228260.512.91.914.85.71.487.29191.85
Chris RoachSEA10815130099000010001-10.57-0.50.0-0.5-10.30.00-10.3089.36
Chris WardCOL211616224-35200000000000.540.00.00.00.20.000.210092.00
Christian BelusCAR13116150100207543863857718951460217290.554.27.611.84.23.677.885.891.43
Christian FosterSEA11212279255121403286674536112232612203421310.5316.60.617.26.50.487.095.195.29
Christian OlsenATL7132066156622231202629183161115361108270.610.31.812.16.62.909.597.296.36
Christophe Tremblay-JoncasMTL10351636615525314912006201820117791001011230.499.74.013.76.21.577.892.293.17
Christopher O'BrienDET3611111222-2525001000010100.480.00.00.00.30.000.310091.67
Christopher ZaleskiPHI5338792048223494300310000040.610.30.71.01.41.402.810094.12
Clark WangSD12131851816273301000000010.630.40.00.47.90.007.910091.49
Clint McSherryCAR128121858115711488216010421035370209120.524.61.76.35.71.076.893.893.41
Cody CurranIND302415297-3131000100000010.640.10.00.11.30.001.310092.45
Cole Davis-BrandBOS6681278845090474133607159041005100.572.10.02.12.60.002.687.394.29
Cole EustisPOR7168849561205431432864232615000570.552.30.63.04.20.524.788.291.43
Cole HyzerIND16114817281811512724231000100130.511.80.01.810.40.0010.494.793.75
Cole JurekDC131761042927121928511862975416119312091004212670.5529.15.434.610.82.4813.29696.46
Cole MiresOAK1111181940515101010000020.520.50.51.06.42.769.110092.00
Colin WhiteCAR10155022292-1515000010000010.420.00.40.40.01.431.410091.67
Colin BeauregardDET1099124441992501667819981779996131403017200.476.76.713.43.42.686.093.392.04
Colin BerryMIN1217384222511510812041632283621151151402115370.5117.32.519.97.72.209.987.389.82
Colin SmithDAL3816131834413849700101000100.450.30.00.31.40.001.48090.20
Colin SundeBOS11156090202932712441273271416214390036290.5617.31.618.88.61.6910.296.496.90
Collin RasselIND3034531549151039119410010000020.521.40.41.89.50.7210.210093.44
Conner BlalackIND131442112514456110601210000040.510.90.51.47.82.039.810093.33
Conner StillwellPOR11212432261153139108122883369820121904013280.5419.60.520.07.50.297.893.393.30
Connor DeLunaDAL11421761132265208481690021811020103280.488.04.512.56.11.717.89091.18
Connor NewellPIT94376961051361691137431180641021201112100.513.80.94.73.70.634.394.793.36
Connor OlsonCOL878077431044536911148021314011430.531.50.62.13.60.534.192.292.55
Connor RussellNY73723246952311825437253224000480.591.91.02.94.11.095.284.789.04
Connor UghettaHTX111001367020427223216857172402104112180532070.488.40.89.24.10.304.49293.52
Conor BaumanOAK1221691009121288676-35641825470108110.521.72.33.91.81.062.990.492.20
Conor TaborCOL45419989366110110727113411071110101270.523.00.53.53.20.713.989.391.02
Conrad NguyenDET4339100484460259-32227003040004-10.52-0.60.0-0.6-1.20.00-1.295.392.73
Cooper WilliamsCAR1351653310321644220448668143720002130.544.23.67.94.11.685.897.493.48
Corey TolbertHTX71743214270128532741223113011340.472.10.52.65.00.655.773.390.00
Cullen BakerCHI623498163797756913170042204010530.523.20.03.25.10.005.195.793.70
Cy TorielloLA5152212266103011614611012010300.56-0.20.50.3-0.90.73-0.286.789.66
Dan BaumgartnerPOR10111011756136154824028824134000460.540.81.52.31.41.092.57587.69
Dan NicholsPIT1011481122625275210212000220.34-0.20.30.2-1.51.530.17588.89
Dane BossertHTX8704727128118623068361142477860208180.475.43.69.04.23.067.390.491.23
Daniel BrunkerLA58946210854166140586022651391001001011210.5112.80.012.811.90.0011.993.493.69
Daniel FerriterCAR1112981123105415510101000110.510.00.00.00.20.000.290.991.23
Daniel GarlockMAD326148043314836592457317120002100.482.60.43.16.11.427.695.693.75
Daniel PrykeSD707133369311387811611041000150.560.62.22.71.62.343.99591.38
Daniel RitthalerOAK11451266614220114693647714131394690119230.58.43.011.55.91.517.594.994.00
Daniel WelkenerDAL996294615812910473185715881034290101090.478.20.99.05.20.675.886.991.82
Daniel WinterDAL715621499612-723122412023000320.470.51.01.51.01.072.070.888.52
Daniel WongTOR10111415613-23-10000010001-10.58-0.60.0-0.6-16.00.00-16.085.790.57
Daniel ZhuCAR1010100818432-329000010001-10.6-0.40.0-0.4-5.20.00-5.28090.20
Darren PhillipsDAL10128971963343700101000100.45-0.20.0-0.2-3.00.00-3.085.790.57
David BarramPOR11256191314176459401237043822182943302332300.5416.42.118.65.21.216.493.393.64
David BloodgoodDC1213172811142161651088257134513213141200012300.566.08.414.45.23.909.193.392.83
David NesterMAD1114282012128121329421222000250.441.50.92.47.77.3415.185.790.00
David PerryPHI12310850461233228928557441212000260.583.60.74.37.80.608.496.892.50
David YuCOL10519775119152152612202814336530003140.554.72.97.64.01.905.998.796.52
Dax MillerTOR121081065518519821215971283288013818121603019320.5511.86.117.86.43.069.491.692.70
Dean RamseyATL1320219113527829948629564192930306280.596.95.112.05.11.837.091.791.03
Dennis BechisCOL71165311528310137081111813156110102230.549.80.610.36.40.677.198.296.62
Derek MouradSEA87177831381331791550320187016613242006310.5412.71.113.89.20.8210.095.796.51
Dex DremannCHI1324427531815551742391410564932152042905529420.4931.01.632.69.81.0110.894.495.23
Dillon BruerCAR3037129513-5332802020000040.530.61.11.61.92.134.010091.84
Dillon CookeBOS2200292411106916723611102010300.530.30.00.31.30.001.383.389.66
Dmitry SuvorovPHI10159020189942114631863232672616140307430.5916.40.617.18.70.699.498.396.93
Dominic JacobsSEA14314111951902665537602191420204110.533.62.15.83.81.135.092.591.89
Drew HappeIND11731292715319317732988312127911620204290.588.33.511.95.51.837.399.197.33
Drew LairdDAL8910544501361615420035443233000390.492.41.43.84.81.005.88689.23
Drew SwansonCAR1471901125248285876882631171310001330.557.26.814.15.82.768.595.893.33
Duncan FitzgeraldATX11202136727014034024501187363711202321904023330.5416.81.117.86.20.777.086.394.32
Duncan McNallyPOR11711123013619149220509729345320002130.554.91.66.43.60.824.49593.81
Dylan BurnsOAK1326482933415618086421342998142214370209440.5220.91.622.46.31.007.396.795.28
Dylan DeClerckMIN11371842817527145382994137612212940004400.4913.34.117.47.61.539.192.891.58
Dylan HawkinsCAR913552602011411701089712180181310390018260.5411.41.713.15.71.226.993.694.64
Dylan Lacombe-BurgoyneMTL116998861431811931571260183191110131201650.495.90.05.94.10.004.190.593.25
Dylan NiceOAK4836373856812922335226112010370.582.00.62.75.41.136.580.689.29
Dylan PowerCHI105455102-5-6-1100000000000.34-0.10.0-0.1-1.40.00-1.410091.67
Dylan ZeringueHTX11636635129149533917241115096450418110.495.01.96.93.81.285.184.892.23
Eddie FinleyLA801041361247-2474500070020250.58-1.04.23.2-2.63.360.710092.45
Eli KernsOAK6181067691150888632741137154461401015140.53.42.96.43.81.955.786.487.84
Eli MotyckaATL1761001218959-25710000000010.630.60.00.64.60.004.610092.73
Elijah JaimeSLC812731154808650125713076176140408220.558.20.58.75.40.636.096.294.12
Elijah LongCAR16319798400179608436968443729153041804022560.5424.82.026.86.21.127.397.296.73
Elijah SalmonSD41438723657248232114112040105-10.57-1.60.0-1.6-4.40.00-4.486.789.19
Elliot HawkinsIND415254628363115517933415110010170.662.50.63.19.01.6410.610094.81
Elliot RiveraPIT1181003112-2114-700000000000.510.00.00.0-1.50.00-1.510091.67
Elliot BonnetDC11163232921611320311252744386911331561102013520.5625.73.228.911.92.8014.794.794.23
Elliot DavisDET85352381001215036560296746256020890.484.12.16.14.11.715.878.690.20
Elliot SakachHTX25121112333687102100010120.440.40.00.43.40.003.410091.84
Elliott ChartockNY91742081200904303113751386435181501801118500.6423.40.023.411.70.0011.796.195.74
Elliott MooreATX82010364731287490151714181759240105280.5410.41.111.514.30.8515.171.793.55
Elliott RosenbergBOS20159241941111200000000000.590.10.00.11.90.001.910092.00
Emmanuel BiloloDAL97656461371479255364111948336140201640.51.63.04.61.22.063.27488.16
Emmet ShipwaySEA103892251119155017322314023000340.520.81.01.81.50.862.485.789.06
Emmett WarnerPOR8128681491153642310052370108000800.550.30.00.30.60.000.673.486.67
Eric BrodbeckATX131021025817017216411978712068111212370007310.5413.91.615.48.20.929.189.494.93
Eric CarterDAL1038142100128220127828-13869051105110311380.47-0.22.42.3-0.11.111.090.892.35
Eric NardelliPHI11757223111120531725687401125330003180.585.21.76.84.71.386.096.393.14
Eric WitmerPHI12262295013428812667067213426810630003270.589.63.312.97.21.148.398.596.00
Eric WrightCHI1045015000000000000000.590.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Erik HotalingCOL67755861103646594721131846270007130.535.71.16.89.31.0710.489.590.60
Ethan BloodworthCAR121248940203171179920135822781611182804012350.5213.01.014.06.40.617.094.994.85
Ethan FortinNY131277376185145296188561124961213164100037380.615.72.318.08.51.5910.19496.85
Ethan HolmgrenPHI6468903692382282625441133000360.551.11.52.63.11.644.792.991.95
Ethan LiSD1215177701142321078073331140941361100011210.553.63.16.73.11.334.587.190.85
Ethan NiedzwiedzHTX7672816102834112466979314326020820.472.10.93.02.11.133.284.589.25
Eugene L'HeureuxSLC1271546110019542396272668369360006150.552.61.74.22.60.853.488.589.36
Evan BembenistaPIT1411459206658114600101000100.510.40.00.44.60.004.685.790.57
Evan MagsigOAK1327428883551856806214874708846104393600135730.5237.44.341.610.52.3012.894.694.88
Evan SwiatekATX10185133525213120112092216342518392851201112780.5225.82.728.510.22.0512.386.194.19
Everest ShapiroLA112151728263140186112028293949201918101702118490.5422.74.827.48.63.4212.091.391.94
Everitt MeerPIT11850311000000000000000.510.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Felix LeonardMTL67486134722312378201002030104-20.54-0.80.0-0.8-2.40.00-2.49190.28
Felix MorenPOR510924213677891017139624131314531214116190.5312.01.513.58.81.9410.887.189.73
Felix PronoveCOL2018388266436911210100000020.560.90.00.911.20.0011.210092.31
Fletcher HareATL2020172700303001001000100.59-0.20.0-0.2-3.00.00-3.0089.36
Francisco GomezHTX53182649421611733945622015000500.491.30.41.72.61.053.67986.57
Franky FernandezATL80108195112614482082560601000101150.582.15.87.94.24.618.810093.33
Frederick FarahDC2227201643115607502020010130.550.31.11.41.92.544.410091.49
Gabe ColtonBOS110140327416634226475701543810102180.555.14.49.46.82.649.59593.83
Gabe JagtMIN10151112600464602010000030.540.70.51.26.02.088.1#DIV/0!91.30
Gabe SchoepkeCHI4036233254519658400120010120.470.21.01.20.61.802.410092.16
Gabe VordickMAD132051282611391698932256314992910640114500.5125.12.527.69.61.8211.498.296.79
Gabriel Schwartz-KetchnerOAK313418165156273300130000040.60.21.82.01.33.544.910092.16
Garrett HableSD101212143160100133522693121557517020990.575.00.55.53.10.513.694.394.09
Garrett MartinSEA1530673537317524117553298505338442261604119910.5337.53.140.610.11.7511.893.693.71
Garrett SantiLA926160531142306452146798881710120048180.533.85.08.83.32.175.581.289.83
Garrett WilsonHTX87113908863855075656361213010460.492.80.53.33.20.713.99694.78
Gavin BabbittATX3142222251829103132110030104-20.57-1.00.0-1.0-4.60.00-4.663.987.72
Gavin LeahySEA1012030321731129555211831735101111250115290.5312.21.113.37.10.978.095.194.48
Gordon LarsonMIN12191433727216324517202925464527283041400014750.5132.62.334.812.01.3813.494.594.10
Grant HarrisCHI91512210010116714285448587251050005190.495.15.410.45.03.218.297.995.34
Grant LindsleySLC912780702011662231902827272915101131401114250.5414.41.616.07.20.958.194.193.97
Grayson PangburnMIN101548924341458610110000030.540.70.51.38.12.2510.410091.84
Grayson RettburgSLC22811351511-331331006001000150.62.50.02.57.10.007.19091.38
Grayson SannerCAR1510414742220244152119816612859222718570209630.5422.42.624.910.21.0511.292.294.63
Greg CousinsMIN11127145218199111963879184261313280109250.5210.51.111.65.81.076.992.592.73
Greg MartinPHI10123451162129937151315202177421205250.5910.12.312.46.21.798.096.795.74
Gregory MorenoDET1273151401782591286359351570312101170108280.498.84.813.54.91.846.894.193.92
Griffin McKeeTOR122013732263172167847181526627241321002111350.5516.41.317.76.20.757.090.394.14
Gus NorrbomDC121634821977837322815112792171222150005470.5620.70.321.010.50.3610.998.697.88
Gustav HaflinBOS1031423080176321934526452641030205170.553.05.58.53.73.136.992.391.36
Hayden Austin-KnabATL1222954927310630520282118414616303131101012680.5927.61.729.310.11.6111.796.695.86
Henry FisherCAR13631702317625011450416682172171771731307510.5416.68.425.09.43.3712.896.495.71
Henry GoldenbergCHI238071513549345140485403080008-10.420.30.00.30.60.000.686.188.35
Henry WaytePOR101675823237188133703230130041821197518014510.5418.93.722.78.01.9810.096.795.11
Hunter LatsonCHI1045015000000000000000.590.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Ian DietrichPHI4022289311026689402111000130.570.50.61.05.21.807.083.391.23
Ian FalckCHI5039100436543134-12122201380017-10.47-1.51.0-0.5-3.51.55-2.07888.54
Ian LadnerSD11507019192064279101100000020.630.80.00.84.00.004.010093.94
Ian McCoskyMIN71485547512379392333725536470108100.531.71.93.62.31.533.892.691.67
Ian SweeneySEA7191097279137886392468856452110011070.532.31.03.32.90.743.785.790.28
Isaac HsuLA30271174488839101021000120.530.31.11.31.42.443.966.790.91
Isaac LeeDC110125527115754227212439324571401220.57-3.32.7-0.5-4.61.75-2.986.589.72
Isamu KawaguchiLA711728957106461491916823414000460.540.00.50.50.00.490.589.291.67
Itay ChangOAK418424548646017220737941310100180.512.80.43.35.90.676.696.496.23
Ivan TranBOS6073883687231512117232000000050.562.00.02.05.60.005.610094.20
Jac CarreiroBOS505314306371610111704230000090.571.51.73.24.92.747.710092.45
Jace BrunerOAK8328614971393964391455325740004130.511.83.75.61.92.674.693.791.01
Jace DeanDC14317211102165238663701244610001150.565.33.18.44.81.446.39994.95
Jace DuennebeilSLC13202161825213214454925113060172664913013400.5420.32.322.68.11.749.893.393.47
Jack KruglerATL10936615324436710000000010.550.60.00.610.20.0010.210091.84
Jack BembenekDET2148423236118311619910012000200.390.70.31.02.10.943.084.589.83
Jack BrownSEA121001252920721783670164823186228680219330.5315.33.018.27.41.368.789.891.91
Jack DowlingATX3432922246141091011910300000040.480.90.00.94.30.004.310093.33
Jack GalleIND8393147114312828431205152000290.532.02.34.24.21.976.193.292.41
Jack HaveyIND1211911342214221219852116020129111231205116190.577.81.39.13.60.594.294.894.57
Jack KellyMAD53627157368289153262324206000620.482.80.02.83.90.003.987.587.50
Jack KempeIND16103916262312419632003200000050.512.60.02.616.20.0016.210094.20
Jack NelsonMAD1117311821010467410191023209259430205420.5218.42.320.78.82.2311.096.493.97
Jack ShanahanCHI11200105427014531723021955425741141622004222510.4727.40.828.210.10.5810.793.594.23
Jack WilliamsNY13270184331014032220822800488230303151800315810.633.43.336.710.82.3913.294.895.04
Jack WooldridgeDAL513411045310-13-3000010001-10.51-0.50.0-0.5-5.10.00-5.17590.00
Jackson CarolPOR10973514268259310101000110.490.30.00.35.60.005.666.789.80
Jackson McKeeTOR71274144100181530031511021000130.551.91.12.94.21.085.396.492.31
Jackson PottsATX13237343832718818412652100336519231451402016450.5420.22.823.06.21.487.785.792.62
Jacob BlackmanATL505210028611227-131410020000030.570.31.21.41.01.892.910093.10
Jacob DuquetteMTL102912849122195884464709161065640307200.495.22.98.14.31.495.897.694.20
Jacob FairfaxCAR152871424358172257123739325169113624121002210730.5436.66.743.310.23.9114.19696.14
Jacob KaplanATX111314659199142165110676718731556290009190.5410.91.112.05.50.796.385.994.09
Jacob MillerSLC132261163285146450250014693969171545370108720.5426.71.628.39.41.0610.49897.81
Jacob WhamMAD73377249312325129403532364520305130.493.02.65.63.22.125.384.391.78
Jacques NissenDC10144485720312929519531456340917122031001110420.5721.91.623.610.81.2612.196.796.29
Jake CarricoMAD1356145571592111041015753176817813161001011430.5210.68.419.16.74.0010.79391.25
Jake FeltonDET11221426732224643249542373732766191798101676350.4925.94.330.28.01.759.884.285.71
Jake FloydDAL919617226915037338511493534437112442310024520.4832.01.933.911.91.2813.293.893.89
Jake KennivIND33131115253605546852315423000390.592.81.13.95.32.147.495.793.58
Jake RadackATX1012662711941582862492101335052051821802020250.5316.11.017.18.30.668.983.893.71
Jake ReinhardtATX1331191741552581081351484183518138770016400.5414.73.518.29.51.3510.888.393.75
Jake Rubin-MillerCHI121918649162283785125511063681020704110340.494.68.913.52.83.156.086.392.31
Jake ShoyerSEA202750203713656513010120000040.531.01.12.15.12.877.910093.22
Jake SteslickiCHI102715158130215190768567133561114480008270.527.51.89.35.80.826.696.795.08
Jake ThorneOAK112091713271133943092082239153514460107510.5319.12.021.17.11.538.694.993.15
Jake WahlIND161329152822368912501010000020.511.00.51.56.51.818.410094.12
Jake WorthingtonATX304426235512359913411240000080.571.22.33.55.34.209.510093.10
Jakeem PolkATL10314714831793247300347162420002110.592.42.44.72.91.324.293.592.50
Jakob BrissetteMTL610589114890251253423827721441511700017170.4912.90.313.28.70.379.19393.31
James FranklinLA11145963222521313210292187321611328770108500.5424.03.827.810.71.7612.496.694.05
James KittlesenMIN646028337475413719112030000060.521.81.73.55.42.307.710092.45
James KlossDET10551344514522669533639117247107110029190.495.63.08.63.91.325.286.489.52
James McCleanTOR11281237490173784991716701173100001020.55-0.91.60.7-1.00.94-0.188.489.55
James PollardPHI1211311548188206149166317683431132014151704219430.5816.78.224.98.93.9712.98690.95
Jamie MillageTOR3029119485-9352601001000100.53-0.10.0-0.1-0.60.00-0.67590.38
Jan SzmandaSD1015644191951400000000000.630.10.00.12.20.002.210091.49
Jason HustadDAL1020825842861854093329623395223418103801237180.512.05.017.04.22.696.990.891.85
Jason KempeIND3329422236229212721911331000170.591.31.73.05.74.8210.596.992.75
Jason LeeLA11112717611601448239287222500101100.551.92.74.63.21.674.910093.33
Jason TapperBOS404030204975914120012100000040.581.80.01.89.10.009.110092.45
Jason ValleeOAK1020584426813628013621702306426142331401114520.519.71.521.27.41.078.495.494.99
Jasper DeanSEA15352256218730019014128692281211019191001110590.5315.110.125.38.13.3811.59594.69
Jasper TomDC1051416885173575242517751264840105250.576.34.711.07.42.7310.193.492.52
Jay ClarkBOS1012100921472-86410000000010.550.60.00.66.60.006.610092.00
Jay FroudeCOL860854311213610151567711927411420103230.558.02.110.17.21.558.796.495.97
Jean-Levy ChampagneMTL3519651130820113100000000000.560.20.00.21.80.001.810092.59
Jeff BabbittBOS14231532031519826164225753217743132230104810.5627.512.439.98.76.2415.098.797.74
Jeff HolmNY11144443418111410462612391865131610440004390.615.22.217.48.41.9110.394.794.81
Jeff WeisCHI1018210292341243249112214312518141811808224270.5213.90.514.46.00.416.494.894.82
Jeff WodatchDC1420743925299198127619573233111716370117400.5622.01.523.58.71.4910.296.196.00
Jeremiah BransonIND9774146114961236747881462675140004150.569.40.49.78.20.378.698.195.38
Jeremie GiardMTL48234825381110311321612111000140.471.60.52.16.41.367.791.791.38
Jeremy LangdonATL1117782921382153109526363731204116131408700.5830.30.731.014.20.7915.097.496.53
Jeremy NordenSEA453510065377167306736010802010-30.530.20.00.20.30.000.390.890.40
Jerry KellyCHI3022842840188716103200040004-20.39-0.50.0-0.5-1.70.00-1.786.888.24
Jesse JohnsonCHI1218173271412487131787111884136750216240.498.43.311.75.91.347.393.993.39
Jimmy McGuinnessSD10113420581561870286356471310001140.553.81.75.56.61.067.696.492.31
Jimmy TowlePIT1121433428215622598719092896101818230609390.5219.61.120.87.00.727.798.697.45
Jimmy ZurawHTX1219064772932264403261960422143111992502324580.4925.84.230.08.81.8410.794.294.88
Joe CercelloCHI9308348113148484865201006863740004200.437.02.910.06.21.978.288.491.84
Joe LeibforthMAD1341972313325629258843110141521360006280.517.46.814.25.62.678.287.587.65
Joe MerrillSLC1144202281742836950312851788111812740206420.5413.53.817.37.81.339.195.693.28
Joe MolderPIT7196516093421258279072200101100.552.61.13.74.31.235.510092.00
Joe SognoDET42416100364136332-6326111030104-10.490.90.00.92.60.002.693.191.76
Joel CloseIND124137475916149265294559365800202200.574.04.58.66.92.809.710095.79
Joel WillisonCHI806415549593218221412042020430.480.41.51.90.71.602.37589.47
Joey CariIND22010812520371804222220100000030.611.80.01.87.10.007.110095.18
Joey WylieATX13163933626120621115392699423826172521201013570.5427.81.028.710.60.4711.186.694.05
John HanniSLC40601427819-6519312815120000090.531.91.13.14.61.466.010093.85
John JonesIND20211004252-95-400000000000.660.00.00.0-0.60.00-0.610091.67
John LithioCHI112041544265138319182723874214171625570108550.5229.32.231.511.01.5812.697.397.04
John McMonigalPIT1016421302121282007641790255452517250409400.5317.20.818.08.10.638.898.196.41
John RandolphNY872845412513216211379602097181214680008420.6114.23.717.911.42.8114.296.694.44
John ShelleyDAL3437921857866672001130003-10.48-1.00.5-0.5-5.40.79-4.658.387.72
John TanMAD1014114281-11009903011000130.440.70.41.25.31.576.95089.58
John WellersCAR112136248417713742293031111510102160.551.38.19.41.64.566.193.891.67
Jon SnyderPOR9177079219121259154340319461181111402016150.547.10.57.63.30.373.695.194.36
Jonah MalenfantOAK7138450691191720820941741242000290.512.62.04.63.81.685.593.690.77
Jonah Stang-OsborneBOS111013574741669476927010391336380017180.575.91.87.78.01.069.093.192.52
Jonathan MastPIT112072712761544482873118140542072132202024270.5119.11.320.46.90.867.894.794.96
Jonathan NethercuttCOL48108010045181164642020661308180008140.5411.50.612.111.51.2212.796.494.89
Jonny HoffmanSLC11715430951983432474810721128900000300.549.24.814.19.72.4412.110095.00
Jonny MalksDC1117885422711139126352224485933261822213125540.5429.51.130.613.00.9814.094.594.54
Jordan HillDET81063410155125721139481061574430407130.55.81.77.53.81.365.196.994.21
Jordan JefferyNY115146181998510018511000000020.731.60.01.68.60.008.610092.73
Jordan KerrSLC12210215726814928522111713392438122641002012680.5427.92.130.010.41.4311.896.295.89
Jordan QueckboernerSD91710640761523118629347903534002290.552.71.84.43.51.174.78492.41
Jordan RhynePHI12198677238128500297491138852461622403126220.5815.81.217.06.70.927.694.795.25
Jordan SalazarATX51672351971992305397243510203110.52.12.74.84.12.806.996.792.42
Jordan TaylorMIN13174113923611910911831854303712271421002111440.4921.11.022.29.00.869.893.392.07
Joseph WelkenerDAL934101689616371511246757445570108100.482.42.44.82.51.454.088.691.13
Josh KlaneMIN14235117031916636935131499501239101813502532360.5125.80.526.28.10.288.490.892.36
Josh LyderPIT14119092044454910000000010.510.50.00.55.50.005.510092.00
Josh MoorePOR81132226145102122444128917331310811002012200.538.90.69.56.10.576.792.292.13
Joshua WilsonMAD12621266716720920115097312240195991401114280.5212.44.316.67.42.049.494.793.46
Joshua ZdrodowskiATX131626334235167675301014154410205460208310.5411.02.113.14.71.255.984.791.60
Josue AlorroNY5252882363391962622220412011250.60.70.71.33.01.044.078.694.19
JP BurnsATL10849715433356810110000030.550.60.61.28.83.6812.510092.00
Julian SauntPOR71292505812627249250499352640105110.551.93.35.13.22.585.88989.61
Julien BernatMTL12191835214226610073467514094381051309160.56.35.111.44.41.926.395.894.04
Justin BurnettATL8412638701553935156992071031020002280.617.76.113.811.13.9115.095.493.10
Justin LimOAK73365787098472687634423212000260.512.10.52.63.00.543.597.993.68
Justin LuoTOR5124955256722998118021001000120.621.20.01.24.60.004.696.992.75
Justin MechamSLC10162811274338411710001000100.490.40.00.44.00.004.08090.20
Justin WollinDET11163217922216220816774502127123861402016130.488.52.811.33.81.755.693.993.28
Kaenan CombsPOR866513687142219922113102001140.541.70.01.74.60.004.689.391.80
Kai DeLorenzoMAD424641346111557813304101000140.521.10.01.13.10.003.193.891.38
Kai MarcusMAD10173082212114371413092250523721904602246120.5315.40.015.47.30.007.38889.59
Kai MarshallCOL11151332484175361213915124041140004150.541.95.87.62.23.305.592.190.70
Kainoa Chun-MoyPHI5245550508063280276556535210102130.583.81.14.97.61.349.099.295.45
Karl EkwurtzelATL13182318208771494311921235271512020103310.5917.40.017.48.40.008.498.896.95
Keith McRaeTOR91413439189134153113417962930916811201112220.5816.40.516.98.70.389.092.792.86
Kelsen AlexanderMAD13551547318824117917956642459225146911011360.5115.42.818.28.21.179.394.394.44
Kelvin HuangTOR12110963018418914368115862267151413250409350.5514.91.216.18.10.638.895.895.36
Ken AdamsMAD20237323351367259231211010250.370.40.40.91.91.263.294.491.67
Kennith TaylorNY202429832816395500101000100.64-0.20.0-0.2-2.60.00-2.67590.91
Kenny FurdellaPIT72961787510392579166745554110001140.516.10.36.58.20.338.599.796.40
Kenny Lane IIISEA917931007712766359-6353236310001130.552.61.74.33.41.354.799.195.58
Kenrick KooSD36316078349595762915861457140013240.5211.90.612.515.31.8117.196.495.14
Kevin GoldbergLA8207532571075219441260622317010800.580.40.40.90.70.401.190.689.52
Kevin GroulxMTL815266319911417917101014272413121311805122170.4911.30.611.95.70.526.289.391.32
Kevin HealeyDC1163762611212040214603817383410203150.565.42.07.44.91.656.597.294.25
Kevin JayTOR104974741021306343315258533244000480.542.61.74.32.61.303.993.192.92
Kevin LandHTX104285391191635241866010783654110001170.473.51.75.23.01.024.085.786.24
Kevin NichollPIT91977296611343201482683433220002100.534.61.15.66.90.957.997.293.41
Kevin Pettit-ScantlingMAD42425933572619813633411713010460.520.60.51.11.70.922.790.290.67
Kevin QuinlanMTL1121334126113322510911602269323131012120023240.5112.00.412.44.60.314.989.491.44
Kevin TongTOR82398269015119104298402160920103130.532.34.77.02.63.105.790.691.04
Khalif El-SalaamSEA121381414625625420915601799335929181981800117570.5321.04.425.58.21.7510.091.792.28
Kobi McCrackenLA11149607522117828515185102028117711600016100.548.20.68.73.70.324.093.794.24
Krishna GomatamSD4041741354670259510100000020.580.80.00.86.10.006.110092.31
Kristian JohnsonMIN12727954152152138789679146810512280008210.488.51.19.55.60.696.393.993.75
Kyle HenkeATX13255375534919631932942724601831202762500124600.5434.83.238.010.01.6411.684.992.80
Kyle KolafaHTX11756116141143432041043124741731020103310.4810.44.815.27.43.3810.797.793.41
Kyle RubinSD91871512341131741578150230801792301000010390.5219.10.019.18.20.008.295.293.91
Kyle WeinbergSLC101014062841777166440710711363420002240.559.32.311.611.11.2712.495.894.96
Landon ShankLA13781613217421000010001-10.43-0.30.0-0.3-4.90.00-4.966.789.80
Leo DecterLA71450773975372116327411323000340.540.41.01.31.01.272.393.891.86
Leo Sovell-FernandezMIN15246259328156272226415523816141611280127360.526.11.027.28.00.668.697.396.91
Levi JacobsIND1121425426212341026272211483829241821104114590.5833.10.934.012.60.7713.497.397.00
Liam HaberfieldNY13711053615717410157310261599814571110210240.68.84.012.85.62.287.989.791.67
Liam McKeownMTL99575941782723616139726301010290.493.00.03.07.40.007.497.193.24
Lincoln GrenchOAK1139119391291866539661410109155550106280.527.82.510.36.01.337.493.892.24
Logan CallPIT12341142010217130156612768671511103160.525.82.98.75.71.687.496.493.51
Logan DufourTOR38226617391360319100100000010.610.60.00.63.40.003.410093.22
Logan PruessCOL86171451111118346756510323145120002210.558.60.69.27.70.568.395.595.42
Louie BertoncinSEA303598214495215311110000040.520.70.51.23.41.224.610092.73
Louis GosartLA1250843217513957446910112000210.522.10.52.76.73.059.796.293.94
Luc ComireTOR7100306813910123418248562680213174110139360.5117.41.919.312.51.8914.494.895.83
Luca HarwoodBOS754235477545349541991440414000450.64.20.64.85.41.156.689.492.23
Lucas ConiarisIND11208186027214654930482068511620212552102023480.5727.42.830.210.11.9512.09695.94
Lucas HenryPOR333440185277210617813210000070.551.90.52.410.40.9511.310092.45
Lukas AmbroseSEA144527840224372165116517812946192612341020111800.5321.418.139.59.54.8614.492.494.09
Lukas McClamrockATL9911076881511378822801162105121660006370.586.79.416.07.66.2013.895.394.71
Luke BrennanCHI10714113-341000020002-20.52-1.00.0-1.0-25.70.00-25.76088.24
Luke MarksMAD14421544153284585306681198121631650308390.519.18.017.16.02.828.892.291.74
Luke NorbyDAL5641948108793640343283553726020890.453.20.94.12.91.194.188.488.64
Luke RehfussDC111124187715434116530646273420103130.544.31.96.25.51.256.895.492.68
Luke WebbBOS131165328819931262559821461710001170.566.63.810.47.51.919.498.693.59
Luke YorgasonSLC11194148324512848138138094622952341701018230.5422.42.224.69.11.7210.996.796.14
Mac WeberMAD12452086919929615310774951572124161180109340.518.65.514.14.31.876.294.894.20
Mace ChopeIND1014481529839438201140010150.510.22.02.21.37.008.310092.59
Mahith EdulaPIT322510014391347-1928000010001-10.49-0.20.0-0.2-1.40.00-1.483.391.67
Malachi MarshallPIT8306974761066346416062440414010540.532.10.62.72.80.533.395.792.92
Marc MunozSEA9111585717013521111718832054139152901010290.5212.01.013.07.00.747.895.995.11
Marc RovnerCAR1015121934105374202112000220.42-0.20.40.2-1.01.220.283.389.66
Marcel OliartPIT71310201688812842517082133513901001110170.5411.80.011.87.00.007.093.492.90
Marco DeweyDET1014231431961531166658661531754440307130.488.81.810.54.51.165.694.895.18
Mario MoranDET25111051623262900000000000.570.20.00.23.70.003.710091.67
Mark BaldaufHTX12971227319425420817046362340121332241212640.497.30.98.13.70.334.187.990.25
Mark EvansATX6937581397818112639052168167821810316170.4910.71.011.77.71.258.975.892.15
Mark GazzerroPHI3031121425812913701100010110.570.60.00.62.90.002.910092.16
Mark HenkeATX12541622615623581459140418636209551015350.5414.22.216.39.10.9310.087.193.89
Mark PhilipsonPHI75620867555854727554733406010730.571.00.01.01.30.001.394.492.70
Marques BrownleeNY125163819520686783184967102951301113130.61.32.63.91.41.242.685.688.89
Marshall CrawfordSD6687254911025146431577231621012100.563.53.26.67.12.8710.088.393.06
Marshall DingesHTX64934127877377153260305420030380.53.21.04.14.11.255.310095.18
Marshall WildmannLA520484850744622924647522234000450.571.31.73.12.72.365.092.591.67
Martin ShiuTOR61161222977420698902131000150.570.31.72.01.02.213.27590.20
Martis ArtisPOR1115110253-8968801101000110.490.30.00.32.50.002.57590.00
Marty AdamsMIN13136615281446247010100000020.520.60.00.64.20.004.210093.33
Mason ZetschATX101211734691543912038350315518001750.551.20.51.71.70.352.17188.04
Matej PetrovicMIN8110220631302071292363263920002180.532.94.27.14.53.267.896.391.18
Mateo DominguezLA6353713371299237129010140004-20.56-1.20.6-0.6-3.70.84-2.878.589.87
Mathieu AgeeCOL1081363195183251733805534841110001260.545.36.011.35.53.288.894.493.06
Matt BennettHTX10156521002401913613231-25929722841263201231190.4910.12.812.94.21.465.791.792.22
Matt GrindeMAD60642052871349194243063200101100.482.21.03.24.31.115.410093.22
Matt HannaPHI107482131201445613893710754113420204180.567.71.99.66.41.347.791.794.23
Matt JacksonCOL124710675114158108584199783475130104130.544.80.65.44.20.394.698.195.54
Matt LaBarNY116191111813655657918565106350005190.615.31.87.24.51.355.98891.51
Matt LyleHTX43224148282182118200011020103-10.460.00.00.0-0.10.00-0.189.691.30
Matt MillerSD11242107030015447341561806596224173062702128490.5529.73.333.09.92.1412.094.294.50
Matt RussnogleSLC1340145201241933222493611604213650005290.549.43.212.67.61.679.282.489.16
Matt SmithATL79834512342101755924167941012210001270.5912.71.213.910.32.8113.199.596.62
Matt TuckerCAR1512161412427838150907105751361830003390.538.39.617.96.73.4610.187.291.95
Matt ViscidoPIT2216421026927386510001000100.460.10.00.11.30.001.391.791.07
Matthew ArmourATX11901175917418619918311297312821132261403017450.5516.73.119.89.61.6811.38593.05
Matthew BellDET391988203418911210300101000100.480.20.00.21.10.001.195.892.31
Matthew BurkeOAK13321743115274474335639967441030003220.526.85.312.25.91.957.992.992.71
Matthew JohnsonMIN10411927991692063169232035410102100.521.22.03.21.21.202.49092.54
Matthew LamTOR41037492453115255107000040105-50.62-2.30.0-2.3-9.40.00-9.481.786.89
Matthew NightingaleCAR101528193444611916501113000300.420.00.40.4-0.11.221.257.186.79
Matthew RehderMIN11159314722314812012591413267271418141501115380.4914.46.020.46.54.0410.587.790.00
Matthias LingNY8098304711813337711001141000150.580.32.42.60.61.992.693.391.67
Mauricio GaleanoDET2711739209521971000010001-10.490.00.00.00.10.000.193.891.07
Max DehlinMIN3627662342171115716801201000120.440.90.00.93.70.003.783.392.19
Max DevinePIT625582064944212451063405323000370.513.71.14.75.71.126.894.992.31
Max GibsonSD10133834319517312512121561277317181681802119400.5614.14.418.47.22.529.787.188.83
Max GroveHTX8727347122149101666758142484104814013130.54.71.96.63.81.285.191.892.26
Max HamiltonDAL3332100174915137-812901202000210.470.10.00.10.80.000.886.990.48
Max LopezATL10111008192-96-301010010110.55-0.40.60.2-4.82.91-1.910091.67
Max SampleMAD10157728193107153782196327451611144704110350.5317.11.919.08.91.7610.694.695.12
Max SheppardPIT81241838166121124887146023471811241903220150.5110.91.812.76.61.468.084.188.77
Max TrifillisPHI1144211311522818952311411664112051630205470.5713.58.922.48.93.1712.196.794.93
Max WilliamsOAK714510231818810140613721778101411240307300.5412.21.113.26.71.217.996.394.70
Maxwell HumeSD945107351131598048494614301057150005180.569.10.59.68.00.338.394.293.13
McKay YorgasonSLC1011458931671363402180116229611513180008220.5513.30.613.88.00.428.497.796.95
Melvyn BrichetMTL9888267612938148415563533450005100.493.01.84.84.01.365.391.489.89
Michael BuycoSEA4138441957228366402100000030.550.80.00.84.10.004.1#DIV/0!91.67
Michael DillardPIT112814264118202104401221622546330205130.522.91.64.52.40.783.297.595.42
Michael FairleyATL102214348991839048252610081042840004200.596.74.611.36.82.519.395.394.29
Michael JohnsonATL1045026000000010000010.550.00.60.60.09.209.2#DIV/0!91.30
Michael JordanMIN66925197493632231163314634020680.491.91.43.32.02.814.888.890.70
Michael KiyoiLA1122406327212627817881066285417141731101012390.5517.31.418.76.41.127.595.595.52
Michael LeeCAR2029100264425208-2518322222000260.451.10.81.94.11.896.09591.78
Michael MaroonPHI740211054464391794885335120002100.585.50.66.110.11.4011.596.493.41
Michael TranSD933112791001521191136293142912712760006320.559.53.813.39.52.5212.094.694.15
Michael-Angelo HummATL302125103114121600000000000.580.10.00.11.00.001.010091.49
Mick WalterATX122614449106196513863337191731320002220.545.06.811.84.73.488.286.493.94
Mike CampanellaPHI11321196084154140539363902736430104160.575.52.37.86.51.498.098.496.30
Mike DrostNY12015215731802170383453163400101130.63.72.25.95.11.216.310094.03
Mike KobyraATL12419150107233592482535015131030003160.582.65.98.42.42.524.996.593.52
Mikey O'BrienSEA146919421202276120365135517201616152140004640.5314.811.025.87.33.9711.397.395.29
Milan RavenellLA847994010716034324492816467651208150.562.43.66.02.22.264.588.289.41
Milan RivasCHI121502288220125222104414911939710190009180.486.80.37.13.10.273.496.495.31
Miles GrovicDC117140197183287097210422176900000340.5610.15.415.510.52.9413.410094.59
Mitch LutzHTX449171603459570236806553140114100.544.80.55.38.01.479.593.493.52
Mitchell BlahaDC10141551933172000000000000.630.10.00.12.60.002.610091.84
Mitchell McCarthyMAD145722762218325176168410462730231517171601017550.5116.27.924.07.42.419.892.291.60
Mitchell SteinerLA125319455168300173886723160914410151500213300.556.97.914.84.12.636.793.392.67
Morey AverillPIT38311224181014315302010000030.571.30.61.96.11.387.510092.59
Morgan SommerOAK1035974311515441328476804326860006130.532.94.27.02.52.695.286.189.25
Moussa DiaDC22652129172910642052613403000350.62.30.02.38.00.008.09091.03
Myles ArmstrongDAL1120317242931852078402476331615252141404117480.4920.21.822.06.90.987.99393.61
Myles CooperATX203017224072110512601001000100.530.50.00.52.10.002.191.790.74
Nanda Min-FinkCOL91521347184942951491168031711791911202113330.5518.10.618.79.80.6610.596.395.74
Nate AstromCHI123019350166286817487471495199619802010430.510.09.019.06.03.169.29091.11
Nate KnutsonPOR11103122118323565-20135313332175530416230.538.92.911.74.91.216.197.394.69
Nate LittlePHI920984172139354506571107855450207150.575.52.37.87.61.689.381.189.53
Nate LongPHI3030100244023208-4016810121000130.50.81.01.83.42.415.89792.86
Nate WipflerSEA201917263-12392700010000010.540.20.50.72.52.044.510091.84
Nathan HsiehTOR74674289111435337863120010155341106270.578.71.710.49.61.4711.091.690.59
Nathan HuffSLC11391282711417476218553771849750005230.534.53.68.14.02.076.094.492.91
Nathan PloegerDET89423271341105634394212855107270108160.497.41.08.45.50.906.484.989.91
Nathanial DickBOS11177093224101542337724036171832411302015310.5618.40.619.08.20.578.897.797.17
Nathaniel AustinDAL111235122193161614161433184971574901010230.4910.61.812.45.51.146.689.988.79
Nic LanasDET81253037172135135621107016911157291129160.59.51.110.65.50.836.493.994.15
Nicholas AkersDET5441232960143712516201001000100.520.70.00.72.30.002.396.391.80
Nicholas BetschIND8726139120111167780120219821010841101012200.569.82.312.18.22.0910.393.593.30
Nicholas DahmsPOR7558592674151439924200231000140.551.11.72.84.02.326.49891.94
Nicholas DiGiorgioDAL10202230286165184865199728621319541113015260.4817.11.918.96.01.127.194.993.78
Nicholas SnuszkaCOL114131177116433884265144113810102240.545.04.39.37.12.599.790.993.75
Nick HuttonIND1014149968419286792378291315121003211200.572.16.58.72.53.405.988.791.43
Nick LoughranATX95104547213928271232503364530003150.533.12.75.84.31.916.285.390.91
Nick PappasCHI1011112579160206018124103152030540.52-0.52.31.8-0.71.440.878.691.18
Nick RedmondPOR95497841181711371089216130511251111011180.534.90.55.44.10.314.491.892.75
Noah CeluchPIT106491471331641365926781270112641210112110.55.11.86.93.91.095.093.192.23
Noah CoolmanCOL101735042246163287182825094337282519111802119640.5427.75.833.511.33.5414.893.294.00
Noah HansonMIN1331843714026247369633100261171360015320.487.16.413.45.02.427.590.490.82
Noah NicolMAD6473749958855414438852335310203110.515.11.76.75.31.897.298.395.10
Noah PowellATX63931956116103615018612242000270.570.62.22.91.11.933.083.389.66
Noah SawyerDET7861610012092143879-13474512811401015-30.49-1.20.6-0.6-1.00.65-0.386.491.13
Noah WahlIND1610541626186556121000020002-20.51-0.20.0-0.2-1.50.00-1.59090.91
Oakley ArmstrongDAL6570214198104115619702021010220.480.71.01.61.60.972.69091.23
Oliver ArtusSD91521141848757223141516384214270108230.5610.81.011.95.91.177.188.690.00
Oliver ChartockNY12234103826611525316112670428119272341301014590.5927.82.029.710.41.7112.29594.55
Oliver FayATX92013631941804934377011131076920103290.538.94.813.79.52.6812.181.493.81
Oren BinnunTOR514626240805140224764960114000440.583.10.63.77.70.808.590.392.08
Orion CableBOS913329116910212558254826065361451110111490.5817.72.820.510.52.7513.290.392.27
Oscar BrownSLC7117991511014228022302404420002100.551.62.23.73.02.155.297.493.33
Oscar GraffBOS50551286316-420019616110010180.61.90.62.56.90.967.910093.55
Oscar KohutNY10163662219162512100000040.640.70.00.711.90.0011.910091.49
Oscar StonehouseTOR696192313287884061365177191585911110270.511.12.513.68.42.8211.290.991.55
Owen CordesBOS30198315341565137810110010120.520.30.50.81.81.583.310093.44
Owen JohnsonDAL5223816476320102532634542510001150.495.32.17.411.23.3314.69692.54
Owen RobinsonTOR1110677711821692011563627219037133902011150.559.41.711.15.21.026.293.894.92
Pat ShriwiseMAD710306812258204153972822677622060107280.5612.80.012.810.50.0010.597.796.09
Patrick BuermeyerPOR4330731646159228111012000210.53-0.30.60.3-1.81.19-0.633.387.76
Paul HooleyMTL88602741852860160220011120204-10.51-0.50.60.1-1.20.65-0.693.992.11
Paul KrenikMIN10571524617924778597688128551310520103300.519.82.612.35.51.046.597.795.24
Paul OwensPHI12102127331842202677821564234615171441200111390.5814.62.316.87.91.039.095.395.37
Pawel JanasLA1125408230013867948731090596341124012501026680.5533.80.534.311.30.3611.696.396.13
Payton LaurieOAK526212347851913615511013000300.57-0.50.60.2-1.40.81-0.670.887.04
Pete ZaccardiPIT12631554315624710572996016891014271301113200.528.73.211.95.61.296.989.690.18
Peter CauchyPHI31415822122261353016511201000130.690.80.00.83.70.003.798.293.15
Peter BoerthBOS128510430153168164716171124272320751200111440.5717.42.820.211.41.6813.094.393.21
Peter LenzSD1019426124011724820441292333612201331402016320.5418.61.720.37.81.429.29594.16
Phil TurnerTOR42254506189393573507074311130104150.533.76.09.66.06.7012.790.292.05
Phillip JoyceBOS201965827326144000021000110.57-0.31.20.8-4.04.270.383.390.00
Phillip KorologSEA10583326311526154333487344430104110.532.42.14.53.81.855.773.290.67
Phillipe Le BourdaisMTL1117011422311158216136515817247160107320.4912.30.512.85.50.416.089.490.91
Pieran RobertMAD13421962216426456353126016131030111110001610.5317.25.823.010.52.2112.798.695.15
Porter OylerSLC40585129711315114529612222000250.551.51.12.65.01.586.677.890.16
Quentin BonnaudMTL122451233051582179703175414516382051200111680.531.02.633.610.21.6211.894.494.53
Quinn BuermeyerPOR1221745282922121686451691233651613660226340.5415.63.118.65.31.456.896.596.33
Quinn FinerCOL51001551215016012831033231621711060107320.5416.10.016.113.30.0013.396.895.28
Quinn GarnerDET1113149741931842061782624240689152251102770.485.90.76.53.00.373.490.189.53
Quinn SniderMIN8128101817310676310145617664249250308310.4813.30.814.17.70.768.594.992.91
Raekwon AdkinsOAK7142715174731604062355276163115170117460.5420.70.521.211.90.7212.695.495.28
Rafael CastroOAK3036402150338569410000000010.490.80.00.83.70.003.710091.84
Rami PaustDC41334022458588814601100000020.531.10.01.15.10.005.110092.59
Ramzi MuslehCAR1113352027728538111011001030.420.90.41.34.41.546.087.592.45
Raphaël Lalonde-LandryMTL8657514132144106135798933588350207170.474.91.56.53.71.054.894.694.27
Raphael SalvasMTL5749103469141816218011112000220.540.50.51.01.30.772.192.190.32
Raul RosenfeldCHI2018701129246206610000000010.510.60.00.65.50.005.510091.67
Ray MauntelCHI12084181134131014815813051010270.481.12.03.11.31.522.893.391.67
Ray YeSEA1013485187636813130000000030.531.40.01.427.70.0027.710092.45
Raymond MalachiBOS20151872214182201010000020.650.30.71.04.62.977.610091.49
Reed BrowningBOS140162267718833165460625951430104150.564.42.36.75.81.227.095.491.46
Reese BowmanATX10122624018514911984612572103141310590229330.5513.32.716.07.21.789.083.493.60
Reggie SungSD747634461045327010202231000160.550.31.61.90.71.542.37590.38
Reid DuncanPIT4146362660533599213020000060.541.31.22.55.12.027.110092.16
Reid MartinCHI433745466623779517211133000330.470.31.01.30.71.532.286.590.28
Rhys BergeronDC1351964710524071390432822686960107220.564.14.68.73.91.915.890.891.87
Rhys GretschLA850886711315111098649014767451150121430.563.60.54.03.20.303.48789.94
Richard WareDET1155107111818437641241805321030460.481.71.02.71.40.541.998.994.05
Rick GrossIND1018624512291223451324127626001313193604010380.5915.81.717.56.91.408.398.197.48
Ridge HuangOAK4834749733171126244517071069180017190.589.90.610.510.21.9412.195.595.09
Roan DunkerleyBOS47361345291114015112032001150.511.01.72.73.03.256.27591.07
Robby DavenportIND817102437714171296386682565610102200.565.23.48.56.72.389.198.695.76
Robert ElstonNY31284024381410115125222130000080.582.31.74.19.84.5714.310093.33
Robert HausmannATX404624295993410714103122000240.460.60.91.52.01.463.582.589.47
Robert YeagleOAK921071052131131816017823231010280.531.11.52.62.11.163.291.791.67
Robin MaillardPIT20201133336687401110000030.470.70.61.25.01.706.810091.84
Robin Vickers BatzdorfOAK13182579015333312961168679511101180008290.523.16.19.22.01.823.994.793.44
Rocco LinehanBOS911291006715394439-214186561220002270.573.66.810.35.34.429.898.795.77
Rodrigo Gould RodriguezCOL2022371133531538431001000130.490.80.00.87.30.007.383.390.38
Rowan McDonnellDC1118885123811029717021646334823101951314216410.5620.62.322.98.72.1010.895.295.76
Rui CarvalhoTOR9587060108128735944019951008351006150.555.21.66.84.81.286.194.692.74
Ryan DrostNY11014819118729324715030101520002140.593.92.96.84.31.555.994.492.21
Ryan FlickATL611536713356162111353716506215150308160.577.30.67.95.51.086.696.495.77
Ryan KindellPIT4234791852111002712710102000200.450.10.00.10.60.000.692.989.83
Ryan PolozTOR122078562571332732112165737693012141903012450.5525.00.525.59.70.3910.19696.04
Ryan SmithDET10851278018024615793321611499480230032010.480.50.00.50.30.000.387.189.24
Ryan WeaverDC302777194619993012901300000040.591.00.01.05.30.005.310093.85
Saeed SemrinCOL91493426209137995581585214381684902011250.5411.92.114.05.71.537.391.991.56
Sam AlstonNY2024342335108115823921111000140.561.50.52.06.31.437.892.991.23
Sam BerglundMIN424199385936402640850225000540.491.11.02.02.81.674.488.589.66
Sam CookLA91830402201011981125169628217231311002012320.5416.90.517.47.70.518.294.394.49
Sam GabrielsonCHI1217120561321971054843688527173160101710.49-0.21.61.4-0.20.790.680.688.02
Sam GoldsteinCOL112912855118190117654537119181268902011230.545.54.49.94.72.297.088.192.44
Sam JonasNY112127517015687389376765634530003150.585.22.47.57.41.528.992.894.85
Sam KaminskyCHI1323927731115260333221014433626142942210023500.4925.01.826.88.01.209.295.696.13
Sam StarkMAD131163920358349210000000010.580.80.00.88.60.008.610091.84
Sam WarrickMTL1025102201041752793370463122610001100.482.92.95.82.81.634.588.993.24
Samuel RobertsDAL6188872651294950219469643206100720.52.30.02.33.50.003.587.490.10
Sandy BrownCOL1271633610922049302545847293530104150.545.32.88.14.81.276.192.992.86
Sawyer ThompsonOAK838834810013549492540103253231104015-20.510.61.52.10.61.121.781.485.85
Scott HeymanPHI699124512471112104112702311141312460309340.5515.02.217.212.13.0815.296.293.90
Scott RadlauerPOR10196840240140232138020453425132214101202113460.5421.45.326.68.93.7512.695.594.81
Scott XuNY2019100625415-8700010000010.60.00.50.50.71.842.610092.00
Sean ConnoleSLC13184404525315730615021884338624171182301123370.5416.74.421.06.62.809.492.193.05
Sean KeeganNY234061442247396244640442010010100.535.60.05.612.60.0012.697.995.70
Sean McDonaldSLC111452162023979118822100000050.521.90.01.912.10.0012.110094.20
Sean McDougallLA121929038266222199143723763813302919141402115770.5527.57.535.010.43.3713.79593.41
Sean McGuinnessDET491175182916692392000120103-20.45-0.60.5-0.1-3.11.62-1.591.190.63
Sean MottPHI122232652681383952821150343244342302005421490.5824.10.024.19.00.009.094.595.62
Seth FarisCOL12191292084162241094365453103420011190.545.42.17.56.41.317.791.792.96
Seth GudemanIND12951642319625017648816782166926161060006550.5717.25.422.58.82.1410.995.795.61
Seth WeaverCAR149159971052081254988506437680008120.550.23.63.80.21.741.994.193.30
Shane OtisMAD20277822341263188112122000240.410.31.01.31.13.074.285.490.00
Shane WorthingtonSEA12181533111720949248545793454840206150.533.54.17.63.01.975.092.691.92
Shashank AlladiNY90947754120501805523561112000270.61.70.62.43.20.543.793.193.88
Shaun SeidenbergerHTX912039771921481961261380164187651011012140.497.32.39.63.81.545.492.594.44
Simon CarapellaBOS1424302630113232713183843516117333211203114690.5634.60.735.311.50.4912.09696.09
Simon DastrupSLC136712411481885196111812147164950005310.549.54.814.26.42.538.991.791.18
Sol YanuckCAR51357954881664252444951225002370.582.31.23.54.81.496.392.193.91
Solomon Rueschemeyer-BaileyNY112190712481024432779112739069102301300013290.621.00.021.08.50.008.597.196.61
Soren DahlSEA10131651827364301200000030.530.50.00.59.20.009.210091.67
Spencer LatarskiPOR5781078977010976922899743818212970.542.90.63.43.00.783.792.493.79
Spencer LofinkSEA1427535733915946828452147499236262722303026650.5329.51.030.58.70.659.495.294.97
Spencer WhitcombPIT11810031115-4100000000000.510.00.00.00.20.000.210091.49
Stefan SamuSD117613437163212117854144522991513131050124470.5517.65.322.910.82.5013.395.195.78
Sten LarsonCOL2119162510555500100000010.490.40.00.45.80.005.810091.49
Stephen DolanOAK4343123161112517820301230000060.581.51.73.24.82.787.510092.98
Stephen GrondinDET735387474944323785322102250216-10.45-0.80.90.1-1.10.96-0.191.791.40
Sterling KnocheMAD13381931816526948210931114161271620103380.539.18.217.35.53.068.689.793.75
Steven KellyHTX939683210013142227479706552640307110.492.92.85.72.92.125.090.391.30
Steven MoliternoLA6065128809-18745601111000120.530.00.50.50.00.630.78091.07
Suraj MadirajuCAR9512249771587021121842932213010440.561.50.52.12.00.322.396.794.12
Tanner BarcusMIN8109458841414117012529532522010390.481.40.82.11.60.542.296.893.26
Tanner GesellDC201250416000000000000000.650.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Tanner GrahamIND11214318691754769322391243400101120.582.92.04.94.21.175.310095.70
Tanner RobertsDAL78356291321325535486912235711240004210.58.10.99.16.20.706.995.892.38
Tannor Johnson-GoBOS101551035196992511205225234571816176911110470.5622.73.426.111.63.4515.096.496.07
Taylor BartonSLC71896950114341707824813322010360.540.71.11.81.40.952.491.792.68
Taylor GilmanSD7191361009418176672-596138262110001170.520.31.01.30.30.570.986.288.72
Taylor MastersonATX101050717100010010000020.530.20.50.72.63.125.810091.49
Ted ScheweMAD121810612291222471699107427731961031600016220.5114.91.716.66.51.397.994.693.53
Teddy McGowanLA10845412331386900000000000.520.40.00.411.00.0011.010091.84
Tej MurthyNY2012131500232301000000010.640.30.00.311.00.0011.0#DIV/0!91.30
Terrence MitchellCAR15291123359155215989339743861339263905014670.5529.71.531.28.30.959.296.695.19
Terry GaitherDET12991331203264721061490159652246704110270.4910.53.113.65.21.176.392.491.94
Theo Schaid HefleyPOR521445637642724219043223220000090.553.71.14.89.91.6811.610094.52
Thomas BrewsterCOL7942732120755632969110203147010001230.549.10.09.17.60.007.698.495.15
Thomas EdmondsDC1126168811272271981553375192825910790009420.5414.84.018.811.71.7413.496.194.86
Thomas HansenPIT3222551436412102201001000100.47-0.20.0-0.2-1.10.00-1.18090.20
Thomas KonogerisSD7864111074916766226984181200101240.538.01.09.07.52.039.510093.55
Thomas Lalonde-LandryMTL66106277314236118316434183350005100.492.11.53.72.91.084.091.589.66
Thomas ShopeMIN9011731102173211242713951111220002130.451.94.86.71.92.774.786.791.30
Timmy PerstonPOR1025002000000000000000.490.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Timothy ElliotCOL559184684501016077211328188220103160.548.51.29.710.22.3412.596.995.97
Tobe DecraeneMTL111769155279242387315725805737521725183201231810.4934.88.543.312.53.5116.092.992.66
Tobias BrooksCAR11166383622714222117603063482331162121401015550.5332.40.933.314.30.6314.994.993.59
Tomas FongLA5148441462424305400010000010.60.30.60.92.50.933.410092.00
Tommy LiSEA1121123825612114910091615262421151341202014390.5316.22.218.46.31.818.192.692.27
Tommy LinSEA1431787311923167486170656528270007100.531.71.12.81.40.491.989.490.83
Tommy TrompeterDAL12917217962332589441530551620002150.484.42.77.14.61.155.79691.78
Tony GossSEA1514217581652891358206061426813121140105390.5310.45.916.36.32.048.390.195.68
Tony MoungaSLC1161526395193396653841049157391200012220.544.64.89.54.92.517.481.983.51
Topher DavisBOS1124100688613281433201634449400000210.565.52.17.66.41.608.010096.85
Toya ChukwumerijeHTX42420324148330659501100000020.470.80.00.81.90.001.910091.84
Travis CarpenterIND1019476924312647725271144367119121331502017300.5620.31.521.88.41.169.596.896.47
Travis DunnSD12289154335017932127773651642852262982404127880.5540.54.244.811.62.3613.992.893.08
Travis PuckrinTOR813722341100544144188001130003-10.56-0.40.30.0-0.90.33-0.553.387.04
Trenton SpinksATL113134487316830166182348248420103150.591.62.33.92.21.373.594.792.31
Trevor GriesmanPHI615719349916337953432436520011170.553.52.56.07.22.719.997.595.45
Trevor LynchCAR1356189611702651681241800204124111561201013430.5512.53.215.77.41.228.693.892.92
Trevor SawatzkyATX20312120388218110203111000140.520.70.51.23.31.414.791.790.91
Trevor ScottCHI1045015000000000000000.590.00.00.00.00.000.0#DIV/0!91.30
Trey TaylorSLC2022471335337417800111000110.56-0.10.50.4-0.71.520.883.390.00
Trip CrowleyATL543191594318526196712162130104170.585.30.65.99.01.4010.48689.55
Tristan Van de MoorteleMIN14941836125730832420741333340734921112602028470.4917.65.022.66.91.628.59292.42
Tristan YarterNY20218850107000000000000000.640.00.00.05.70.596.3#DIV/0!91.30
Troy HollandDC6685496311250285302587574530003180.544.52.46.97.22.109.394.392.93
Turner AllenBOS1219133398516560286453739345420002140.574.92.47.35.81.467.397.894.44
Ty NaquinCAR202521164192710212902100000030.561.20.01.27.40.007.410092.73
Tyler ChanBOS111452233191106191104521383183161372100129290.5620.61.221.810.81.1311.994.995.10
Tyler MonroeDC1320664525610627418112223403434202721102013700.5628.30.729.011.00.6611.796.795.47
Tyler MurtIND1014771226633104300010000010.510.30.50.82.31.954.210092.31
Tyler NguyenCOL101218201-49501001000100.55-0.30.0-0.3-4.20.00-4.25089.58
Tyler RandallATL12317935972187328752681361421120204290.596.56.312.86.82.889.698.395.04
Tyler ShanahanDET4592279947915995724712045293110101270.492.91.54.33.01.854.993.893.06
Tyler ThomegreeneMIN2218911129127888610001000100.460.40.00.43.20.003.29091.53
Tynan SanderSD911147489419352378414792392320011160.556.81.68.47.20.858.197.494.95
Val PostMAD202319233583515418910101000110.371.00.01.04.10.004.192.990.91
Vance MaderATX2331562342745358012010000040.541.10.51.64.61.265.910092.45
Vedant SachdevaNY2018112304-3181500010000010.60.10.50.60.81.532.310092.00
Victor LuoMAD121785868248184312204297430162241661901119290.5414.03.217.15.61.727.493.394.15
Walker FrankenbergOAK1122934228614028920472836488330262341703218650.5132.42.234.611.31.5812.993.694.57
Walker MatthewsCAR727955501012619215634843323010480.541.41.12.52.91.094.090.390.67
Walt JansenCHI10186211297774712411000000020.491.20.01.210.50.0010.5092.45
Walter EllardATL1057138325103500000000000.550.20.00.27.40.007.410091.84
Watson AndersonDAL5649222871103010513510031000130.490.51.41.91.81.923.89591.23
Will Dillender-KinastPOR22251123763414412021000140.510.31.01.42.82.775.69090.57
Will HoffenkampPIT8154485202117367232739827252241742112123240.5211.91.713.65.91.427.394.294.46
Will SelfridgeSLC57783010252103513120217159127370016250.5311.51.713.211.33.2014.594.393.55
Will TurnerLA553476888969050220070243817101790.531.90.52.32.10.472.685.892.96
Will TurnerTOR69554525701313616630210011000110.61.50.62.15.90.916.895.891.67
William BrandtMIN101860722471253472874111639903471572704229340.5119.13.322.57.82.6810.49293.06
William CoffinCAR152821949161299917527871539111157903210240.549.43.512.95.81.167.092.292.36
William St-PierreMTL12218016276143149407220126081021163703010400.517.11.418.56.20.947.194.494.55
William ToberDC32016123027142821324103200000050.612.10.02.17.00.007.010093.33
William WettengelIND71889226512640141502643651650207110.542.23.35.53.32.636.087.890.11
Wilson MatthewsCHI1220271270138120-1862829264314513430508550.4921.71.923.58.01.359.497.995.86
Wyatt BerremanOAK13320319925224-31608577175820002190.524.34.48.64.31.746.087.591.67
Xavier DanielHTX61643164171165227232415030020270.462.31.53.85.72.047.710093.55
Xavier PayneIND91279074192179387236482331873252271112113530.5720.63.824.410.72.1012.896.896.84
Xavier SchaferDC2021100829840-211900000000000.550.10.00.11.50.001.510092.59
Yipeng WangCHI50352836611023608301040010140.480.01.51.4-0.12.382.310092.86
Ywan CohonnerMTL1214138561011855846736182832414010550.53.80.64.33.70.314.094.392.59
Zac ByrnesPIT6116732519021147317464173910102180.543.44.98.36.75.4112.197.992.65
Zac SchaknerLA122910241891563620829450222113020510.551.20.61.91.40.411.894.891.76
Zach BurnsideSLC211163022251099229328243100000100.533.20.53.714.52.0716.610092.86
Zach HeidenPOR8179371651293032913246136136010760.550.71.62.31.11.232.379.587.80
Zach NorrbomDC1200612141919011930905100000060.682.90.02.913.80.0013.810093.85
Zach SingerBOS202680184418972512231400010170.561.00.01.05.40.005.410093.75
Zachary ArmstrongTOR12711431168241471121286139832531740004440.5511.79.921.56.94.0911.093.691.75
Zachary BurpeeDC68161984355-4060656636102001190.574.80.04.84.90.004.996.695.10
Zachary CotterHTX126711120140203522631046130951239902110190.496.84.210.94.82.056.986.688.68
Zachary WennerDAL878013710712-2114712601020000030.491.00.91.92.70.843.510093.10
Zeke ThoresonCOL813916311799221772115922313141314270218350.5415.41.116.58.61.199.895.496.28
Zeppelin RaunigSEA152672024332167173114336054748751217317011750.5335.23.839.010.62.2912.997.596.85
#N/APIT411598850107724997157070416002480.572.90.63.55.70.596.385.793.44

 

Legend (alphabetically)
A: Assists
B: Blocks
CHS: Cutter-Handler Scale (ThrYd/TotYd)*100
CP+: Completion percentage plus, a usage-weighted indicator of not committing turnovers
DPP: Defensive Points Played
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B, a measure of total goal equivalents produced
EDGE-B: Efficiency-derived goal equivalents–blocks, the total value of blocks, as a function of the scarcity of turnovers in that game.
EDGE-O: Efficiency-derived goal equivalents–offense, a composite measure of offensive production, in goal equivalents, with the value of turnovers a function of their scarcity in that game.
G: Goals
GmSE: Game Scoring Efficiency (Game goals/(Game goals + game turnovers). In season totals, SE is the average of the SE in games played by that player.
HA: Hockey assists
Net: Similar to +/-, except that hockey assists are added to increase sampling of productive activity by 50 percent. Correlates with EDGE much better than +/-.
ODS: O-Line/D-Line Scale, or percent of points played on D-Line
OPP: Offensive Points Played
OppPoss: Opponent Possessions
Poss: Possessions
Qinc: Quarter-ending Incompletions, the throws that end a quarter that should not be counted as turnovers because the opponent never takes possession.
RecYd: Receiving Yards
ThrErr: Throwing Errors (does not include stalls)
ThrYd: Throwing Yards
TotYd: Total Yards
TRN: Total Turns, including stalls, but not including Qincs

Data caveat: The UFA collects its data in real time, which is tough, and eventually supplements missing data or corrects errors. These corrections don’t always occur before the staff here at HQ starts crunching the weekly numbers, leading to temporary inconsistencies between the weekly data presented here and on the UFA site. However, the game and season totals should eventually match up.

  1. Because of the playoff structure, advancing farther did not necessarily mean more games: for example, DC and Seattle had the same number of games as Madison, and Carolina played one more game than Minnesota. One option is to average the divisional playoff games so that it only counts as one additional game. We didn’t do that this year, but will keep it in mind for next. 

  2. To illustrate the calculation with one example, Brett Hulsmeyer’s EDGE-O of 39.7 (Table 1) is 2.31 SD above the mean, and he achieved that in relatively few possessions, so his EO100 of 14.3 (Table 2) is 2.63 SD above the mean. The 2:1 weighted average (EOz) is 2.41, as shown in Table 3. EDGE-O, EDGE-B, and EDGE values were square-root transformed for normality before calculating z-scores. 

