Better Box Score Metrics: The 4th Annual BBSM UFA Awards [UFA 2024]

Which players made the difference in who took home the title?

This is now the fourth year for the BBSM season wrap-up, and in order to get straight to the story, we’ll keep the categories and methodology largely the same as last year. But each year we have tweaked, and this year we will tweak again.

The main difference this year is that we are including all postseason stats, and we are not standardizing the counting stats for the number of games a team has played. At the beginning of the playoffs, I noted that EDGE totals are strongly associated with playing a lot of O-line points, and that O-liners on bad teams tend to play more points than O-liners on good teams. (Anecdotally, Alec Wilson Holliday led the league in regular season O-line points with 297. You may recall that Dallas had 0 wins. The most O-line points for anybody on Minnesota, DC, Boston, or Salt Lake was 211.)

In the past, we’ve relied on E100 by itself to offset this bias, but this year’s method of letting playoff teams accumulate additional counting stats may help with the specific goal of identifying the most impactful players of the year. This also aligns with the UFA’s habit of referencing a player’s full season stats, and not just those of the regular season.

Speaking of full season stats, you’ll find full season EDGE stats at the end.1

Net Production Totals

The EDGE totals in Table 1 reveal the effect of including playoff stats: 14 of the 21 players in EDGE-O are from playoff teams, five more than using last year’s methodology.

But overall, the effect is modest: Travis Dunn still leads in total EDGE, and standout seasons from other non-playoff-players such as Alex Atkins and Zachary Armstrong still figure prominently. Similarly, despite additional games, well-distributed production by Minnesota and DC means only one player between them (Gordon Larson) appears in Table 1.

The most dramatic story in Table 1 is Lukas Ambrose. Sure, Seattle had three playoff games, but his lead over second place Jeff Babbitt in EDGE-B is, on a percentage basis, greater than Allan Laviolette’s lead over the 64th highest score in EDGE-O. And to be 11th in total EDGE while only playing 45 O-line points is also remarkable. Ambrose also led in EDGE-B in 2023.

Productivity Rates

Since E100 is a productivity rate based on possessions, additional playoff games have no effect on our results shown in Table 2 (except for perhaps the productivity challenges of playing in the winds of Championship Weekend).

Some quick observations:

For a rate stat, Brett Hulsmeyer ’s lead in E100 is nearly as impressive as Ambrose’s in EDGE-B. Nobody consistently made more impact while on the field this year than Hulsmeyer.

’s lead in E100 is nearly as impressive as Ambrose’s in EDGE-B. Nobody consistently made more impact while on the field this year than Hulsmeyer. Much of the discussion about Tobias Brooks is about how good he is going to be in a few years. Folks, he’s already elite, leading the league in EDGE-O. And note that he finished 20th in EDGE despite missing the beginning of the season because of college-season conflicts. Only three of Table 1’s leaders in EDGE-O played just 11 games: Tobe Decraene, Pawel Janas, and Brooks. However, that works in the other direction as well; Brooks’s EO100 rate declined from 17.7 to 14.3 over the four playoff games, which was mainly a function of a relatively smaller sample size at the end of the regular season and regressing to the mean.

is about how good he is going to be in a few years. Folks, he’s already elite, leading the league in EDGE-O. And note that he finished 20th in EDGE despite missing the beginning of the season because of college-season conflicts. Only three of Table 1’s leaders in EDGE-O played just 11 games: Tobe Decraene, Pawel Janas, and Brooks. However, that works in the other direction as well; Brooks’s EO100 rate declined from 17.7 to 14.3 over the four playoff games, which was mainly a function of a relatively smaller sample size at the end of the regular season and regressing to the mean. Just as he did last year, Jeff Babbitt leads the league in EB100, with a rate even higher than last year’s 5.5.

leads the league in EB100, with a rate even higher than last year’s 5.5. Just behind Babbitt is Lukas. Not Ambrose, but Lukas McClamrock, and one can appreciate how much of a loss it was for Atlanta to not have him for the playoffs (even with three other Hustle on the EB100 leaderboard).

Putting it All Together: Season Impact

For producing a combo EDGE and E100 metric that I’ll now name “Season Impact,” we will again use z-scores, a measure of how many standard deviations (SD) a given value is above or below the mean. One other change compared to last year is that we are returning to the 2022 method of using a 2:1 ratio of EDGE:E100, rather than 1:1. My sense is that actual output is more indicative of season-long impact than rates; as I’ve written here before, you can’t have impact if you’re not in the game.2

I adjusted it last year on the concern that the EDGE bias towards O-line players on weaker teams needed to be more strongly offset by E100; this year, with the addition of post-season stats, some of that bias is already accounted for, and we again preferentially reward showing up for games and making maximum contributions. However, although not arbitrary, there’s also nothing inviolable about using a 2:1 ratio, and one should recognize that the ordering in the table below among those within roughly 0.15 SD of each other is a function of the ratio chosen.

More observations:

As the runaway leader in offensive and overall net impact, the statistical case for Brett Hulsmeyer as MVP seems clear to me. Yes, he had more playoff disappointment, but that’s not on him—statistically, he had a great game in the loss to Carolina—and there does not seem to be a compelling narrative case for anyone even remotely close statistically.

as MVP seems clear to me. Yes, he had more playoff disappointment, but that’s not on him—statistically, he had a great game in the loss to Carolina—and there does not seem to be a compelling narrative case for anyone even remotely close statistically. Allan Laviolette and Jacob Fairfax both had stellar seasons for Carolina, but it would be hard to pick one over the other as an MVP.

and both had stellar seasons for Carolina, but it would be hard to pick one over the other as an MVP. Had Boston made it to Championship Weekend, you could see a better narrative case for Jeff Babbitt , but since they got no further than Atlanta, I don’t see how you bypass Hulsmeyer.

, but since they got no further than Atlanta, I don’t see how you bypass Hulsmeyer. Rookie of the Year also emerges as a relatively easy choice: Tobe Decraene . Montreal was a competitive team this year, and Decraene was probably the most significant reason why.

. Montreal was a competitive team this year, and Decraene was probably the most significant reason why. Colorado’s year did not meet preseason expectations, but that shouldn’t diminish Alex Atkins’ tremendous output.

What About Win Shares?

At the end of the regular season, I suggested that another approach for identifying MVP candidates would be to use a modified Win Shares approach. This is particularly pertinent given that the champion Wind Chill have only had one player—Gordon Larson—appear in any of the leaderboards above. Our very simple approach is to calculate each player’s share of his team’s total EDGE and multiply that by team wins (Table 4).

Ultimately, the Win Shares calculation doesn’t change the overall picture very much: Laviolette and Fairfax had very—but again, almost equally—impactful seasons; Bryan Vohnoutka gets some shine as another cornerstone to Minnesota’s championship, and we see that Garrett Martin had a larger share of Seattle’s overall production than Ambrose. If you were intent on making the case for Babbitt, for which there seems to be a lot of sentiment this is where you might turn, in that he had a larger share of Boston’s production than Hulsmeyer had of Atlanta’s, but if that’s the argument, then why not Laviolette, whose team went further? (Although Babbitt did also finish third in CP+, behind Gus Norrbom and Jacob Miller; data in season stats below).

The problem with this approach to Win Shares is that the spread in team wins is so wide that a player on 1-win Portland would have to have 12 times the production of a player on Carolina to be arrive at the same level of contribution (not to mention the problem of 0-win Dallas). Moderating the spread seems like it would make the metric a little more useful, something we may look at in the offseason.

The Break Generators

The last calculation is for the break generators, D-line stalwarts who didn’t necessarily lead in blocks, but who combined block ability with the offensive productivity to convert break opportunities (Table 5). We split this off separately from Defenders in order to be clearer about what we’re emphasizing, unlike the ambiguity of DPOTY. I can tell you before we run the numbers who is going to sit atop this list.

Ambrose laps the field, bolstering his status as the most impactful D-line player in the game. But you’ll also find a lot of young stars here, including three rookies in the top nine (Dean, Robert, and Grovic). Once again, Minnesota’s championship cannot be tied to individual players; the Wind Chill had the third highest break percentage in the league, but without a single representative on the leaderboard (Dylan DeClerk was 31st). Meanwhile, of the other top 8 teams in break percentage (MAD, SEA, SLC, CHI, DC, CAR, NY, and ATL) all but NY has at least one player here, and most have at least two.

The BBSM Podium

I now present the BBSM end-of-season podium, based entirely on these quantitative metrics. As I say every year, I’m not saying this is who should get the awards, but for players who get elevated far above what this baseline suggests, we’ll want to hear the case for it.

MVP: Brett Hulsmeyer

Contenders: Jacob Fairfax, Allan Laviolette

I’ve given my reasons above. If Carolina had prevailed in the Championship Game, I could see giving it to either Fairfax or Laviolette, but without a clear “best player on the best team” candidate, Hulsmeyer is the clear choice. (And for much of the year, Atlanta was the best team.).

Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Atkins

Contenders: Travis Dunn, Allan Laviolette

Atkins and Dunn are practically tied in the Season Impact metric for offense, and only Evan Magsig had more total yardage than either of them. Dunn had 11 more scores than Atkins (78 to 67) and the higher EDGE-O; Atkins had fewer possessions and the higher EO100. In the end, I’m going with Atkins on the basis that Colorado’s Strength of Schedule (based on my own calculations) was the third highest in the league (after Detroit and New York), while San Diego’s was below average.

Defender of the Year: Lukas Ambrose

Contenders: Jeff Babbitt, Lukas McClamrock

Do I need to explain?

D-Line Player of the Year: Lukas Ambrose

Contenders: Jasper Dean, Max Trifillis

Both Dean and Trifillis (who was also on this shortlist last year) had 31 scores and over 1600 yards, but again, Ambrose had both the highest offensive impact score and the highest EDGE-B totals of any qualifying D-liner. Not close.

All-UFA

For my First and Second Teams, I’ll be pulling the top available Offensive Impact player, Defender, and Break Generator, and then fill in with players from the Impact Score (Ez) list.

First Team: Brett Hulsmeyer, Alex Atkins, Lukas Ambrose, Tobe Decraene, Travis Dunn, Jeff Babbitt, Jacob Fairfax

Second Team: Allan Laviolette, Lukas McClamrock, Jasper Dean, Evan Magsig, Ben Jagt, Zeppelin Raunig, Ben Lewis

If we were to incorporate Win Shares, we might have Fairfax and Laviolette swap places, and have Garrett Martin take Raunig’s spot, but these are toss-ups. I’m sure the actual awards won’t save a spot for Jasper Dean, but it’s clear that Seattle’s success was tied to their second-in-the-leage ability to generate breaks, and we’re proud to keep him there. Given that both Carolina and Seattle have multiple players in this All-UFA list, I can’t be pithy about the fact that neither the champion Wind Chill nor the highly regarded Breeze have a single representative. For DC, there’s plenty of data that supports their depth, and with only so many goal equivalents to distribute, a team with many elite players may look like a team with no elite players.

The Wind Chill are harder to assess, but we can note that there’s also nobody from the entire Central Division among the 14 above, which raises the question of whether we need to better account for weather effects? Is it telling that four of the five teams in the Central that don’t play half of their games indoors are in the bottom half of the league in completion percentage, including the league champs? TBD.

Rookie of the Year: Tobe Decraene

Contenders: Elliot Bonnet, Gabe Vordick

Decraene’s case as RPOTY has been evident from the jump, but here’s one more nugget: no other player in the league accounted for a larger share of his team’s total EDGE production than Decraene, which is pretty wild for a rookie. European imports like Decraene and Bonnet have paid off handsomely in the past couple of years, and seeing who comes ashore next is among the best of off-season intrigue. The All-Rookie team below is strong, with the lowest Impact Score among them at 83, comparable to the top-end depth of teams like Atlanta and DC.

All-Rookie Team: Tobe Decraene, Elliot Bonnet, Gabe Vordick, Jacob Felton, Pieran Robert, Jasper Dean, Leo Sovell-Fernandez

That’s a wrap on UFA 2024. Full season data below.

Full 2024 Season Stats

Name Team Games OPP DPP CHS Poss OppPoss Cmp ThrYd RecYd TotYd A G HA B T S Drop Qinc TRN Net GmSE_Avg EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE EO100 EB100 E100 CP CP+ Aaron Coble SD 2 5 28 68 17 45 16 170 80 250 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.59 1.5 0.0 1.5 8.9 0.00 8.9 96.2 92.06 Aaron Richards DET 2 8 5 100 13 18 9 140 0 140 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 -1 0.41 0.5 0.0 0.5 3.7 0.00 3.7 85.7 89.47 Aaron Rosenthal OAK 12 26 158 27 116 214 41 254 687 941 4 12 8 9 4 0 1 0 5 28 0.52 6.4 4.7 11.0 5.5 2.18 7.7 97.2 91.21 Aaron Wolf SEA 15 239 54 88 328 199 412 3057 400 3457 20 13 28 11 20 0 1 0 21 51 0.53 17.6 5.8 23.4 5.4 2.91 8.3 94 94.98 Adam Miller ATL 9 7 120 61 79 148 157 1149 725 1874 17 9 14 6 10 0 1 0 11 35 0.59 10.4 3.5 13.9 13.1 2.34 15.5 94.4 93.43 Adam O'Donnell TOR 6 116 0 92 143 72 206 1666 147 1813 8 6 12 2 9 0 2 0 11 17 0.53 8.3 1.1 9.4 5.8 1.51 7.3 95.6 95.02 Adam Turcotte TOR 11 176 31 63 244 161 339 2511 1459 3970 17 8 16 4 14 1 1 1 15 30 0.55 21.8 2.1 23.9 8.9 1.27 10.2 95.5 95.73 Adam Wulkan OAK 4 3 41 66 26 54 12 155 81 236 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0.56 0.6 0.0 0.6 2.3 0.00 2.3 89.7 90.00 Aidan Curry OAK 7 123 14 38 163 80 82 512 820 1332 7 10 3 3 5 0 2 1 6 17 0.54 8.6 1.6 10.2 5.3 2.02 7.3 94 93.94 Aidan Downey ATL 7 35 63 52 83 92 109 549 517 1066 13 10 7 11 2 1 0 0 3 38 0.58 9.3 6.0 15.3 11.2 6.52 17.7 97.8 96.18 Aiden Landis PIT 5 49 33 68 82 74 92 772 364 1136 11 3 8 2 12 0 0 0 12 12 0.52 3.4 1.2 4.6 4.1 1.66 5.8 88.9 89.33 Aiden Rudy DET 12 60 146 56 158 244 107 995 777 1772 15 6 3 5 16 1 2 0 19 10 0.49 6.7 2.1 8.9 4.3 0.87 5.1 88.5 88.17 AJ Merriman DC 12 14 200 62 124 256 68 918 552 1470 14 4 4 10 4 0 0 2 2 30 0.56 11.6 5.2 16.8 9.3 2.03 11.4 92.3 94.83 Akifumi Muraoka TOR 7 121 22 60 165 109 198 2191 1438 3629 21 8 17 7 19 0 3 1 21 32 0.54 16.9 3.6 20.6 10.3 3.33 13.6 91.4 91.60 Alec Wilson Holliday DAL 12 297 12 13 415 252 188 644 4356 5000 18 60 19 12 20 0 5 2 23 86 0.48 35.2 5.5 40.8 8.5 2.19 10.7 90.2 91.27 Alex Atkins COL 12 230 52 63 307 186 593 4218 2473 6691 42 25 35 11 33 0 2 4 31 82 0.54 38.4 5.8 44.3 12.5 3.13 15.7 93.6 95.06 Alex Davis CAR 8 3 104 1 64 132 28 -29 267 238 1 5 3 7 2 0 0 0 2 14 0.53 1.8 3.6 5.3 2.8 2.70 5.5 94.4 92.11 Alex Forsberg SLC 4 1 52 11 29 60 5 18 145 163 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.54 1.6 1.1 2.7 5.5 1.81 7.3 100 92.16 Alex Gravatt MAD 2 0 27 1 22 35 4 -16 48 32 1 1 1 3 1 0 0 0 1 5 0.41 0.3 1.3 1.6 1.2 3.84 5.1 50 90.20 Alex Kabat SEA 4 0 36 1 19 55 5 1 87 88 1 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.54 0.2 0.0 0.2 1.2 0.00 1.2 75 88.68 Alex Mullen PIT 6 72 27 32 106 77 106 365 788 1153 4 12 12 2 3 0 0 0 3 27 0.53 8.6 0.8 9.4 8.1 1.08 9.2 97.7 95.48 Alex Tatum COL 10 58 134 41 164 215 141 943 1384 2327 11 9 10 8 17 0 0 0 17 21 0.54 9.6 4.2 13.9 5.9 1.96 7.8 88.4 89.71 Alex Thorne PHI 10 192 1 74 231 118 339 2087 744 2831 13 7 9 0 18 0 3 2 19 10 0.58 11.8 0.0 11.8 5.1 0.00 5.1 94.8 95.01 Alex Warrington PIT 2 1 18 100 7 25 2 29 -5 24 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.57 -0.4 0.0 -0.4 -5.2 0.00 -5.2 75 89.80 Alexander Wilcox CAR 12 245 0 75 292 123 420 2626 864 3490 16 3 16 1 25 0 3 8 20 16 0.54 15.0 0.4 15.4 5.1 0.34 5.5 94.2 95.65 Alexandre Fall DC 3 0 44 53 26 53 10 112 101 213 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.64 1.5 0.0 1.5 5.8 0.00 5.8 66.7 91.23 Allan Laviolette CAR 15 303 1 70 377 168 425 4376 1846 6222 58 25 27 4 22 1 3 1 25 89 0.53 41.7 2.0 43.8 11.1 1.21 12.3 94.9 94.92 Allan Michel PHI 3 0 20 40 15 35 6 28 42 70 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.55 0.5 0.0 0.5 3.0 0.00 3.0 100 92.31 Anders Juengst CAR 13 257 5 34 320 140 322 1584 3035 4619 21 47 35 2 14 0 3 1 16 89 0.54 33.5 1.0 34.5 10.5 0.71 11.2 95.8 95.54 Anderson Cañon DET 4 18 17 41 34 45 22 154 226 380 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 0.49 1.7 0.6 2.3 5.1 1.25 6.3 100 92.75 Andres Rodriguez PHI 8 21 59 31 49 76 64 200 453 653 5 4 5 1 5 0 1 0 6 9 0.59 2.3 0.6 2.8 4.6 0.74 5.4 93.4 92.17 Andrew Thompson PIT 3 5 37 77 25 48 20 199 46 245 1 3 3 3 1 0 1 0 2 8 0.52 1.3 1.6 2.9 5.1 3.37 8.5 97.6 92.54 Andrew Gardner PIT 1 0 8 50 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.51 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Andrew Maloney DAL 1 2 8 17 12 20 2 -1 -5 -6 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0.37 -0.4 0.4 0.0 -3.4 1.84 -1.5 100 91.67 Andrew Meshnick MAD 10 0 123 19 66 148 20 66 287 353 2 4 0 4 2 0 0 0 2 8 0.54 2.4 2.1 4.5 3.6 1.40 5.0 95.4 91.18 Andrew Muller ATX 7 4 103 48 54 126 10 89 98 187 1 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 2 5 0.56 0.8 1.0 1.8 1.4 0.82 2.2 90 89.66 Andrew Padula LA 10 7 152 82 86 204 44 185 41 226 3 2 1 5 2 0 1 0 3 8 0.54 0.9 2.3 3.2 1.0 1.14 2.2 97.5 93.48 Andrew Roy DC 14 236 16 76 293 141 561 3877 1244 5121 16 12 28 2 16 0 2 4 14 44 0.56 29.9 0.8 30.8 10.2 0.59 10.8 97.1 97.42 Andrew Sjogren CHI 12 193 28 26 266 159 190 784 2211 2995 10 33 19 7 6 0 3 0 9 60 0.49 22.7 3.3 26.0 8.5 2.07 10.6 97 95.87 Andrew Thai ATL 5 2 44 63 23 55 11 113 65 178 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.58 0.9 1.2 2.1 4.0 2.14 6.1 87.5 91.38 Angelo Olcese NY 7 1 73 78 46 89 78 483 138 621 5 1 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.63 4.6 1.2 5.8 9.9 1.38 11.3 98.8 96.00 Anil Driehuys PIT 7 138 3 71 174 89 223 2170 886 3056 23 10 7 2 12 0 1 1 12 30 0.54 19.2 1.1 20.3 11.1 1.22 12.3 94.6 94.64 Anson Reppermund PIT 11 144 62 32 215 183 132 776 1632 2408 13 14 14 10 10 0 3 1 12 39 0.52 14.2 4.9 19.1 6.6 2.69 9.3 96.1 93.05 Anthony Gutowsky MAD 14 192 97 20 314 251 102 584 2352 2936 8 53 8 15 8 0 4 0 12 72 0.51 24.5 7.1 31.6 7.8 2.84 10.6 91.7 92.31 Anthony Jirele MIN 11 8 162 20 120 216 28 127 499 626 2 9 6 8 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.51 5.6 3.9 9.5 4.7 1.82 6.5 95.5 93.33 Antoine Davis NY 11 5 169 17 98 214 32 114 554 668 3 6 2 11 4 0 0 1 3 19 0.6 4.2 6.2 10.5 4.3 2.91 7.2 88.6 91.36 Antoine Dubé MTL 10 26 147 14 109 197 45 111 687 798 1 11 4 8 5 0 1 0 6 18 0.52 4.4 4.2 8.6 4.0 2.13 6.2 92.2 90.63 Antoine Rousseau MTL 11 145 10 68 190 109 252 2076 971 3047 12 8 13 2 13 0 3 3 13 22 0.5 16.4 0.9 17.4 8.6 0.85 9.5 93.9 95.45 Antonio Rueda POR 11 161 89 45 239 218 240 951 1128 2079 7 10 17 4 14 1 2 1 16 22 0.53 7.8 2.2 10.1 3.3 1.02 4.3 92.5 94.31 Araav Sehgal TOR 10 25 88 34 70 137 49 152 296 448 2 2 3 1 5 1 1 0 7 1 0.57 0.5 0.6 1.1 0.7 0.45 1.2 87.2 91.00 Atkin Arnstein COL 7 59 53 46 104 108 145 537 620 1157 3 8 6 2 6 0 2 0 8 11 0.54 4.9 1.1 6.0 4.7 0.98 5.7 95.7 94.92 Austin Taylor ATL 13 258 8 72 310 123 411 3758 1471 5229 52 12 26 2 17 0 3 0 20 72 0.59 33.5 1.1 34.6 10.8 0.92 11.7 95.6 95.57 Avery Johnson MAD 9 118 0 33 158 84 110 481 966 1447 10 8 10 4 3 0 0 0 3 29 0.52 11.2 2.1 13.2 7.1 2.49 9.6 96.3 95.60 Avi Taylor POR 4 1 34 32 12 46 4 27 57 84 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.55 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.7 0.00 -0.7 75 90.20 Axel Agami NY 11 0 123 26 63 149 32 100 282 382 2 9 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 19 0.58 4.5 3.6 8.0 7.1 2.39 9.5 100 94.87 Axel Olson SEA 1 13 0 58 14 14 16 114 84 198 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.54 0.6 0.0 0.6 4.0 0.00 4.0 88.9 90.63 Aylen Learned COL 3 27 8 77 39 26 59 434 133 567 6 1 2 0 4 0 0 0 4 5 0.54 2.7 0.0 2.7 6.8 0.00 6.8 85.3 92.66 Ben Ashton SLC 13 30 173 88 143 228 136 1586 226 1812 17 6 17 9 12 0 1 0 13 36 0.54 8.7 4.9 13.6 6.1 2.15 8.2 89.4 91.75 Ben Close IND 11 7 148 50 72 181 51 273 271 544 2 7 2 8 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.57 4.7 4.7 9.4 6.5 2.61 9.1 98.3 94.90 Ben Field SLC 12 157 30 29 209 123 152 829 2099 2928 17 23 9 2 14 0 5 1 18 33 0.55 15.9 1.1 17.0 7.6 0.91 8.5 89.8 91.94 Ben Jagt NY 11 219 23 23 250 120 161 781 2626 3407 19 35 15 7 6 0 0 2 4 72 0.6 29.3 4.3 33.6 11.7 3.58 15.3 95.6 96.21 Ben Katz BOS 8 1 114 72 52 136 50 368 141 509 3 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.54 4.9 1.0 5.9 9.4 0.75 10.2 100 95.83 Ben Klar TOR 1 4 9 1 20 25 2 -7 43 36 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 -1 0.33 -0.4 0.3 -0.1 -2.2 1.33 -0.9 66.7 89.80 Ben Landry IND 12 96 79 47 157 152 254 1157 1286 2443 5 9 10 8 8 0 1 0 9 23 0.57 12.7 4.7 17.4 8.1 3.07 11.2 96.5 96.10 Ben Levinsky SD 11 2 152 31 72 190 28 69 152 221 1 1 1 4 3 0 0 0 3 4 0.56 0.2 2.1 2.3 0.3 1.12 1.4 81.1 90.91 Ben Levy NY 1 0 12 50 11 23 10 18 18 36 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.46 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.4 0.00 -0.4 90.9 91.23 Ben Lewis HTX 12 189 74 20 301 245 230 935 3795 4730 24 40 22 15 18 0 7 1 24 77 0.49 30.6 7.1 37.7 10.2 2.89 13.1 92.1 92.83 Ben Price DAL 12 104 147 85 215 284 196 1507 260 1767 11 1 12 4 15 0 1 1 15 13 0.48 6.8 1.9 8.7 3.2 0.66 3.8 90.1 92.97 Ben Rogers DAL 11 86 50 17 143 138 72 167 831 998 3 5 3 6 5 2 2 0 9 8 0.49 3.4 2.9 6.3 2.4 2.13 4.5 93.4 92.68 Ben Snell CAR 9 9 107 100 87 144 143 763 -123 640 8 1 7 3 6 0 0 0 6 13 0.52 3.1 1.5 4.6 3.6 1.05 4.6 96.1 94.87 Ben Thoennes POR 10 141 103 69 222 235 217 3184 1413 4597 44 9 14 6 33 1 2 1 35 38 0.53 20.7 3.0 23.7 9.3 1.28 10.6 86.5 87.80 Ben Zhang CHI 1 0 12 47 9 21 3 22 25 47 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.49 0.3 0.0 0.3 3.3 0.00 3.3 100 91.84 Benen Shea COL 1 0 15 25 15 30 5 28 86 114 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0.52 0.6 0.5 1.1 3.8 1.73 5.6 100 92.16 Benjamin Preiss CHI 12 36 201 15 169 291 91 230 1202 1432 9 16 9 7 4 0 1 0 5 36 0.5 11.6 3.4 15.0 6.9 1.16 8.0 97.2 94.33 Benjamin Sadok BOS 12 221 0 84 275 125 615 4399 855 5254 49 9 21 1 31 1 1 3 30 50 0.57 27.7 0.6 28.3 10.1 0.45 10.5 95.2 95.36 Billy O'Bryan ATL 11 8 128 57 81 158 96 467 354 821 9 4 10 4 6 0 0 0 6 21 0.58 4.3 2.3 6.6 5.3 1.47 6.8 96.3 93.24 Biz Schlaefer MAD 1 0 12 100 8 20 7 44 -24 20 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.52 0.3 0.0 0.3 3.9 0.00 3.9 100 92.45 Blake Krapfl MIN 3 0 27 1 12 39 4 -9 45 36 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.51 0.4 0.8 1.2 3.5 1.94 5.4 100 92.00 Bobby Ley ATL 13 253 3 76 301 115 462 4212 1342 5554 43 6 18 1 17 0 1 0 18 50 0.59 34.0 0.6 34.6 11.3 0.52 11.8 96.4 96.00 Bradley Fleming ATL 8 1 109 46 55 131 47 194 225 419 2 0 4 3 2 0 0 0 2 7 0.6 1.9 1.7 3.7 3.5 1.33 4.9 96.9 93.68 Bradley Kennis DET 8 63 68 59 119 145 82 607 436 1043 4 1 5 5 4 0 2 0 6 9 0.5 5.2 1.9 7.0 4.4 1.28 5.6 94.7 93.94 Bradley Seuntjens ATL 12 9 177 59 111 230 125 469 330 799 4 4 9 5 3 0 0 0 3 19 0.58 4.9 2.8 7.7 4.4 1.22 5.6 98.6 95.98 Bram Allahdadi POR 11 30 144 27 96 201 41 138 373 511 0 5 1 5 4 0 2 0 6 5 0.54 0.9 2.7 3.5 0.9 1.33 2.2 91 91.21 Brandon Dial ATX 12 3 171 36 114 223 61 281 499 780 5 6 5 7 3 0 1 0 4 19 0.53 4.8 3.5 8.3 4.2 1.57 5.8 88.3 93.64 Brandon Lamberty DC 4 2 55 57 35 71 19 108 83 191 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 5 0.61 1.5 0.5 2.0 4.2 0.76 4.9 100 93.85 Brandon Li SEA 4 2 51 31 30 62 7 34 77 111 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.52 0.9 0.5 1.4 3.0 0.81 3.8 100 92.45 Brandon Lin HTX 2 5 15 28 13 28 2 16 42 58 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.56 0.6 0.0 0.6 4.3 0.00 4.3 100 91.67 Brandon Matis MIN 14 21 192 37 156 266 52 298 497 795 4 5 2 15 4 0 1 0 5 21 0.5 4.5 7.5 12.0 2.9 2.82 5.7 94.8 92.16 Brandon Pastor PHI 11 88 47 23 120 99 80 218 725 943 2 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 20 0.58 8.0 1.8 9.8 6.7 1.79 8.5 100 96.83 Brandon Van Deusen LA 1 22 0 100 26 12 51 361 -10 351 2 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 0.53 1.7 0.0 1.7 6.6 0.00 6.6 96.2 93.94 Brendan Adams HTX 12 102 149 61 219 294 170 1286 827 2113 10 7 15 7 18 0 1 2 17 22 0.49 8.6 3.0 11.6 3.9 1.02 5.0 89.9 91.38 Brendan Gessner DET 12 234 39 10 324 242 170 249 2305 2554 4 29 11 5 3 0 0 0 3 46 0.49 20.7 2.2 23.0 6.4 0.93 7.3 98.4 96.80 Brendan Keith HTX 5 10 38 1 28 57 7 -9 124 115 1 1 0 2 2 0 1 1 2 2 0.51 -0.2 1.0 0.8 -0.6 1.75 1.2 79.2 90.74 Brendan McCann BOS 13 2 199 88 104 239 149 829 115 944 11 5 13 7 5 1 1 1 6 30 0.56 5.6 4.2 9.8 5.4 1.75 7.1 96.8 95.98 Brent George LA 11 212 0 28 258 119 177 702 1780 2482 10 22 15 1 11 0 0 1 10 38 0.55 16.5 0.7 17.2 6.4 0.57 7.0 93.3 93.99 Bret Bergmeier MIN 11 34 158 42 180 252 111 807 1126 1933 11 19 14 9 16 1 2 0 19 34 0.49 9.1 4.8 13.9 5.0 1.92 7.0 85.4 88.44 Brett Hulsmeyer ATL 12 230 25 31 278 129 334 1797 3914 5711 24 35 22 8 11 0 2 0 13 76 0.58 39.7 4.6 44.3 14.3 3.58 17.9 96.9 96.16 Bretton Tan NY 8 0 110 33 56 131 18 88 175 263 4 3 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.6 3.0 3.9 6.8 5.3 2.96 8.3 100 93.75 Brian Gfroerer HTX 12 171 38 16 248 173 162 311 1628 1939 3 18 18 4 9 0 3 0 12 31 0.49 10.1 1.8 11.8 4.1 1.02 5.1 94 94.01 Brian Hart MAD 7 106 0 67 133 70 219 1236 605 1841 5 4 11 1 10 1 1 0 12 9 0.51 7.2 0.5 7.7 5.4 0.69 6.1 94.3 94.91 Brian Street DAL 8 87 53 54 143 133 113 1004 867 1871 7 4 7 12 13 0 3 0 16 14 0.49 6.3 5.7 11.9 4.4 4.26 8.6 88.4 90.12 Bryan Downey HTX 7 44 46 56 82 87 71 804 641 1445 9 4 6 5 7 1 0 0 8 16 0.5 7.6 2.4 9.9 9.2 2.71 11.9 87.5 91.13 Bryan Nguyen LA 7 140 0 1 162 71 80 213 1987 2200 6 17 6 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 0.55 17.0 1.2 18.2 10.5 1.62 12.1 98 95.31 Bryan Vohnoutka MIN 14 153 124 46 285 269 166 1732 2006 3738 23 31 27 8 8 0 0 0 8 81 0.49 29.9 3.7 33.6 10.5 1.38 11.9 93.3 94.55 Bryce Lozinski SD 10 180 43 59 246 155 244 1422 973 2395 11 8 16 2 16 1 0 0 17 20 0.56 9.0 0.9 9.9 3.7 0.61 4.3 95.2 93.46 Caden Sigerud SD 7 3 96 20 59 121 19 118 475 593 3 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.53 5.6 0.5 6.1 9.5 0.42 9.9 100 93.85 Caeden Newby POR 1 0 5 24 4 9 4 15 48 63 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.58 0.6 0.0 0.6 14.6 0.00 14.6 100 92.00 Caelan McSweeney BOS 6 80 2 64 99 46 123 809 455 1264 7 2 7 0 6 0 0 0 6 10 0.53 6.3 0.0 6.3 6.3 0.00 6.3 94.7 94.29 Caiden Burt HTX 12 80 140 1 186 262 62 56 929 985 2 4 9 8 6 0 5 0 11 12 0.49 1.7 3.6 5.3 0.9 1.39 2.3 89.6 91.23 Cal Tornabene CHI 10 2 96 45 97 161 31 140 168 308 1 1 2 10 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.48 2.0 4.5 6.5 2.0 2.78 4.8 97.8 93.59 Caleb Campbell POR 11 32 110 38 90 161 68 345 568 913 3 3 4 3 4 0 3 0 7 6 0.53 3.2 1.5 4.6 3.5 0.90 4.4 95.5 93.22 Caleb Seamon NY 4 0 39 71 16 55 16 142 57 199 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 0.59 1.3 0.6 1.9 7.9 1.17 9.1 100 93.55 Caleb Texeira DET 6 24 25 32 37 50 22 113 228 341 0 2 1 1 1 0 2 0 3 1 0.49 1.2 0.6 1.8 3.4 1.09 4.5 95.8 92.75 Calvin Coulbury MTL 12 115 0 91 137 74 158 1024 102 1126 3 4 5 1 5 0 0 0 5 8 0.5 6.0 0.5 6.5 4.4 0.60 5.0 96.5 95.69 Calvin Trisolini PHI 8 134 0 78 160 88 311 1968 556 2524 9 9 8 3 8 0 1 0 9 20 0.59 14.4 1.7 16.1 9.0 1.95 10.9 96.6 96.71 Cam Albin HTX 2 16 11 51 28 27 22 206 198 404 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 0.48 3.2 0.0 3.2 11.3 0.00 11.3 100 94.12 Cam Bellando CAR 3 0 40 72 39 60 25 179 68 247 3 0 2 1 4 0 0 0 4 2 0.47 0.4 0.4 0.8 1.0 0.69 1.7 89 89.33 Cam Thatcher IND 10 35 89 57 95 127 91 760 577 1337 15 8 4 3 7 0 0 0 7 23 0.58 9.5 1.8 11.2 10.0 1.41 11.4 92.1 92.36 Cameron Brock IND 11 217 18 37 274 146 386 1424 2423 3847 16 31 23 4 13 0 3 1 15 59 0.58 25.4 2.5 27.9 9.3 1.70 11.0 96.1 96.40 Cameron Guidry DAL 3 0 28 72 14 42 13 68 27 95 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 2 0.48 0.5 0.5 1.0 3.8 1.07 4.8 85 91.67 Cameron Kennedy TOR 9 175 1 29 215 108 110 649 1584 2233 6 21 9 3 10 0 1 0 11 28 0.55 12.6 1.9 14.4 5.8 1.74 7.6 92.8 91.57 Cameron Lacy MIN 15 4 233 65 182 330 126 718 391 1109 11 5 13 12 14 1 0 0 15 26 0.5 3.2 5.6 8.9 1.8 1.71 3.5 90.5 90.32 Carl Johnson PIT 9 109 55 33 168 154 59 399 806 1205 2 16 5 7 5 0 4 1 8 22 0.51 7.1 3.4 10.5 4.2 2.20 6.4 91.5 92.66 Carson Chamberlain DET 9 150 22 18 207 147 121 432 2168 2600 6 20 14 3 5 0 3 0 8 35 0.51 17.5 1.4 19.0 8.5 0.98 9.5 95.6 94.77 Carson Wilder DAL 8 168 5 96 232 135 318 3185 150 3335 15 4 21 2 31 0 0 1 30 12 0.5 9.9 0.9 10.7 4.3 0.66 4.9 91 91.37 Carter Hawkins IND 10 119 68 47 188 160 228 878 1008 1886 13 7 7 6 9 0 3 1 11 22 0.57 9.8 3.2 13.0 5.2 2.03 7.2 96.5 95.74 Casey Shugarman SD 12 14 174 21 99 223 15 100 380 480 1 7 2 10 1 0 3 0 4 16 0.55 2.2 5.3 7.5 2.2 2.37 4.6 97.5 91.94 Casey Wu SD 9 136 0 35 163 75 85 669 1256 1925 11 19 12 1 7 0 2 1 8 35 0.56 13.6 0.7 14.3 8.3 0.90 9.3 92 92.70 Cedar Hines SEA 7 13 105 34 80 141 40 213 405 618 4 3 2 7 0 0 1 0 1 15 0.53 4.7 3.7 8.4 5.9 2.62 8.5 100 95.35 Chad Yorgason SLC 13 49 254 43 204 342 117 1009 1374 2383 24 16 6 16 13 0 2 1 14 48 0.54 15.1 8.7 23.9 7.4 2.55 10.0 90.2 90.86 Chance Cochran COL 8 28 91 47 93 143 76 494 559 1053 5 6 6 2 3 0 0 0 3 16 0.54 7.1 1.0 8.1 7.7 0.68 8.4 95.3 94.40 Charles Cannon COL 3 22 15 69 31 28 55 262 120 382 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.57 3.0 0.0 3.0 9.6 0.00 9.6 100 96.04 Charles Guay MTL 12 39 188 58 163 283 119 625 460 1085 7 8 9 9 10 0 1 0 11 22 0.5 4.4 4.1 8.5 2.7 1.46 4.1 91.7 92.00 Charles Weinberg NY 12 236 0 53 267 107 327 2466 2163 4629 30 15 37 3 16 0 1 1 16 69 0.6 28.8 1.7 30.5 10.8 1.62 12.4 95.3 95.10 Charlie Benforado MAD 1 0 11 1 13 24 2 3 54 57 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.3 0.6 0.6 1.2 4.2 2.51 6.7 100 91.67 Charlie McCutcheon DC 14 7 203 27 126 258 61 208 570 778 4 9 6 6 0 1 0 0 1 24 0.56 6.7 3.0 9.6 5.3 1.15 6.4 97.6 96.26 Charlie Vukovic PIT 7 24 113 48 99 171 58 482 532 1014 5 6 5 9 6 0 3 0 9 16 0.49 4.4 4.4 8.8 4.5 2.57 7.0 88.3 90.91 Chris Arevalo PIT 1 1 8 58 3 11 1 7 5 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.51 0.1 0.0 0.1 2.6 0.00 2.6 100 91.49 Chris Bartoli BOS 7 0 77 19 29 91 9 41 180 221 0 4 1 4 2 0 2 0 4 5 0.58 -0.1 2.0 1.9 -0.3 2.23 1.9 73.3 89.47 Chris Chan TOR 2 0 19 1 15 34 8 0 16 16 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 0.45 -0.6 0.6 -0.1 -4.2 1.69 -2.5 90 90.91 Chris Graber PIT 4 13 50 1 44 78 13 4 435 439 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 7 0.48 3.4 0.6 4.0 7.7 0.72 8.5 100 93.22 Chris Lung OAK 9 165 12 70 225 128 285 2220 943 3163 24 10 16 4 27 0 3 2 28 26 0.5 12.9 1.9 14.8 5.7 1.48 7.2 91 91.85 Chris Roach SEA 1 0 8 1 5 13 0 0 9 9 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.57 -0.5 0.0 -0.5 -10.3 0.00 -10.3 0 89.36 Chris Ward COL 2 1 16 1 6 22 4 -3 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.54 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.00 0.2 100 92.00 Christian Belus CAR 13 1 161 50 100 207 54 386 385 771 8 9 5 14 6 0 2 1 7 29 0.55 4.2 7.6 11.8 4.2 3.67 7.8 85.8 91.43 Christian Foster SEA 11 212 2 79 255 121 403 2866 745 3611 22 3 26 1 22 0 3 4 21 31 0.53 16.6 0.6 17.2 6.5 0.48 7.0 95.1 95.29 Christian Olsen ATL 7 132 0 66 156 62 223 1202 629 1831 6 11 15 3 6 1 1 0 8 27 0.6 10.3 1.8 12.1 6.6 2.90 9.5 97.2 96.36 Christophe Tremblay-Joncas MTL 10 35 163 66 155 253 149 1200 620 1820 11 7 7 9 10 0 1 0 11 23 0.49 9.7 4.0 13.7 6.2 1.57 7.8 92.2 93.17 Christopher O'Brien DET 3 6 11 1 11 22 2 -2 52 50 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0.48 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.00 0.3 100 91.67 Christopher Zaleski PHI 5 3 38 79 20 48 22 34 9 43 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.61 0.3 0.7 1.0 1.4 1.40 2.8 100 94.12 Clark Wang SD 1 2 13 18 5 18 1 6 27 33 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.63 0.4 0.0 0.4 7.9 0.00 7.9 100 91.49 Clint McSherry CAR 12 8 121 85 81 157 114 882 160 1042 10 3 5 3 7 0 2 0 9 12 0.52 4.6 1.7 6.3 5.7 1.07 6.8 93.8 93.41 Cody Curran IND 3 0 24 1 5 29 7 -3 13 10 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.64 0.1 0.0 0.1 1.3 0.00 1.3 100 92.45 Cole Davis-Brand BOS 6 68 12 78 84 50 90 474 133 607 1 5 9 0 4 1 0 0 5 10 0.57 2.1 0.0 2.1 2.6 0.00 2.6 87.3 94.29 Cole Eustis POR 7 16 88 49 56 120 54 314 328 642 3 2 6 1 5 0 0 0 5 7 0.55 2.3 0.6 3.0 4.2 0.52 4.7 88.2 91.43 Cole Hyzer IND 1 6 11 48 17 28 18 115 127 242 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0.51 1.8 0.0 1.8 10.4 0.00 10.4 94.7 93.75 Cole Jurek DC 13 176 104 29 271 219 285 1186 2975 4161 19 31 20 9 10 0 4 2 12 67 0.55 29.1 5.4 34.6 10.8 2.48 13.2 96 96.46 Cole Mires OAK 1 1 11 1 8 19 4 0 51 51 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.52 0.5 0.5 1.0 6.4 2.76 9.1 100 92.00 Colin White CAR 1 0 15 50 22 29 2 -15 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.42 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 1.43 1.4 100 91.67 Colin Beauregard DET 10 99 124 44 199 250 166 781 998 1779 9 9 6 13 14 0 3 0 17 20 0.47 6.7 6.7 13.4 3.4 2.68 6.0 93.3 92.04 Colin Berry MIN 12 173 8 42 225 115 108 1204 1632 2836 21 15 11 5 14 0 2 1 15 37 0.51 17.3 2.5 19.9 7.7 2.20 9.9 87.3 89.82 Colin Smith DAL 3 8 16 13 18 34 4 13 84 97 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.45 0.3 0.0 0.3 1.4 0.00 1.4 80 90.20 Colin Sunde BOS 11 156 0 90 202 93 271 2441 273 2714 16 2 14 3 9 0 0 3 6 29 0.56 17.3 1.6 18.8 8.6 1.69 10.2 96.4 96.90 Collin Rassel IND 3 0 34 53 15 49 15 103 91 194 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.52 1.4 0.4 1.8 9.5 0.72 10.2 100 93.44 Conner Blalack IND 1 3 14 42 11 25 14 45 61 106 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.51 0.9 0.5 1.4 7.8 2.03 9.8 100 93.33 Conner Stillwell POR 11 212 4 32 261 153 139 1081 2288 3369 8 20 12 1 9 0 4 0 13 28 0.54 19.6 0.5 20.0 7.5 0.29 7.8 93.3 93.30 Connor DeLuna DAL 11 42 176 1 132 265 20 84 816 900 2 18 1 10 2 0 1 0 3 28 0.48 8.0 4.5 12.5 6.1 1.71 7.8 90 91.18 Connor Newell PIT 9 43 76 96 105 136 169 1137 43 1180 6 4 10 2 12 0 1 1 12 10 0.51 3.8 0.9 4.7 3.7 0.63 4.3 94.7 93.36 Connor Olson COL 8 7 80 77 43 104 45 369 111 480 2 1 3 1 4 0 1 1 4 3 0.53 1.5 0.6 2.1 3.6 0.53 4.1 92.2 92.55 Connor Russell NY 7 3 72 32 46 95 23 118 254 372 5 3 2 2 4 0 0 0 4 8 0.59 1.9 1.0 2.9 4.1 1.09 5.2 84.7 89.04 Connor Ughetta HTX 11 100 136 70 204 272 232 1685 717 2402 10 4 11 2 18 0 5 3 20 7 0.48 8.4 0.8 9.2 4.1 0.30 4.4 92 93.52 Conor Bauman OAK 12 2 169 100 91 212 88 676 -35 641 8 2 5 4 7 0 1 0 8 11 0.52 1.7 2.3 3.9 1.8 1.06 2.9 90.4 92.20 Conor Tabor COL 4 54 19 98 93 66 110 1107 27 1134 11 0 7 1 11 0 1 0 12 7 0.52 3.0 0.5 3.5 3.2 0.71 3.9 89.3 91.02 Conrad Nguyen DET 4 33 9 100 48 44 60 259 -32 227 0 0 3 0 4 0 0 0 4 -1 0.52 -0.6 0.0 -0.6 -1.2 0.00 -1.2 95.3 92.73 Cooper Williams CAR 13 5 165 33 103 216 44 220 448 668 1 4 3 7 2 0 0 0 2 13 0.54 4.2 3.6 7.9 4.1 1.68 5.8 97.4 93.48 Corey Tolbert HTX 7 17 43 21 42 70 12 85 327 412 2 3 1 1 3 0 1 1 3 4 0.47 2.1 0.5 2.6 5.0 0.65 5.7 73.3 90.00 Cullen Baker CHI 6 23 49 81 63 79 77 569 131 700 4 2 2 0 4 0 1 0 5 3 0.52 3.2 0.0 3.2 5.1 0.00 5.1 95.7 93.70 Cy Toriello LA 5 1 52 21 22 66 10 30 116 146 1 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 3 0 0.56 -0.2 0.5 0.3 -0.9 0.73 -0.2 86.7 89.66 Dan Baumgartner POR 10 11 101 17 56 136 15 48 240 288 2 4 1 3 4 0 0 0 4 6 0.54 0.8 1.5 2.3 1.4 1.09 2.5 75 87.69 Dan Nichols PIT 1 0 11 48 11 22 6 25 27 52 1 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.34 -0.2 0.3 0.2 -1.5 1.53 0.1 75 88.89 Dane Bossert HTX 8 70 47 27 128 118 62 306 836 1142 4 7 7 8 6 0 2 0 8 18 0.47 5.4 3.6 9.0 4.2 3.06 7.3 90.4 91.23 Daniel Brunker LA 5 89 4 62 108 54 166 1405 860 2265 13 9 10 0 10 0 1 0 11 21 0.51 12.8 0.0 12.8 11.9 0.00 11.9 93.4 93.69 Daniel Ferriter CAR 1 1 12 98 11 23 10 54 1 55 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.51 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.00 0.2 90.9 91.23 Daniel Garlock MAD 3 26 14 80 43 31 48 365 92 457 3 1 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 10 0.48 2.6 0.4 3.1 6.1 1.42 7.6 95.6 93.75 Daniel Pryke SD 7 0 71 33 36 93 11 38 78 116 1 1 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 0.56 0.6 2.2 2.7 1.6 2.34 3.9 95 91.38 Daniel Ritthaler OAK 11 45 126 66 142 201 146 936 477 1413 13 9 4 6 9 0 1 1 9 23 0.5 8.4 3.0 11.5 5.9 1.51 7.5 94.9 94.00 Daniel Welkener DAL 9 96 29 46 158 129 104 731 857 1588 10 3 4 2 9 0 1 0 10 9 0.47 8.2 0.9 9.0 5.2 0.67 5.8 86.9 91.82 Daniel Winter DAL 7 15 62 1 49 96 12 -7 231 224 1 2 0 2 3 0 0 0 3 2 0.47 0.5 1.0 1.5 1.0 1.07 2.0 70.8 88.52 Daniel Wong TOR 1 0 11 1 4 15 6 13 -23 -10 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.58 -0.6 0.0 -0.6 -16.0 0.00 -16.0 85.7 90.57 Daniel Zhu CAR 1 0 10 100 8 18 4 32 -3 29 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.6 -0.4 0.0 -0.4 -5.2 0.00 -5.2 80 90.20 Darren Phillips DAL 1 0 12 89 7 19 6 33 4 37 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.45 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -3.0 0.00 -3.0 85.7 90.57 David Barram POR 11 256 1 91 314 176 459 4012 370 4382 21 8 29 4 33 0 2 3 32 30 0.54 16.4 2.1 18.6 5.2 1.21 6.4 93.3 93.64 David Bloodgood DC 12 13 172 81 114 216 165 1088 257 1345 13 2 13 14 12 0 0 0 12 30 0.56 6.0 8.4 14.4 5.2 3.90 9.1 93.3 92.83 David Nester MAD 1 11 4 28 20 12 12 81 213 294 2 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 5 0.44 1.5 0.9 2.4 7.7 7.34 15.1 85.7 90.00 David Perry PHI 12 3 108 50 46 123 32 289 285 574 4 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 6 0.58 3.6 0.7 4.3 7.8 0.60 8.4 96.8 92.50 David Yu COL 10 51 97 75 119 152 152 612 202 814 3 3 6 5 3 0 0 0 3 14 0.55 4.7 2.9 7.6 4.0 1.90 5.9 98.7 96.52 Dax Miller TOR 12 108 106 55 185 198 212 1597 1283 2880 13 8 18 12 16 0 3 0 19 32 0.55 11.8 6.1 17.8 6.4 3.06 9.4 91.6 92.70 Dean Ramsey ATL 13 20 219 1 135 278 29 94 862 956 4 19 2 9 3 0 3 0 6 28 0.59 6.9 5.1 12.0 5.1 1.83 7.0 91.7 91.03 Dennis Bechis COL 7 116 5 31 152 83 101 370 811 1181 3 15 6 1 1 0 1 0 2 23 0.54 9.8 0.6 10.3 6.4 0.67 7.1 98.2 96.62 Derek Mourad SEA 8 71 77 83 138 133 179 1550 320 1870 16 6 13 2 4 2 0 0 6 31 0.54 12.7 1.1 13.8 9.2 0.82 10.0 95.7 96.51 Dex Dremann CHI 13 244 2 75 318 155 517 4239 1410 5649 32 15 20 4 29 0 5 5 29 42 0.49 31.0 1.6 32.6 9.8 1.01 10.8 94.4 95.23 Dillon Bruer CAR 3 0 37 1 29 51 3 -5 33 28 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.53 0.6 1.1 1.6 1.9 2.13 4.0 100 91.84 Dillon Cooke BOS 2 20 0 29 24 11 10 69 167 236 1 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 0.53 0.3 0.0 0.3 1.3 0.00 1.3 83.3 89.66 Dmitry Suvorov PHI 10 159 0 20 189 94 211 463 1863 2326 7 26 16 1 4 0 3 0 7 43 0.59 16.4 0.6 17.1 8.7 0.69 9.4 98.3 96.93 Dominic Jacobs SEA 14 3 141 11 95 190 26 65 537 602 1 9 1 4 2 0 2 0 4 11 0.53 3.6 2.1 5.8 3.8 1.13 5.0 92.5 91.89 Drew Happe IND 11 73 129 27 153 193 177 329 883 1212 7 9 11 6 2 0 2 0 4 29 0.58 8.3 3.5 11.9 5.5 1.83 7.3 99.1 97.33 Drew Laird DAL 8 9 105 44 50 136 16 154 200 354 4 3 2 3 3 0 0 0 3 9 0.49 2.4 1.4 3.8 4.8 1.00 5.8 86 89.23 Drew Swanson CAR 14 7 190 1 125 248 28 58 768 826 3 11 7 13 1 0 0 0 1 33 0.55 7.2 6.8 14.1 5.8 2.76 8.5 95.8 93.33 Duncan Fitzgerald ATX 11 202 13 67 270 140 340 2450 1187 3637 11 20 23 2 19 0 4 0 23 33 0.54 16.8 1.1 17.8 6.2 0.77 7.0 86.3 94.32 Duncan McNally POR 11 71 112 30 136 191 49 220 509 729 3 4 5 3 2 0 0 0 2 13 0.55 4.9 1.6 6.4 3.6 0.82 4.4 95 93.81 Dylan Burns OAK 13 264 8 29 334 156 180 864 2134 2998 14 22 14 3 7 0 2 0 9 44 0.52 20.9 1.6 22.4 6.3 1.00 7.3 96.7 95.28 Dylan DeClerck MIN 11 37 184 28 175 271 45 382 994 1376 12 21 2 9 4 0 0 0 4 40 0.49 13.3 4.1 17.4 7.6 1.53 9.1 92.8 91.58 Dylan Hawkins CAR 9 135 52 60 201 141 170 1089 712 1801 8 13 10 3 9 0 0 1 8 26 0.54 11.4 1.7 13.1 5.7 1.22 6.9 93.6 94.64 Dylan Lacombe-Burgoyne MTL 11 69 98 86 143 181 193 1571 260 1831 9 1 11 0 13 1 2 0 16 5 0.49 5.9 0.0 5.9 4.1 0.00 4.1 90.5 93.25 Dylan Nice OAK 4 8 36 37 38 56 8 129 223 352 2 6 1 1 2 0 1 0 3 7 0.58 2.0 0.6 2.7 5.4 1.13 6.5 80.6 89.29 Dylan Power CHI 1 0 5 45 5 10 2 -5 -6 -11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.34 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -1.4 0.00 -1.4 100 91.67 Dylan Zeringue HTX 11 63 66 35 129 149 53 391 724 1115 0 9 6 4 5 0 4 1 8 11 0.49 5.0 1.9 6.9 3.8 1.28 5.1 84.8 92.23 Eddie Finley LA 8 0 104 1 36 124 7 -2 47 45 0 0 0 7 0 0 2 0 2 5 0.58 -1.0 4.2 3.2 -2.6 3.36 0.7 100 92.45 Eli Kerns OAK 6 18 106 76 91 150 88 863 274 1137 15 4 4 6 14 0 1 0 15 14 0.5 3.4 2.9 6.4 3.8 1.95 5.7 86.4 87.84 Eli Motycka ATL 1 7 6 100 12 18 9 59 -2 57 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.63 0.6 0.0 0.6 4.6 0.00 4.6 100 92.73 Elijah Jaime SLC 8 127 3 1 154 80 86 50 1257 1307 6 17 6 1 4 0 4 0 8 22 0.55 8.2 0.5 8.7 5.4 0.63 6.0 96.2 94.12 Elijah Long CAR 16 319 7 98 400 179 608 4369 68 4437 29 15 30 4 18 0 4 0 22 56 0.54 24.8 2.0 26.8 6.2 1.12 7.3 97.2 96.73 Elijah Salmon SD 4 14 38 72 36 57 24 82 32 114 1 1 2 0 4 0 1 0 5 -1 0.57 -1.6 0.0 -1.6 -4.4 0.00 -4.4 86.7 89.19 Elliot Hawkins IND 4 15 25 46 28 36 31 155 179 334 1 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 7 0.66 2.5 0.6 3.1 9.0 1.64 10.6 100 94.81 Elliot Rivera PIT 1 1 8 100 3 11 2 -21 14 -7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.51 0.0 0.0 0.0 -1.5 0.00 -1.5 100 91.67 Elliot Bonnet DC 11 163 23 29 216 113 203 1125 2744 3869 11 33 15 6 11 0 2 0 13 52 0.56 25.7 3.2 28.9 11.9 2.80 14.7 94.7 94.23 Elliot Davis DET 8 53 52 38 100 121 50 365 602 967 4 6 2 5 6 0 2 0 8 9 0.48 4.1 2.1 6.1 4.1 1.71 5.8 78.6 90.20 Elliot Sakach HTX 2 5 12 1 11 23 3 3 68 71 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0.44 0.4 0.0 0.4 3.4 0.00 3.4 100 91.84 Elliott Chartock NY 9 174 20 81 200 90 430 3113 751 3864 35 18 15 0 18 0 1 1 18 50 0.64 23.4 0.0 23.4 11.7 0.00 11.7 96.1 95.74 Elliott Moore ATX 8 20 103 64 73 128 74 901 517 1418 17 5 9 2 4 0 1 0 5 28 0.54 10.4 1.1 11.5 14.3 0.85 15.1 71.7 93.55 Elliott Rosenberg BOS 2 0 15 92 4 19 4 11 1 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.59 0.1 0.0 0.1 1.9 0.00 1.9 100 92.00 Emmanuel Bilolo DAL 9 76 56 46 137 147 92 553 641 1194 8 3 3 6 14 0 2 0 16 4 0.5 1.6 3.0 4.6 1.2 2.06 3.2 74 88.16 Emmet Shipway SEA 10 3 89 22 51 119 15 50 173 223 1 4 0 2 3 0 0 0 3 4 0.52 0.8 1.0 1.8 1.5 0.86 2.4 85.7 89.06 Emmett Warner POR 8 12 86 81 49 115 36 423 100 523 7 0 1 0 8 0 0 0 8 0 0.55 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.6 0.00 0.6 73.4 86.67 Eric Brodbeck ATX 13 102 102 58 170 172 164 1197 871 2068 11 12 12 3 7 0 0 0 7 31 0.54 13.9 1.6 15.4 8.2 0.92 9.1 89.4 94.93 Eric Carter DAL 10 38 142 100 128 220 127 828 -138 690 5 1 10 5 11 0 3 1 13 8 0.47 -0.2 2.4 2.3 -0.1 1.11 1.0 90.8 92.35 Eric Nardelli PHI 11 75 72 23 111 120 53 172 568 740 1 12 5 3 3 0 0 0 3 18 0.58 5.2 1.7 6.8 4.7 1.38 6.0 96.3 93.14 Eric Witmer PHI 12 26 229 50 134 288 126 670 672 1342 6 8 10 6 3 0 0 0 3 27 0.58 9.6 3.3 12.9 7.2 1.14 8.3 98.5 96.00 Eric Wright CHI 1 0 4 50 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.59 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Erik Hotaling COL 6 7 75 58 61 103 64 659 472 1131 8 4 6 2 7 0 0 0 7 13 0.53 5.7 1.1 6.8 9.3 1.07 10.4 89.5 90.60 Ethan Bloodworth CAR 12 124 89 40 203 171 179 920 1358 2278 16 11 18 2 8 0 4 0 12 35 0.52 13.0 1.0 14.0 6.4 0.61 7.0 94.9 94.85 Ethan Fortin NY 13 127 73 76 185 145 296 1885 611 2496 12 13 16 4 10 0 0 3 7 38 0.6 15.7 2.3 18.0 8.5 1.59 10.1 94 96.85 Ethan Holmgren PHI 6 4 68 90 36 92 38 228 26 254 4 1 1 3 3 0 0 0 3 6 0.55 1.1 1.5 2.6 3.1 1.64 4.7 92.9 91.95 Ethan Li SD 12 15 177 70 114 232 107 807 333 1140 9 4 13 6 11 0 0 0 11 21 0.55 3.6 3.1 6.7 3.1 1.33 4.5 87.1 90.85 Ethan Niedzwiedz HTX 7 67 28 16 102 83 41 124 669 793 1 4 3 2 6 0 2 0 8 2 0.47 2.1 0.9 3.0 2.1 1.13 3.2 84.5 89.25 Eugene L'Heureux SLC 12 7 154 61 100 195 42 396 272 668 3 6 9 3 6 0 0 0 6 15 0.55 2.6 1.7 4.2 2.6 0.85 3.4 88.5 89.36 Evan Bembenista PIT 1 4 11 45 9 20 6 65 81 146 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.51 0.4 0.0 0.4 4.6 0.00 4.6 85.7 90.57 Evan Magsig OAK 13 274 28 88 355 185 680 6214 874 7088 46 10 43 9 36 0 0 1 35 73 0.52 37.4 4.3 41.6 10.5 2.30 12.8 94.6 94.88 Evan Swiatek ATX 10 185 13 35 252 131 201 1209 2216 3425 18 39 28 5 12 0 1 1 12 78 0.52 25.8 2.7 28.5 10.2 2.05 12.3 86.1 94.19 Everest Shapiro LA 11 215 17 28 263 140 186 1120 2829 3949 20 19 18 10 17 0 2 1 18 49 0.54 22.7 4.8 27.4 8.6 3.42 12.0 91.3 91.94 Everitt Meer PIT 1 1 8 50 3 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.51 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Felix Leonard MTL 6 7 48 61 34 72 23 123 78 201 0 0 2 0 3 0 1 0 4 -2 0.54 -0.8 0.0 -0.8 -2.4 0.00 -2.4 91 90.28 Felix Moren POR 5 109 2 42 136 77 89 1017 1396 2413 13 14 5 3 12 1 4 1 16 19 0.53 12.0 1.5 13.5 8.8 1.94 10.8 87.1 89.73 Felix Pronove COL 2 0 18 38 8 26 6 43 69 112 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.56 0.9 0.0 0.9 11.2 0.00 11.2 100 92.31 Fletcher Hare ATL 2 0 20 1 7 27 0 0 30 30 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.59 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -3.0 0.00 -3.0 0 89.36 Francisco Gomez HTX 5 31 8 26 49 42 16 117 339 456 2 2 0 1 5 0 0 0 5 0 0.49 1.3 0.4 1.7 2.6 1.05 3.6 79 86.57 Franky Fernandez ATL 8 0 108 19 51 126 14 48 208 256 0 6 0 10 0 0 1 0 1 15 0.58 2.1 5.8 7.9 4.2 4.61 8.8 100 93.33 Frederick Farah DC 2 2 27 20 16 43 1 15 60 75 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 3 0.55 0.3 1.1 1.4 1.9 2.54 4.4 100 91.49 Gabe Colton BOS 11 0 140 32 74 166 34 226 475 701 5 4 3 8 1 0 1 0 2 18 0.55 5.1 4.4 9.4 6.8 2.64 9.5 95 93.83 Gabe Jagt MIN 1 0 15 1 11 26 0 0 46 46 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.54 0.7 0.5 1.2 6.0 2.08 8.1 #DIV/0! 91.30 Gabe Schoepke CHI 4 0 36 23 32 54 5 19 65 84 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 0.47 0.2 1.0 1.2 0.6 1.80 2.4 100 92.16 Gabe Vordick MAD 13 205 1 28 261 139 169 893 2256 3149 9 29 10 6 4 0 1 1 4 50 0.51 25.1 2.5 27.6 9.6 1.82 11.4 98.2 96.79 Gabriel Schwartz-Ketchner OAK 3 1 34 18 16 51 5 6 27 33 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.6 0.2 1.8 2.0 1.3 3.54 4.9 100 92.16 Garrett Hable SD 10 121 21 43 160 100 133 522 693 1215 5 7 5 1 7 0 2 0 9 9 0.57 5.0 0.5 5.5 3.1 0.51 3.6 94.3 94.09 Garrett Martin SEA 15 306 7 35 373 175 241 1755 3298 5053 38 44 22 6 16 0 4 1 19 91 0.53 37.5 3.1 40.6 10.1 1.75 11.8 93.6 93.71 Garrett Santi LA 9 26 160 53 114 230 64 521 467 988 8 1 7 10 12 0 0 4 8 18 0.53 3.8 5.0 8.8 3.3 2.17 5.5 81.2 89.83 Garrett Wilson HTX 8 71 13 90 88 63 85 507 56 563 6 1 2 1 3 0 1 0 4 6 0.49 2.8 0.5 3.3 3.2 0.71 3.9 96 94.78 Gavin Babbitt ATX 3 1 42 22 22 51 8 29 103 132 1 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 4 -2 0.57 -1.0 0.0 -1.0 -4.6 0.00 -4.6 63.9 87.72 Gavin Leahy SEA 10 120 30 32 173 112 95 552 1183 1735 10 11 11 2 5 0 1 1 5 29 0.53 12.2 1.1 13.3 7.1 0.97 8.0 95.1 94.48 Gordon Larson MIN 12 191 43 37 272 163 245 1720 2925 4645 27 28 30 4 14 0 0 0 14 75 0.51 32.6 2.3 34.8 12.0 1.38 13.4 94.5 94.10 Grant Harris CHI 9 15 122 100 101 167 142 854 4 858 7 2 5 10 5 0 0 0 5 19 0.49 5.1 5.4 10.4 5.0 3.21 8.2 97.9 95.34 Grant Lindsley SLC 9 127 80 70 201 166 223 1902 827 2729 15 10 11 3 14 0 1 1 14 25 0.54 14.4 1.6 16.0 7.2 0.95 8.1 94.1 93.97 Grayson Pangburn MIN 1 0 15 48 9 24 3 41 45 86 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.54 0.7 0.5 1.3 8.1 2.25 10.4 100 91.84 Grayson Rettburg SLC 2 28 1 1 35 15 11 -3 313 310 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 0.6 2.5 0.0 2.5 7.1 0.00 7.1 90 91.38 Grayson Sanner CAR 15 104 147 42 220 244 152 1198 1661 2859 22 27 18 5 7 0 2 0 9 63 0.54 22.4 2.6 24.9 10.2 1.05 11.2 92.2 94.63 Greg Cousins MIN 11 127 14 52 181 99 111 963 879 1842 6 13 13 2 8 0 1 0 9 25 0.52 10.5 1.1 11.6 5.8 1.07 6.9 92.5 92.73 Greg Martin PHI 10 123 45 1 162 129 93 7 1513 1520 2 17 7 4 2 1 2 0 5 25 0.59 10.1 2.3 12.4 6.2 1.79 8.0 96.7 95.74 Gregory Moreno DET 12 73 151 40 178 259 128 635 935 1570 3 12 10 11 7 0 1 0 8 28 0.49 8.8 4.8 13.5 4.9 1.84 6.8 94.1 93.92 Griffin McKee TOR 12 201 37 32 263 172 167 847 1815 2662 7 24 13 2 10 0 2 1 11 35 0.55 16.4 1.3 17.7 6.2 0.75 7.0 90.3 94.14 Gus Norrbom DC 12 163 4 82 197 78 373 2281 511 2792 17 12 22 1 5 0 0 0 5 47 0.56 20.7 0.3 21.0 10.5 0.36 10.9 98.6 97.88 Gustav Haflin BOS 10 3 142 30 80 176 32 193 452 645 2 6 4 10 3 0 2 0 5 17 0.55 3.0 5.5 8.5 3.7 3.13 6.9 92.3 91.36 Hayden Austin-Knab ATL 12 229 5 49 273 106 305 2028 2118 4146 16 30 31 3 11 0 1 0 12 68 0.59 27.6 1.7 29.3 10.1 1.61 11.7 96.6 95.86 Henry Fisher CAR 13 63 170 23 176 250 114 504 1668 2172 17 17 7 17 3 1 3 0 7 51 0.54 16.6 8.4 25.0 9.4 3.37 12.8 96.4 95.71 Henry Goldenberg CHI 2 38 0 71 51 35 49 345 140 485 4 0 3 0 8 0 0 0 8 -1 0.42 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.6 0.00 0.6 86.1 88.35 Henry Wayte POR 10 167 58 23 237 188 133 703 2301 3004 18 21 19 7 5 1 8 0 14 51 0.54 18.9 3.7 22.7 8.0 1.98 10.0 96.7 95.11 Hunter Latson CHI 1 0 4 50 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.59 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Ian Dietrich PHI 4 0 22 28 9 31 10 26 68 94 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.57 0.5 0.6 1.0 5.2 1.80 7.0 83.3 91.23 Ian Falck CHI 5 0 39 100 43 65 43 134 -12 122 2 0 1 3 8 0 0 1 7 -1 0.47 -1.5 1.0 -0.5 -3.5 1.55 -2.0 78 88.54 Ian Ladner SD 1 15 0 70 19 19 20 64 27 91 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.63 0.8 0.0 0.8 4.0 0.00 4.0 100 93.94 Ian McCosky MIN 7 14 85 54 75 123 79 392 333 725 5 3 6 4 7 0 1 0 8 10 0.53 1.7 1.9 3.6 2.3 1.53 3.8 92.6 91.67 Ian Sweeney SEA 7 19 109 72 79 137 88 639 246 885 6 4 5 2 11 0 0 1 10 7 0.53 2.3 1.0 3.3 2.9 0.74 3.7 85.7 90.28 Isaac Hsu LA 3 0 27 1 17 44 8 8 83 91 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.53 0.3 1.1 1.3 1.4 2.44 3.9 66.7 90.91 Isaac Lee DC 11 0 125 52 71 157 54 227 212 439 3 2 4 5 7 1 4 0 12 2 0.57 -3.3 2.7 -0.5 -4.6 1.75 -2.9 86.5 89.72 Isamu Kawaguchi LA 7 11 72 89 57 106 46 149 19 168 2 3 4 1 4 0 0 0 4 6 0.54 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.49 0.5 89.2 91.67 Itay Chang OAK 4 18 42 45 48 64 60 172 207 379 4 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 8 0.51 2.8 0.4 3.3 5.9 0.67 6.6 96.4 96.23 Ivan Tran BOS 6 0 73 88 36 87 23 151 21 172 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.56 2.0 0.0 2.0 5.6 0.00 5.6 100 94.20 Jac Carreiro BOS 5 0 53 14 30 63 7 16 101 117 0 4 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.57 1.5 1.7 3.2 4.9 2.74 7.7 100 92.45 Jace Bruner OAK 8 32 86 14 97 139 39 64 391 455 3 2 5 7 4 0 0 0 4 13 0.51 1.8 3.7 5.6 1.9 2.67 4.6 93.7 91.01 Jace Dean DC 14 3 172 1 110 216 52 38 663 701 2 4 4 6 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.56 5.3 3.1 8.4 4.8 1.44 6.3 99 94.95 Jace Duennebeil SLC 13 202 16 18 252 132 144 549 2511 3060 17 26 6 4 9 1 3 0 13 40 0.54 20.3 2.3 22.6 8.1 1.74 9.8 93.3 93.47 Jack Krugler ATL 1 0 9 36 6 15 3 24 43 67 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.55 0.6 0.0 0.6 10.2 0.00 10.2 100 91.84 Jack Bembenek DET 2 14 8 42 32 36 11 83 116 199 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 0.39 0.7 0.3 1.0 2.1 0.94 3.0 84.5 89.83 Jack Brown SEA 12 100 125 29 207 217 83 670 1648 2318 6 22 8 6 8 0 2 1 9 33 0.53 15.3 3.0 18.2 7.4 1.36 8.7 89.8 91.91 Jack Dowling ATX 3 4 32 92 22 46 14 109 10 119 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.48 0.9 0.0 0.9 4.3 0.00 4.3 100 93.33 Jack Galle IND 8 3 93 1 47 114 31 28 284 312 0 5 1 5 2 0 0 0 2 9 0.53 2.0 2.3 4.2 4.2 1.97 6.1 93.2 92.41 Jack Havey IND 12 119 113 42 214 221 219 852 1160 2012 9 11 12 3 12 0 5 1 16 19 0.57 7.8 1.3 9.1 3.6 0.59 4.2 94.8 94.57 Jack Kelly MAD 5 36 27 15 73 68 28 91 532 623 2 4 2 0 6 0 0 0 6 2 0.48 2.8 0.0 2.8 3.9 0.00 3.9 87.5 87.50 Jack Kempe IND 1 6 10 39 16 26 23 124 196 320 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.51 2.6 0.0 2.6 16.2 0.00 16.2 100 94.20 Jack Nelson MAD 11 173 1 18 210 104 67 410 1910 2320 9 25 9 4 3 0 2 0 5 42 0.52 18.4 2.3 20.7 8.8 2.23 11.0 96.4 93.97 Jack Shanahan CHI 11 200 10 54 270 145 317 2302 1955 4257 41 14 16 2 20 0 4 2 22 51 0.47 27.4 0.8 28.2 10.1 0.58 10.7 93.5 94.23 Jack Williams NY 13 270 18 43 310 140 322 2082 2800 4882 30 30 31 5 18 0 0 3 15 81 0.6 33.4 3.3 36.7 10.8 2.39 13.2 94.8 95.04 Jack Wooldridge DAL 5 1 34 1 10 45 3 10 -13 -3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.51 -0.5 0.0 -0.5 -5.1 0.00 -5.1 75 90.00 Jackson Carol POR 1 0 9 73 5 14 2 68 25 93 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.49 0.3 0.0 0.3 5.6 0.00 5.6 66.7 89.80 Jackson McKee TOR 7 12 74 1 44 100 18 15 300 315 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.55 1.9 1.1 2.9 4.2 1.08 5.3 96.4 92.31 Jackson Potts ATX 13 237 34 38 327 188 184 1265 2100 3365 19 23 14 5 14 0 2 0 16 45 0.54 20.2 2.8 23.0 6.2 1.48 7.7 85.7 92.62 Jacob Blackman ATL 5 0 52 100 28 61 12 27 -13 14 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.57 0.3 1.2 1.4 1.0 1.89 2.9 100 93.10 Jacob Duquette MTL 10 29 128 49 122 195 88 446 470 916 10 6 5 6 4 0 3 0 7 20 0.49 5.2 2.9 8.1 4.3 1.49 5.8 97.6 94.20 Jacob Fairfax CAR 15 287 14 24 358 172 257 1237 3932 5169 11 36 24 12 10 0 2 2 10 73 0.54 36.6 6.7 43.3 10.2 3.91 14.1 96 96.14 Jacob Kaplan ATX 11 131 46 59 199 142 165 1106 767 1873 15 5 6 2 9 0 0 0 9 19 0.54 10.9 1.1 12.0 5.5 0.79 6.3 85.9 94.09 Jacob Miller SLC 13 226 11 63 285 146 450 2500 1469 3969 17 15 45 3 7 0 1 0 8 72 0.54 26.7 1.6 28.3 9.4 1.06 10.4 98 97.81 Jacob Wham MAD 7 33 77 24 93 123 25 129 403 532 3 6 4 5 2 0 3 0 5 13 0.49 3.0 2.6 5.6 3.2 2.12 5.3 84.3 91.78 Jacques Nissen DC 10 144 48 57 203 129 295 1953 1456 3409 17 12 20 3 10 0 1 1 10 42 0.57 21.9 1.6 23.6 10.8 1.26 12.1 96.7 96.29 Jake Carrico MAD 13 56 145 57 159 211 104 1015 753 1768 17 8 13 16 10 0 1 0 11 43 0.52 10.6 8.4 19.1 6.7 4.00 10.7 93 91.25 Jake Felton DET 11 221 42 67 322 246 432 4954 2373 7327 66 19 17 9 81 0 1 6 76 35 0.49 25.9 4.3 30.2 8.0 1.75 9.8 84.2 85.71 Jake Floyd DAL 9 196 1 72 269 150 373 3851 1493 5344 37 11 24 4 23 1 0 0 24 52 0.48 32.0 1.9 33.9 11.9 1.28 13.2 93.8 93.89 Jake Kenniv IND 3 31 31 11 52 53 60 55 468 523 1 5 4 2 3 0 0 0 3 9 0.59 2.8 1.1 3.9 5.3 2.14 7.4 95.7 93.58 Jake Radack ATX 10 126 62 71 194 158 286 2492 1013 3505 20 5 18 2 18 0 2 0 20 25 0.53 16.1 1.0 17.1 8.3 0.66 8.9 83.8 93.71 Jake Reinhardt ATX 13 31 191 74 155 258 108 1351 484 1835 18 13 8 7 7 0 0 1 6 40 0.54 14.7 3.5 18.2 9.5 1.35 10.8 88.3 93.75 Jake Rubin-Miller CHI 12 19 186 49 162 283 78 512 551 1063 6 8 10 20 7 0 4 1 10 34 0.49 4.6 8.9 13.5 2.8 3.15 6.0 86.3 92.31 Jake Shoyer SEA 2 0 27 50 20 37 13 65 65 130 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.53 1.0 1.1 2.1 5.1 2.87 7.9 100 93.22 Jake Steslicki CHI 10 27 151 58 130 215 190 768 567 1335 6 11 14 4 8 0 0 0 8 27 0.52 7.5 1.8 9.3 5.8 0.82 6.6 96.7 95.08 Jake Thorne OAK 11 209 17 13 271 133 94 309 2082 2391 5 35 14 4 6 0 1 0 7 51 0.53 19.1 2.0 21.1 7.1 1.53 8.6 94.9 93.15 Jake Wahl IND 1 6 13 29 15 28 22 36 89 125 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.51 1.0 0.5 1.5 6.5 1.81 8.4 100 94.12 Jake Worthington ATX 3 0 44 26 23 55 12 35 99 134 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.57 1.2 2.3 3.5 5.3 4.20 9.5 100 93.10 Jakeem Polk ATL 10 3 147 14 83 179 32 47 300 347 1 6 2 4 2 0 0 0 2 11 0.59 2.4 2.4 4.7 2.9 1.32 4.2 93.5 92.50 Jakob Brissette MTL 6 105 8 91 148 90 251 2534 238 2772 14 4 15 1 17 0 0 0 17 17 0.49 12.9 0.3 13.2 8.7 0.37 9.1 93 93.31 James Franklin LA 11 145 96 32 225 213 132 1029 2187 3216 11 32 8 7 7 0 1 0 8 50 0.54 24.0 3.8 27.8 10.7 1.76 12.4 96.6 94.05 James Kittlesen MIN 6 4 60 28 33 74 7 54 137 191 1 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.52 1.8 1.7 3.5 5.4 2.30 7.7 100 92.45 James Kloss DET 10 55 134 45 145 226 69 533 639 1172 4 7 10 7 11 0 0 2 9 19 0.49 5.6 3.0 8.6 3.9 1.32 5.2 86.4 89.52 James McClean TOR 11 28 123 74 90 173 78 499 171 670 1 1 7 3 10 0 0 0 10 2 0.55 -0.9 1.6 0.7 -1.0 0.94 -0.1 88.4 89.55 James Pollard PHI 12 113 115 48 188 206 149 1663 1768 3431 13 20 14 15 17 0 4 2 19 43 0.58 16.7 8.2 24.9 8.9 3.97 12.9 86 90.95 Jamie Millage TOR 3 0 29 1 19 48 5 -9 35 26 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.53 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.6 0.00 -0.6 75 90.38 Jan Szmanda SD 1 0 15 64 4 19 1 9 5 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0.1 0.0 0.1 2.2 0.00 2.2 100 91.49 Jason Hustad DAL 10 208 25 84 286 185 409 3329 623 3952 23 4 18 10 38 0 1 2 37 18 0.5 12.0 5.0 17.0 4.2 2.69 6.9 90.8 91.85 Jason Kempe IND 3 3 29 42 22 36 22 92 127 219 1 1 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.59 1.3 1.7 3.0 5.7 4.82 10.5 96.9 92.75 Jason Lee LA 11 1 127 17 61 160 14 48 239 287 2 2 2 5 0 0 1 0 1 10 0.55 1.9 2.7 4.6 3.2 1.67 4.9 100 93.33 Jason Tapper BOS 4 0 40 30 20 49 7 59 141 200 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.58 1.8 0.0 1.8 9.1 0.00 9.1 100 92.45 Jason Vallee OAK 10 205 8 44 268 136 280 1362 1702 3064 26 14 23 3 14 0 1 1 14 52 0.5 19.7 1.5 21.2 7.4 1.07 8.4 95.4 94.99 Jasper Dean SEA 15 35 225 62 187 300 190 1412 869 2281 21 10 19 19 10 0 1 1 10 59 0.53 15.1 10.1 25.3 8.1 3.38 11.5 95 94.69 Jasper Tom DC 10 5 141 68 85 173 57 524 251 775 12 6 4 8 4 0 1 0 5 25 0.57 6.3 4.7 11.0 7.4 2.73 10.1 93.4 92.52 Jay Clark BOS 1 0 12 100 9 21 4 72 -8 64 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.55 0.6 0.0 0.6 6.6 0.00 6.6 100 92.00 Jay Froude COL 8 60 85 43 112 136 101 515 677 1192 7 4 11 4 2 0 1 0 3 23 0.55 8.0 2.1 10.1 7.2 1.55 8.7 96.4 95.97 Jean-Levy Champagne MTL 3 5 19 65 11 30 8 20 11 31 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.56 0.2 0.0 0.2 1.8 0.00 1.8 100 92.59 Jeff Babbitt BOS 14 231 53 20 315 198 261 642 2575 3217 7 43 13 22 3 0 1 0 4 81 0.56 27.5 12.4 39.9 8.7 6.24 15.0 98.7 97.74 Jeff Holm NY 11 144 44 34 181 114 104 626 1239 1865 13 16 10 4 4 0 0 0 4 39 0.6 15.2 2.2 17.4 8.4 1.91 10.3 94.7 94.81 Jeff Weis CHI 10 182 10 29 234 124 324 911 2214 3125 18 14 18 1 18 0 8 2 24 27 0.52 13.9 0.5 14.4 6.0 0.41 6.4 94.8 94.82 Jeff Wodatch DC 14 207 4 39 252 99 198 1276 1957 3233 11 17 16 3 7 0 1 1 7 40 0.56 22.0 1.5 23.5 8.7 1.49 10.2 96.1 96.00 Jeremiah Branson IND 9 77 41 46 114 96 123 674 788 1462 6 7 5 1 4 0 0 0 4 15 0.56 9.4 0.4 9.7 8.2 0.37 8.6 98.1 95.38 Jeremie Giard MTL 4 8 23 48 25 38 11 103 113 216 1 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.47 1.6 0.5 2.1 6.4 1.36 7.7 91.7 91.38 Jeremy Langdon ATL 11 177 8 29 213 82 153 1095 2636 3731 20 41 16 1 3 1 4 0 8 70 0.58 30.3 0.7 31.0 14.2 0.79 15.0 97.4 96.53 Jeremy Norden SEA 4 53 5 100 65 37 71 673 0 673 6 0 1 0 8 0 2 0 10 -3 0.53 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.00 0.3 90.8 90.40 Jerry Kelly CHI 3 0 22 84 28 40 18 87 16 103 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 -2 0.39 -0.5 0.0 -0.5 -1.7 0.00 -1.7 86.8 88.24 Jesse Johnson CHI 12 18 173 27 141 248 71 317 871 1188 4 13 6 7 5 0 2 1 6 24 0.49 8.4 3.3 11.7 5.9 1.34 7.3 93.9 93.39 Jimmy McGuinness SD 10 1 134 20 58 156 18 70 286 356 4 7 1 3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.55 3.8 1.7 5.5 6.6 1.06 7.6 96.4 92.31 Jimmy Towle PIT 11 214 3 34 282 156 225 987 1909 2896 10 18 18 2 3 0 6 0 9 39 0.52 19.6 1.1 20.8 7.0 0.72 7.7 98.6 97.45 Jimmy Zuraw HTX 12 190 64 77 293 226 440 3261 960 4221 43 11 19 9 25 0 2 3 24 58 0.49 25.8 4.2 30.0 8.8 1.84 10.7 94.2 94.88 Joe Cercello CHI 9 30 83 48 113 148 48 486 520 1006 8 6 3 7 4 0 0 0 4 20 0.43 7.0 2.9 10.0 6.2 1.97 8.2 88.4 91.84 Joe Leibforth MAD 13 4 197 23 133 256 29 258 843 1101 4 15 2 13 6 0 0 0 6 28 0.51 7.4 6.8 14.2 5.6 2.67 8.2 87.5 87.65 Joe Merrill SLC 11 44 202 28 174 283 69 503 1285 1788 11 18 12 7 4 0 2 0 6 42 0.54 13.5 3.8 17.3 7.8 1.33 9.1 95.6 93.28 Joe Molder PIT 7 19 65 1 60 93 4 21 258 279 0 7 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 10 0.55 2.6 1.1 3.7 4.3 1.23 5.5 100 92.00 Joe Sogno DET 4 24 16 100 36 41 36 332 -6 326 1 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 4 -1 0.49 0.9 0.0 0.9 2.6 0.00 2.6 93.1 91.76 Joel Close IND 12 4 137 47 59 161 49 265 294 559 3 6 5 8 0 0 2 0 2 20 0.57 4.0 4.5 8.6 6.9 2.80 9.7 100 95.79 Joel Willison CHI 8 0 64 15 54 95 9 32 182 214 1 2 0 4 2 0 2 0 4 3 0.48 0.4 1.5 1.9 0.7 1.60 2.3 75 89.47 Joey Cari IND 2 20 10 81 25 20 37 180 42 222 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.61 1.8 0.0 1.8 7.1 0.00 7.1 100 95.18 Joey Wylie ATX 13 163 93 36 261 206 211 1539 2699 4238 26 17 25 2 12 0 1 0 13 57 0.54 27.8 1.0 28.7 10.6 0.47 11.1 86.6 94.05 John Hanni SLC 4 0 60 1 42 78 19 -65 193 128 1 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.53 1.9 1.1 3.1 4.6 1.46 6.0 100 93.85 John Jones IND 2 0 21 100 4 25 2 -9 5 -4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.6 0.00 -0.6 100 91.67 John Lithio CHI 11 204 15 44 265 138 319 1827 2387 4214 17 16 25 5 7 0 1 0 8 55 0.52 29.3 2.2 31.5 11.0 1.58 12.6 97.3 97.04 John McMonigal PIT 10 164 21 30 212 128 200 764 1790 2554 5 25 17 2 5 0 4 0 9 40 0.53 17.2 0.8 18.0 8.1 0.63 8.8 98.1 96.41 John Randolph NY 8 72 84 54 125 132 162 1137 960 2097 18 12 14 6 8 0 0 0 8 42 0.61 14.2 3.7 17.9 11.4 2.81 14.2 96.6 94.44 John Shelley DAL 3 4 37 92 18 57 8 66 6 72 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 3 -1 0.48 -1.0 0.5 -0.5 -5.4 0.79 -4.6 58.3 87.72 John Tan MAD 1 0 14 1 14 28 1 -1 100 99 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.44 0.7 0.4 1.2 5.3 1.57 6.9 50 89.58 John Wellers CAR 11 2 136 24 84 177 13 74 229 303 1 1 1 15 1 0 1 0 2 16 0.55 1.3 8.1 9.4 1.6 4.56 6.1 93.8 91.67 Jon Snyder POR 9 177 0 79 219 121 259 1543 403 1946 11 8 11 1 14 0 2 0 16 15 0.54 7.1 0.5 7.6 3.3 0.37 3.6 95.1 94.36 Jonah Malenfant OAK 7 13 84 50 69 119 17 208 209 417 4 1 2 4 2 0 0 0 2 9 0.51 2.6 2.0 4.6 3.8 1.68 5.5 93.6 90.77 Jonah Stang-Osborne BOS 11 10 135 74 74 166 94 769 270 1039 13 3 6 3 8 0 0 1 7 18 0.57 5.9 1.8 7.7 8.0 1.06 9.0 93.1 92.52 Jonathan Mast PIT 11 207 2 71 276 154 448 2873 1181 4054 20 7 21 3 22 0 2 0 24 27 0.51 19.1 1.3 20.4 6.9 0.86 7.8 94.7 94.96 Jonathan Nethercutt COL 4 81 0 80 100 45 181 1646 420 2066 13 0 8 1 8 0 0 0 8 14 0.54 11.5 0.6 12.1 11.5 1.22 12.7 96.4 94.89 Jonny Hoffman SLC 11 7 154 30 95 198 34 324 748 1072 1 12 8 9 0 0 0 0 0 30 0.54 9.2 4.8 14.1 9.7 2.44 12.1 100 95.00 Jonny Malks DC 11 178 8 54 227 111 391 2635 2224 4859 33 26 18 2 22 1 3 1 25 54 0.54 29.5 1.1 30.6 13.0 0.98 14.0 94.5 94.54 Jordan Hill DET 8 106 34 10 155 125 72 113 948 1061 5 7 4 4 3 0 4 0 7 13 0.5 5.8 1.7 7.5 3.8 1.36 5.1 96.9 94.21 Jordan Jeffery NY 1 15 1 46 18 19 9 85 100 185 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.73 1.6 0.0 1.6 8.6 0.00 8.6 100 92.73 Jordan Kerr SLC 12 210 21 57 268 149 285 2211 1713 3924 38 12 26 4 10 0 2 0 12 68 0.54 27.9 2.1 30.0 10.4 1.43 11.8 96.2 95.89 Jordan Queckboerner SD 9 17 106 40 76 152 31 186 293 479 0 3 5 3 4 0 0 2 2 9 0.55 2.7 1.8 4.4 3.5 1.17 4.7 84 92.41 Jordan Rhyne PHI 12 198 6 77 238 128 500 2974 911 3885 24 6 16 2 24 0 3 1 26 22 0.58 15.8 1.2 17.0 6.7 0.92 7.6 94.7 95.25 Jordan Salazar ATX 5 1 67 23 51 97 19 92 305 397 2 4 3 5 1 0 2 0 3 11 0.5 2.1 2.7 4.8 4.1 2.80 6.9 96.7 92.42 Jordan Taylor MIN 13 174 11 39 236 119 109 1183 1854 3037 12 27 14 2 10 0 2 1 11 44 0.49 21.1 1.0 22.2 9.0 0.86 9.8 93.3 92.07 Joseph Welkener DAL 9 34 101 68 96 163 71 511 246 757 4 4 5 5 7 0 1 0 8 10 0.48 2.4 2.4 4.8 2.5 1.45 4.0 88.6 91.13 Josh Klane MIN 14 235 11 70 319 166 369 3513 1499 5012 39 10 18 1 35 0 2 5 32 36 0.51 25.8 0.5 26.2 8.1 0.28 8.4 90.8 92.36 Josh Lyder PIT 1 4 11 90 9 20 4 44 5 49 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.51 0.5 0.0 0.5 5.5 0.00 5.5 100 92.00 Josh Moore POR 8 113 22 26 145 102 122 444 1289 1733 13 10 8 1 10 0 2 0 12 20 0.53 8.9 0.6 9.5 6.1 0.57 6.7 92.2 92.13 Joshua Wilson MAD 12 62 126 67 167 209 201 1509 731 2240 19 5 9 9 14 0 1 1 14 28 0.52 12.4 4.3 16.6 7.4 2.04 9.4 94.7 93.46 Joshua Zdrodowski ATX 13 162 63 34 235 167 67 530 1014 1544 10 20 5 4 6 0 2 0 8 31 0.54 11.0 2.1 13.1 4.7 1.25 5.9 84.7 91.60 Josue Alorro NY 5 2 52 88 23 63 39 196 26 222 2 0 4 1 2 0 1 1 2 5 0.6 0.7 0.7 1.3 3.0 1.04 4.0 78.6 94.19 JP Burns ATL 1 0 8 49 7 15 4 33 35 68 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.55 0.6 0.6 1.2 8.8 3.68 12.5 100 92.00 Julian Saunt POR 7 12 92 50 58 126 27 249 250 499 3 5 2 6 4 0 1 0 5 11 0.55 1.9 3.3 5.1 3.2 2.58 5.8 89 89.61 Julien Bernat MTL 12 19 183 52 142 266 100 734 675 1409 4 3 8 10 5 1 3 0 9 16 0.5 6.3 5.1 11.4 4.4 1.92 6.3 95.8 94.04 Justin Burnett ATL 8 4 126 38 70 155 39 351 569 920 7 10 3 10 2 0 0 0 2 28 0.61 7.7 6.1 13.8 11.1 3.91 15.0 95.4 93.10 Justin Lim OAK 7 33 65 78 70 98 47 268 76 344 2 3 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 6 0.51 2.1 0.5 2.6 3.0 0.54 3.5 97.9 93.68 Justin Luo TOR 5 12 49 55 25 67 22 99 81 180 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.62 1.2 0.0 1.2 4.6 0.00 4.6 96.9 92.75 Justin Mecham SLC 1 0 16 28 11 27 4 33 84 117 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.49 0.4 0.0 0.4 4.0 0.00 4.0 80 90.20 Justin Wollin DET 11 163 21 79 222 162 208 1677 450 2127 12 3 8 6 14 0 2 0 16 13 0.48 8.5 2.8 11.3 3.8 1.75 5.6 93.9 93.28 Kaenan Combs POR 8 6 65 1 36 87 14 22 199 221 1 3 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 4 0.54 1.7 0.0 1.7 4.6 0.00 4.6 89.3 91.80 Kai DeLorenzo MAD 4 2 46 41 34 61 11 55 78 133 0 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.52 1.1 0.0 1.1 3.1 0.00 3.1 93.8 91.38 Kai Marcus MAD 10 173 0 82 212 114 371 4130 922 5052 37 2 19 0 46 0 2 2 46 12 0.53 15.4 0.0 15.4 7.3 0.00 7.3 88 89.59 Kai Marshall COL 11 15 133 24 84 175 36 121 391 512 4 0 4 11 4 0 0 0 4 15 0.54 1.9 5.8 7.6 2.2 3.30 5.5 92.1 90.70 Kainoa Chun-Moy PHI 5 24 55 50 50 80 63 280 276 556 5 3 5 2 1 0 1 0 2 13 0.58 3.8 1.1 4.9 7.6 1.34 9.0 99.2 95.45 Karl Ekwurtzel ATL 13 182 3 18 208 77 149 431 1921 2352 7 15 12 0 2 0 1 0 3 31 0.59 17.4 0.0 17.4 8.4 0.00 8.4 98.8 96.95 Keith McRae TOR 9 141 34 39 189 134 153 1134 1796 2930 9 16 8 1 12 0 1 1 12 22 0.58 16.4 0.5 16.9 8.7 0.38 9.0 92.7 92.86 Kelsen Alexander MAD 13 55 154 73 188 241 179 1795 664 2459 22 5 14 6 9 1 1 0 11 36 0.51 15.4 2.8 18.2 8.2 1.17 9.3 94.3 94.44 Kelvin Huang TOR 12 110 96 30 184 189 143 681 1586 2267 15 14 13 2 5 0 4 0 9 35 0.55 14.9 1.2 16.1 8.1 0.63 8.8 95.8 95.36 Ken Adams MAD 2 0 23 73 23 35 13 67 25 92 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 2 5 0.37 0.4 0.4 0.9 1.9 1.26 3.2 94.4 91.67 Kennith Taylor NY 2 0 24 29 8 32 8 16 39 55 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.64 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -2.6 0.00 -2.6 75 90.91 Kenny Furdella PIT 7 29 61 78 75 103 92 579 166 745 5 5 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.51 6.1 0.3 6.5 8.2 0.33 8.5 99.7 96.40 Kenny Lane III SEA 9 17 93 100 77 127 66 359 -6 353 2 3 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.55 2.6 1.7 4.3 3.4 1.35 4.7 99.1 95.58 Kenrick Koo SD 3 63 1 60 78 34 95 957 629 1586 14 5 7 1 4 0 0 1 3 24 0.52 11.9 0.6 12.5 15.3 1.81 17.1 96.4 95.14 Kevin Goldberg LA 8 20 75 32 57 107 52 194 412 606 2 2 3 1 7 0 1 0 8 0 0.58 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.7 0.40 1.1 90.6 89.52 Kevin Groulx MTL 8 152 6 63 199 114 179 1710 1014 2724 13 12 13 1 18 0 5 1 22 17 0.49 11.3 0.6 11.9 5.7 0.52 6.2 89.3 91.32 Kevin Healey DC 11 63 76 26 112 120 40 214 603 817 3 8 3 4 1 0 2 0 3 15 0.56 5.4 2.0 7.4 4.9 1.65 6.5 97.2 94.25 Kevin Jay TOR 10 49 74 74 102 130 63 433 152 585 3 3 2 4 4 0 0 0 4 8 0.54 2.6 1.7 4.3 2.6 1.30 3.9 93.1 92.92 Kevin Land HTX 10 42 85 39 119 163 52 418 660 1078 3 6 5 4 11 0 0 0 11 7 0.47 3.5 1.7 5.2 3.0 1.02 4.0 85.7 86.24 Kevin Nicholl PIT 9 19 77 29 66 113 43 201 482 683 4 3 3 2 2 0 0 0 2 10 0.53 4.6 1.1 5.6 6.9 0.95 7.9 97.2 93.41 Kevin Pettit-Scantling MAD 4 2 42 59 33 57 26 198 136 334 1 1 7 1 3 0 1 0 4 6 0.52 0.6 0.5 1.1 1.7 0.92 2.7 90.2 90.67 Kevin Quinlan MTL 11 213 3 41 261 133 225 1091 1602 2693 23 13 10 1 21 2 0 0 23 24 0.51 12.0 0.4 12.4 4.6 0.31 4.9 89.4 91.44 Kevin Tong TOR 8 23 98 26 90 151 19 104 298 402 1 6 0 9 2 0 1 0 3 13 0.53 2.3 4.7 7.0 2.6 3.10 5.7 90.6 91.04 Khalif El-Salaam SEA 12 138 141 46 256 254 209 1560 1799 3359 29 18 19 8 18 0 0 1 17 57 0.53 21.0 4.4 25.5 8.2 1.75 10.0 91.7 92.28 Kobi McCracken LA 11 149 60 75 221 178 285 1518 510 2028 11 7 7 1 16 0 0 0 16 10 0.54 8.2 0.6 8.7 3.7 0.32 4.0 93.7 94.24 Krishna Gomatam SD 4 0 41 74 13 54 6 70 25 95 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.58 0.8 0.0 0.8 6.1 0.00 6.1 100 92.31 Kristian Johnson MIN 12 72 79 54 152 152 138 789 679 1468 10 5 12 2 8 0 0 0 8 21 0.48 8.5 1.1 9.5 5.6 0.69 6.3 93.9 93.75 Kyle Henke ATX 13 255 37 55 349 196 319 3294 2724 6018 31 20 27 6 25 0 0 1 24 60 0.54 34.8 3.2 38.0 10.0 1.64 11.6 84.9 92.80 Kyle Kolafa HTX 11 75 61 16 141 143 43 204 1043 1247 4 17 3 10 2 0 1 0 3 31 0.48 10.4 4.8 15.2 7.4 3.38 10.7 97.7 93.41 Kyle Rubin SD 9 187 1 51 234 113 174 1578 1502 3080 17 9 23 0 10 0 0 0 10 39 0.52 19.1 0.0 19.1 8.2 0.00 8.2 95.2 93.91 Kyle Weinberg SLC 10 10 140 62 84 177 71 664 407 1071 13 6 3 4 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.55 9.3 2.3 11.6 11.1 1.27 12.4 95.8 94.96 Landon Shank LA 1 3 7 81 6 13 2 17 4 21 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.43 -0.3 0.0 -0.3 -4.9 0.00 -4.9 66.7 89.80 Leo Decter LA 7 14 50 77 39 75 37 211 63 274 1 1 3 2 3 0 0 0 3 4 0.54 0.4 1.0 1.3 1.0 1.27 2.3 93.8 91.86 Leo Sovell-Fernandez MIN 15 246 2 59 328 156 272 2264 1552 3816 14 16 11 2 8 0 1 2 7 36 0.5 26.1 1.0 27.2 8.0 0.66 8.6 97.3 96.91 Levi Jacobs IND 11 214 2 54 262 123 410 2627 2211 4838 29 24 18 2 11 0 4 1 14 59 0.58 33.1 0.9 34.0 12.6 0.77 13.4 97.3 97.00 Liam Haberfield NY 13 71 105 36 157 174 101 573 1026 1599 8 14 5 7 11 1 0 2 10 24 0.6 8.8 4.0 12.8 5.6 2.28 7.9 89.7 91.67 Liam McKeown MTL 9 9 57 59 41 78 27 236 161 397 2 6 3 0 1 0 1 0 2 9 0.49 3.0 0.0 3.0 7.4 0.00 7.4 97.1 93.24 Lincoln Grench OAK 11 39 119 39 129 186 65 396 614 1010 9 15 5 5 5 0 1 0 6 28 0.52 7.8 2.5 10.3 6.0 1.33 7.4 93.8 92.24 Logan Call PIT 12 34 114 20 102 171 30 156 612 768 6 7 1 5 1 1 1 0 3 16 0.52 5.8 2.9 8.7 5.7 1.68 7.4 96.4 93.51 Logan Dufour TOR 3 8 22 66 17 39 13 60 31 91 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.61 0.6 0.0 0.6 3.4 0.00 3.4 100 93.22 Logan Pruess COL 8 61 71 45 111 111 83 467 565 1032 3 14 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 0.55 8.6 0.6 9.2 7.7 0.56 8.3 95.5 95.42 Louie Bertoncin SEA 3 0 35 98 21 44 9 52 1 53 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.52 0.7 0.5 1.2 3.4 1.22 4.6 100 92.73 Louis Gosart LA 1 25 0 84 32 17 51 395 74 469 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 0.52 2.1 0.5 2.7 6.7 3.05 9.7 96.2 93.94 Luc Comire TOR 7 100 30 68 139 101 234 1824 856 2680 21 3 17 4 11 0 1 3 9 36 0.51 17.4 1.9 19.3 12.5 1.89 14.4 94.8 95.83 Luca Harwood BOS 7 54 23 54 77 54 53 495 419 914 4 0 4 1 4 0 0 0 4 5 0.6 4.2 0.6 4.8 5.4 1.15 6.6 89.4 92.23 Lucas Coniaris IND 11 208 18 60 272 146 549 3048 2068 5116 20 21 25 5 21 0 2 0 23 48 0.57 27.4 2.8 30.2 10.1 1.95 12.0 96 95.94 Lucas Henry POR 3 3 34 40 18 52 7 72 106 178 1 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.55 1.9 0.5 2.4 10.4 0.95 11.3 100 92.45 Lukas Ambrose SEA 14 45 278 40 224 372 165 1165 1781 2946 19 26 12 34 10 2 0 1 11 80 0.53 21.4 18.1 39.5 9.5 4.86 14.4 92.4 94.09 Lukas McClamrock ATL 9 9 110 76 88 151 137 882 280 1162 10 5 12 16 6 0 0 0 6 37 0.58 6.7 9.4 16.0 7.6 6.20 13.8 95.3 94.71 Luke Brennan CHI 1 0 7 1 4 11 3 -3 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 -2 0.52 -1.0 0.0 -1.0 -25.7 0.00 -25.7 60 88.24 Luke Marks MAD 14 4 215 44 153 284 58 530 668 1198 12 16 3 16 5 0 3 0 8 39 0.51 9.1 8.0 17.1 6.0 2.82 8.8 92.2 91.74 Luke Norby DAL 5 64 19 48 108 79 36 403 432 835 5 3 7 2 6 0 2 0 8 9 0.45 3.2 0.9 4.1 2.9 1.19 4.1 88.4 88.64 Luke Rehfuss DC 11 1 124 18 77 154 34 116 530 646 2 7 3 4 2 0 1 0 3 13 0.54 4.3 1.9 6.2 5.5 1.25 6.8 95.4 92.68 Luke Webb BOS 13 1 165 32 88 199 31 262 559 821 4 6 1 7 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.56 6.6 3.8 10.4 7.5 1.91 9.4 98.6 93.59 Luke Yorgason SLC 11 194 14 83 245 128 481 3813 809 4622 9 5 23 4 17 0 1 0 18 23 0.54 22.4 2.2 24.6 9.1 1.72 10.9 96.7 96.14 Mac Weber MAD 12 45 208 69 199 296 153 1077 495 1572 12 4 16 11 8 0 1 0 9 34 0.51 8.6 5.5 14.1 4.3 1.87 6.2 94.8 94.20 Mace Chope IND 1 0 14 48 15 29 8 39 43 82 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 0 1 5 0.51 0.2 2.0 2.2 1.3 7.00 8.3 100 92.59 Mahith Edula PIT 3 2 25 100 14 39 13 47 -19 28 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.49 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -1.4 0.00 -1.4 83.3 91.67 Malachi Marshall PIT 8 30 69 74 76 106 63 464 160 624 4 0 4 1 4 0 1 0 5 4 0.53 2.1 0.6 2.7 2.8 0.53 3.3 95.7 92.92 Marc Munoz SEA 9 111 58 57 170 135 211 1171 883 2054 13 9 15 2 9 0 1 0 10 29 0.52 12.0 1.0 13.0 7.0 0.74 7.8 95.9 95.11 Marc Rovner CAR 1 0 15 12 19 34 10 5 37 42 0 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.42 -0.2 0.4 0.2 -1.0 1.22 0.2 83.3 89.66 Marcel Oliart PIT 7 131 0 20 168 88 128 425 1708 2133 5 13 9 0 10 0 1 1 10 17 0.54 11.8 0.0 11.8 7.0 0.00 7.0 93.4 92.90 Marco Dewey DET 10 142 31 43 196 153 116 665 866 1531 7 5 4 4 4 0 3 0 7 13 0.48 8.8 1.8 10.5 4.5 1.16 5.6 94.8 95.18 Mario Moran DET 2 5 11 10 5 16 2 3 26 29 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.57 0.2 0.0 0.2 3.7 0.00 3.7 100 91.67 Mark Baldauf HTX 12 97 122 73 194 254 208 1704 636 2340 12 13 3 2 24 1 2 1 26 4 0.49 7.3 0.9 8.1 3.7 0.33 4.1 87.9 90.25 Mark Evans ATX 6 93 7 58 139 78 181 1263 905 2168 16 7 8 2 18 1 0 3 16 17 0.49 10.7 1.0 11.7 7.7 1.25 8.9 75.8 92.15 Mark Gazzerro PHI 3 0 31 1 21 42 5 8 129 137 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0.57 0.6 0.0 0.6 2.9 0.00 2.9 100 92.16 Mark Henke ATX 12 54 162 26 156 235 81 459 1404 1863 6 20 9 5 5 1 0 1 5 35 0.54 14.2 2.2 16.3 9.1 0.93 10.0 87.1 93.89 Mark Philipson PHI 7 56 20 86 75 55 85 472 75 547 3 3 4 0 6 0 1 0 7 3 0.57 1.0 0.0 1.0 1.3 0.00 1.3 94.4 92.70 Marques Brownlee NY 12 5 163 81 95 206 86 783 184 967 10 2 9 5 13 0 1 1 13 13 0.6 1.3 2.6 3.9 1.4 1.24 2.6 85.6 88.89 Marshall Crawford SD 6 6 87 25 49 110 25 146 431 577 2 3 1 6 2 1 0 1 2 10 0.56 3.5 3.2 6.6 7.1 2.87 10.0 88.3 93.06 Marshall Dinges HTX 6 49 34 12 78 77 37 71 532 603 0 5 4 2 0 0 3 0 3 8 0.5 3.2 1.0 4.1 4.1 1.25 5.3 100 95.18 Marshall Wildmann LA 5 20 48 48 50 74 46 229 246 475 2 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 4 5 0.57 1.3 1.7 3.1 2.7 2.36 5.0 92.5 91.67 Martin Shiu TOR 6 11 61 22 29 77 4 20 69 89 0 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 1 5 0.57 0.3 1.7 2.0 1.0 2.21 3.2 75 90.20 Martis Artis POR 1 1 15 1 10 25 3 -8 96 88 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.49 0.3 0.0 0.3 2.5 0.00 2.5 75 90.00 Marty Adams MIN 1 3 13 66 15 28 14 46 24 70 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.52 0.6 0.0 0.6 4.2 0.00 4.2 100 93.33 Mason Zetsch ATX 10 12 117 34 69 154 39 120 383 503 1 5 5 1 8 0 0 1 7 5 0.55 1.2 0.5 1.7 1.7 0.35 2.1 71 88.04 Matej Petrovic MIN 8 1 102 20 63 130 20 71 292 363 2 6 3 9 2 0 0 0 2 18 0.53 2.9 4.2 7.1 4.5 3.26 7.8 96.3 91.18 Mateo Dominguez LA 6 3 53 71 33 71 29 92 37 129 0 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 4 -2 0.56 -1.2 0.6 -0.6 -3.7 0.84 -2.8 78.5 89.87 Mathieu Agee COL 10 8 136 31 95 183 25 173 380 553 4 8 4 11 1 0 0 0 1 26 0.54 5.3 6.0 11.3 5.5 3.28 8.8 94.4 93.06 Matt Bennett HTX 10 156 52 100 240 191 361 3231 -259 2972 28 4 12 6 32 0 1 2 31 19 0.49 10.1 2.8 12.9 4.2 1.46 5.7 91.7 92.22 Matt Grinde MAD 6 0 64 20 52 87 13 49 194 243 0 6 3 2 0 0 1 0 1 10 0.48 2.2 1.0 3.2 4.3 1.11 5.4 100 93.22 Matt Hanna PHI 10 74 82 13 120 144 56 138 937 1075 4 11 3 4 2 0 2 0 4 18 0.56 7.7 1.9 9.6 6.4 1.34 7.7 91.7 94.23 Matt Jackson COL 12 47 106 75 114 158 108 584 199 783 4 7 5 1 3 0 1 0 4 13 0.54 4.8 0.6 5.4 4.2 0.39 4.6 98.1 95.54 Matt LaBar NY 11 61 91 1 118 136 55 65 791 856 5 10 6 3 5 0 0 0 5 19 0.61 5.3 1.8 7.2 4.5 1.35 5.9 88 91.51 Matt Lyle HTX 4 32 2 41 48 28 21 82 118 200 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 3 -1 0.46 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.00 -0.1 89.6 91.30 Matt Miller SD 11 242 10 70 300 154 473 4156 1806 5962 24 17 30 6 27 0 2 1 28 49 0.55 29.7 3.3 33.0 9.9 2.14 12.0 94.2 94.50 Matt Russnogle SLC 13 40 145 20 124 193 32 224 936 1160 4 21 3 6 5 0 0 0 5 29 0.54 9.4 3.2 12.6 7.6 1.67 9.2 82.4 89.16 Matt Smith ATL 7 98 3 45 123 42 101 755 924 1679 4 10 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 27 0.59 12.7 1.2 13.9 10.3 2.81 13.1 99.5 96.62 Matt Tucker CAR 15 1 216 14 124 278 38 150 907 1057 5 13 6 18 3 0 0 0 3 39 0.53 8.3 9.6 17.9 6.7 3.46 10.1 87.2 91.95 Matt Viscido PIT 2 2 16 42 10 26 9 27 38 65 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.46 0.1 0.0 0.1 1.3 0.00 1.3 91.7 91.07 Matthew Armour ATX 11 90 117 59 174 186 199 1831 1297 3128 21 13 22 6 14 0 3 0 17 45 0.55 16.7 3.1 19.8 9.6 1.68 11.3 85 93.05 Matthew Bell DET 3 9 19 88 20 34 18 91 12 103 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.48 0.2 0.0 0.2 1.1 0.00 1.1 95.8 92.31 Matthew Burke OAK 13 3 217 43 115 274 47 433 563 996 7 4 4 10 3 0 0 0 3 22 0.52 6.8 5.3 12.2 5.9 1.95 7.9 92.9 92.71 Matthew Johnson MIN 10 4 119 27 99 169 20 63 169 232 0 3 5 4 1 0 1 0 2 10 0.52 1.2 2.0 3.2 1.2 1.20 2.4 90 92.54 Matthew Lam TOR 4 10 37 49 24 53 11 52 55 107 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 5 -5 0.62 -2.3 0.0 -2.3 -9.4 0.00 -9.4 81.7 86.89 Matthew Nightingale CAR 1 0 15 28 19 34 4 46 119 165 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 3 0 0.42 0.0 0.4 0.4 -0.1 1.22 1.2 57.1 86.79 Matthew Rehder MIN 11 159 31 47 223 148 120 1259 1413 2672 7 14 18 14 15 0 1 1 15 38 0.49 14.4 6.0 20.4 6.5 4.04 10.5 87.7 90.00 Matthias Ling NY 8 0 98 30 47 118 13 33 77 110 0 1 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 0.58 0.3 2.4 2.6 0.6 1.99 2.6 93.3 91.67 Mauricio Galeano DET 2 7 11 73 9 20 9 52 19 71 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0.49 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.00 0.1 93.8 91.07 Max Dehlin MIN 3 6 27 66 23 42 17 111 57 168 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.44 0.9 0.0 0.9 3.7 0.00 3.7 83.3 92.19 Max Devine PIT 6 25 58 20 64 94 42 124 510 634 0 5 3 2 3 0 0 0 3 7 0.51 3.7 1.1 4.7 5.7 1.12 6.8 94.9 92.31 Max Gibson SD 10 133 83 43 195 173 125 1212 1561 2773 17 18 16 8 18 0 2 1 19 40 0.56 14.1 4.4 18.4 7.2 2.52 9.7 87.1 88.83 Max Grove HTX 8 72 73 47 122 149 101 666 758 1424 8 4 10 4 8 1 4 0 13 13 0.5 4.7 1.9 6.6 3.8 1.28 5.1 91.8 92.26 Max Hamilton DAL 3 3 32 100 17 49 15 137 -8 129 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0.47 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.8 0.00 0.8 86.9 90.48 Max Lopez ATL 1 0 11 100 8 19 2 -9 6 -3 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 0.55 -0.4 0.6 0.2 -4.8 2.91 -1.9 100 91.67 Max Sample MAD 10 157 7 28 193 107 153 782 1963 2745 16 11 14 4 7 0 4 1 10 35 0.53 17.1 1.9 19.0 8.9 1.76 10.6 94.6 95.12 Max Sheppard PIT 8 124 18 38 166 121 124 887 1460 2347 18 11 2 4 19 0 3 2 20 15 0.51 10.9 1.8 12.7 6.6 1.46 8.0 84.1 88.77 Max Trifillis PHI 11 44 211 31 152 281 89 523 1141 1664 11 20 5 16 3 0 2 0 5 47 0.57 13.5 8.9 22.4 8.9 3.17 12.1 96.7 94.93 Max Williams OAK 7 145 10 23 181 88 101 406 1372 1778 10 14 11 2 4 0 3 0 7 30 0.54 12.2 1.1 13.2 6.7 1.21 7.9 96.3 94.70 Maxwell Hume SD 9 45 107 35 113 159 80 484 946 1430 10 5 7 1 5 0 0 0 5 18 0.56 9.1 0.5 9.6 8.0 0.33 8.3 94.2 93.13 McKay Yorgason SLC 10 114 58 93 167 136 340 2180 116 2296 11 5 13 1 8 0 0 0 8 22 0.55 13.3 0.6 13.8 8.0 0.42 8.4 97.7 96.95 Melvyn Brichet MTL 9 8 88 26 76 129 38 148 415 563 5 3 3 4 5 0 0 0 5 10 0.49 3.0 1.8 4.8 4.0 1.36 5.3 91.4 89.89 Michael Buyco SEA 4 1 38 44 19 57 2 28 36 64 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.55 0.8 0.0 0.8 4.1 0.00 4.1 #DIV/0! 91.67 Michael Dillard PIT 11 28 142 64 118 202 104 401 221 622 5 4 6 3 3 0 2 0 5 13 0.52 2.9 1.6 4.5 2.4 0.78 3.2 97.5 95.42 Michael Fairley ATL 10 22 143 48 99 183 90 482 526 1008 10 4 2 8 4 0 0 0 4 20 0.59 6.7 4.6 11.3 6.8 2.51 9.3 95.3 94.29 Michael Johnson ATL 1 0 4 50 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.55 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.0 9.20 9.2 #DIV/0! 91.30 Michael Jordan MIN 6 69 2 51 97 49 36 322 311 633 1 4 6 3 4 0 2 0 6 8 0.49 1.9 1.4 3.3 2.0 2.81 4.8 88.8 90.70 Michael Kiyoi LA 11 224 0 63 272 126 278 1788 1066 2854 17 14 17 3 11 0 1 0 12 39 0.55 17.3 1.4 18.7 6.4 1.12 7.5 95.5 95.52 Michael Lee CAR 2 0 29 100 26 44 25 208 -25 183 2 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 6 0.45 1.1 0.8 1.9 4.1 1.89 6.0 95 91.78 Michael Maroon PHI 7 40 21 10 54 46 43 91 794 885 3 3 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 10 0.58 5.5 0.6 6.1 10.1 1.40 11.5 96.4 93.41 Michael Tran SD 9 33 112 79 100 152 119 1136 293 1429 12 7 12 7 6 0 0 0 6 32 0.55 9.5 3.8 13.3 9.5 2.52 12.0 94.6 94.15 Michael-Angelo Humm ATL 3 0 21 25 10 31 1 4 12 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.58 0.1 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.00 1.0 100 91.49 Mick Walter ATX 12 26 144 49 106 196 51 386 333 719 1 7 3 13 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.54 5.0 6.8 11.8 4.7 3.48 8.2 86.4 93.94 Mike Campanella PHI 11 32 119 60 84 154 140 539 363 902 7 3 6 4 3 0 1 0 4 16 0.57 5.5 2.3 7.8 6.5 1.49 8.0 98.4 96.30 Mike Drost NY 12 0 152 15 73 180 21 70 383 453 1 6 3 4 0 0 1 0 1 13 0.6 3.7 2.2 5.9 5.1 1.21 6.3 100 94.03 Mike Kobyra ATL 12 4 191 50 107 233 59 248 253 501 5 1 3 10 3 0 0 0 3 16 0.58 2.6 5.9 8.4 2.4 2.52 4.9 96.5 93.52 Mikey O'Brien SEA 14 69 194 21 202 276 120 365 1355 1720 16 16 15 21 4 0 0 0 4 64 0.53 14.8 11.0 25.8 7.3 3.97 11.3 97.3 95.29 Milan Ravenell LA 8 47 99 40 107 160 34 324 492 816 4 6 7 6 5 1 2 0 8 15 0.56 2.4 3.6 6.0 2.2 2.26 4.5 88.2 89.41 Milan Rivas CHI 12 150 22 88 220 125 222 1044 149 1193 9 7 10 1 9 0 0 0 9 18 0.48 6.8 0.3 7.1 3.1 0.27 3.4 96.4 95.31 Miles Grovic DC 11 7 140 1 97 183 28 70 972 1042 2 17 6 9 0 0 0 0 0 34 0.56 10.1 5.4 15.5 10.5 2.94 13.4 100 94.59 Mitch Lutz HTX 4 49 1 71 60 34 59 570 236 806 5 5 3 1 4 0 1 1 4 10 0.54 4.8 0.5 5.3 8.0 1.47 9.5 93.4 93.52 Mitchell Blaha DC 1 0 14 15 5 19 3 3 17 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0.1 0.0 0.1 2.6 0.00 2.6 100 91.84 Mitchell McCarthy MAD 14 57 227 62 218 325 176 1684 1046 2730 23 15 17 17 16 0 1 0 17 55 0.51 16.2 7.9 24.0 7.4 2.41 9.8 92.2 91.60 Mitchell Steiner LA 12 53 194 55 168 300 173 886 723 1609 14 4 10 15 15 0 0 2 13 30 0.55 6.9 7.9 14.8 4.1 2.63 6.7 93.3 92.67 Morey Averill PIT 3 8 31 1 22 41 8 10 143 153 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.57 1.3 0.6 1.9 6.1 1.38 7.5 100 92.59 Morgan Sommer OAK 10 35 97 43 115 154 41 328 476 804 3 2 6 8 6 0 0 0 6 13 0.53 2.9 4.2 7.0 2.5 2.69 5.2 86.1 89.25 Moussa Dia DC 2 26 5 21 29 17 29 106 420 526 1 3 4 0 3 0 0 0 3 5 0.6 2.3 0.0 2.3 8.0 0.00 8.0 90 91.03 Myles Armstrong DAL 11 203 17 24 293 185 207 840 2476 3316 15 25 21 4 14 0 4 1 17 48 0.49 20.2 1.8 22.0 6.9 0.98 7.9 93 93.61 Myles Cooper ATX 2 0 30 17 22 40 7 21 105 126 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.53 0.5 0.0 0.5 2.1 0.00 2.1 91.7 90.74 Nanda Min-Fink COL 9 152 13 47 184 94 295 1491 1680 3171 17 9 19 1 12 0 2 1 13 33 0.55 18.1 0.6 18.7 9.8 0.66 10.5 96.3 95.74 Nate Astrom CHI 12 30 193 50 166 286 81 748 747 1495 19 9 6 19 8 0 2 0 10 43 0.5 10.0 9.0 19.0 6.0 3.16 9.2 90 91.11 Nate Knutson POR 11 103 122 1 183 235 65 -20 1353 1333 2 17 5 5 3 0 4 1 6 23 0.53 8.9 2.9 11.7 4.9 1.21 6.1 97.3 94.69 Nate Little PHI 9 20 98 41 72 139 35 450 657 1107 8 5 5 4 5 0 2 0 7 15 0.57 5.5 2.3 7.8 7.6 1.68 9.3 81.1 89.53 Nate Long PHI 3 0 30 100 24 40 23 208 -40 168 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.5 0.8 1.0 1.8 3.4 2.41 5.8 97 92.86 Nate Wipfler SEA 2 0 19 1 7 26 3 -12 39 27 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.54 0.2 0.5 0.7 2.5 2.04 4.5 100 91.84 Nathan Hsieh TOR 7 46 74 28 91 114 35 337 863 1200 10 15 5 3 4 1 1 0 6 27 0.57 8.7 1.7 10.4 9.6 1.47 11.0 91.6 90.59 Nathan Huff SLC 11 39 128 27 114 174 76 218 553 771 8 4 9 7 5 0 0 0 5 23 0.53 4.5 3.6 8.1 4.0 2.07 6.0 94.4 92.91 Nathan Ploeger DET 8 94 23 27 134 110 56 343 942 1285 5 10 7 2 7 0 1 0 8 16 0.49 7.4 1.0 8.4 5.5 0.90 6.4 84.9 89.91 Nathanial Dick BOS 11 177 0 93 224 101 542 3377 240 3617 18 3 24 1 13 0 2 0 15 31 0.56 18.4 0.6 19.0 8.2 0.57 8.8 97.7 97.17 Nathaniel Austin DAL 11 123 51 22 193 161 61 416 1433 1849 7 15 7 4 9 0 1 0 10 23 0.49 10.6 1.8 12.4 5.5 1.14 6.6 89.9 88.79 Nic Lanas DET 8 125 30 37 172 135 135 621 1070 1691 11 5 7 2 9 1 1 2 9 16 0.5 9.5 1.1 10.6 5.5 0.83 6.4 93.9 94.15 Nicholas Akers DET 5 4 41 23 29 60 14 37 125 162 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.52 0.7 0.0 0.7 2.3 0.00 2.3 96.3 91.80 Nicholas Betsch IND 8 72 61 39 120 111 167 780 1202 1982 10 10 8 4 11 0 1 0 12 20 0.56 9.8 2.3 12.1 8.2 2.09 10.3 93.5 93.30 Nicholas Dahms POR 7 5 58 59 26 74 15 143 99 242 0 0 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.55 1.1 1.7 2.8 4.0 2.32 6.4 98 91.94 Nicholas DiGiorgio DAL 10 202 2 30 286 165 184 865 1997 2862 13 19 5 4 11 1 3 0 15 26 0.48 17.1 1.9 18.9 6.0 1.12 7.1 94.9 93.78 Nicholas Snuszka COL 11 4 131 17 71 164 33 88 426 514 4 11 3 8 1 0 1 0 2 24 0.54 5.0 4.3 9.3 7.1 2.59 9.7 90.9 93.75 Nick Hutton IND 10 14 149 96 84 192 86 792 37 829 13 1 5 12 10 0 3 2 11 20 0.57 2.1 6.5 8.7 2.5 3.40 5.9 88.7 91.43 Nick Loughran ATX 9 5 104 54 72 139 28 271 232 503 3 6 4 5 3 0 0 0 3 15 0.53 3.1 2.7 5.8 4.3 1.91 6.2 85.3 90.91 Nick Pappas CHI 10 1 111 25 79 160 20 60 181 241 0 3 1 5 2 0 3 0 5 4 0.52 -0.5 2.3 1.8 -0.7 1.44 0.8 78.6 91.18 Nick Redmond POR 9 54 97 84 118 171 137 1089 216 1305 11 2 5 1 11 1 0 1 11 8 0.53 4.9 0.5 5.4 4.1 0.31 4.4 91.8 92.75 Noah Celuch PIT 10 64 91 47 133 164 136 592 678 1270 11 2 6 4 12 1 0 1 12 11 0.5 5.1 1.8 6.9 3.9 1.09 5.0 93.1 92.23 Noah Coolman COL 10 173 50 42 246 163 287 1828 2509 4337 28 25 19 11 18 0 2 1 19 64 0.54 27.7 5.8 33.5 11.3 3.54 14.8 93.2 94.00 Noah Hanson MIN 13 3 184 37 140 262 47 369 633 1002 6 11 7 13 6 0 0 1 5 32 0.48 7.1 6.4 13.4 5.0 2.42 7.5 90.4 90.82 Noah Nicol MAD 6 47 37 49 95 88 55 414 438 852 3 3 5 3 1 0 2 0 3 11 0.51 5.1 1.7 6.7 5.3 1.89 7.2 98.3 95.10 Noah Powell ATX 6 3 93 19 56 116 10 36 150 186 1 2 2 4 2 0 0 0 2 7 0.57 0.6 2.2 2.9 1.1 1.93 3.0 83.3 89.66 Noah Sawyer DET 7 86 16 100 120 92 143 879 -134 745 1 2 8 1 14 0 1 0 15 -3 0.49 -1.2 0.6 -0.6 -1.0 0.65 -0.3 86.4 91.13 Noah Wahl IND 1 6 10 54 16 26 18 65 56 121 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 -2 0.51 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -1.5 0.00 -1.5 90 90.91 Oakley Armstrong DAL 6 5 70 21 41 98 10 41 156 197 0 2 0 2 1 0 1 0 2 2 0.48 0.7 1.0 1.6 1.6 0.97 2.6 90 91.23 Oliver Artus SD 9 152 1 14 184 87 57 223 1415 1638 4 21 4 2 7 0 1 0 8 23 0.56 10.8 1.0 11.9 5.9 1.17 7.1 88.6 90.00 Oliver Chartock NY 12 234 10 38 266 115 253 1611 2670 4281 19 27 23 4 13 0 1 0 14 59 0.59 27.8 2.0 29.7 10.4 1.71 12.2 95 94.55 Oliver Fay ATX 9 20 136 31 94 180 49 343 770 1113 10 7 6 9 2 0 1 0 3 29 0.53 8.9 4.8 13.7 9.5 2.68 12.1 81.4 93.81 Oren Binnun TOR 5 14 62 62 40 80 51 402 247 649 6 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 4 4 0.58 3.1 0.6 3.7 7.7 0.80 8.5 90.3 92.08 Orion Cable BOS 9 133 29 1 169 102 125 58 2548 2606 5 36 14 5 11 1 0 1 11 49 0.58 17.7 2.8 20.5 10.5 2.75 13.2 90.3 92.27 Oscar Brown SLC 7 11 79 91 51 101 42 280 22 302 4 0 4 4 2 0 0 0 2 10 0.55 1.6 2.2 3.7 3.0 2.15 5.2 97.4 93.33 Oscar Graff BOS 5 0 55 1 28 63 16 -4 200 196 1 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 8 0.6 1.9 0.6 2.5 6.9 0.96 7.9 100 93.55 Oscar Kohut NY 1 0 16 36 6 22 1 9 16 25 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.64 0.7 0.0 0.7 11.9 0.00 11.9 100 91.49 Oscar Stonehouse TOR 6 96 19 23 132 87 88 406 1365 1771 9 15 8 5 9 1 1 1 10 27 0.5 11.1 2.5 13.6 8.4 2.82 11.2 90.9 91.55 Owen Cordes BOS 3 0 19 83 15 34 15 65 13 78 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0.52 0.3 0.5 0.8 1.8 1.58 3.3 100 93.44 Owen Johnson DAL 5 22 38 16 47 63 20 102 532 634 5 4 2 5 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.49 5.3 2.1 7.4 11.2 3.33 14.6 96 92.54 Owen Robinson TOR 11 106 77 71 182 169 201 1563 627 2190 3 7 13 3 9 0 2 0 11 15 0.55 9.4 1.7 11.1 5.2 1.02 6.2 93.8 94.92 Pat Shriwise MAD 7 103 0 68 122 58 204 1539 728 2267 7 6 22 0 6 0 1 0 7 28 0.56 12.8 0.0 12.8 10.5 0.00 10.5 97.7 96.09 Patrick Buermeyer POR 4 3 30 73 16 46 1 59 22 81 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 0.53 -0.3 0.6 0.3 -1.8 1.19 -0.6 33.3 87.76 Paul Hooley MTL 8 8 60 27 41 85 28 60 160 220 0 1 1 1 2 0 2 0 4 -1 0.51 -0.5 0.6 0.1 -1.2 0.65 -0.6 93.9 92.11 Paul Krenik MIN 10 57 152 46 179 247 78 597 688 1285 5 13 10 5 2 0 1 0 3 30 0.51 9.8 2.6 12.3 5.5 1.04 6.5 97.7 95.24 Paul Owens PHI 12 102 127 33 184 220 267 782 1564 2346 15 17 14 4 12 0 0 1 11 39 0.58 14.6 2.3 16.8 7.9 1.03 9.0 95.3 95.37 Pawel Janas LA 11 254 0 82 300 138 679 4873 1090 5963 41 12 40 1 25 0 1 0 26 68 0.55 33.8 0.5 34.3 11.3 0.36 11.6 96.3 96.13 Payton Laurie OAK 5 2 62 12 34 78 5 19 136 155 1 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 3 0 0.57 -0.5 0.6 0.2 -1.4 0.81 -0.6 70.8 87.04 Pete Zaccardi PIT 12 63 155 43 156 247 105 729 960 1689 10 14 2 7 13 0 1 1 13 20 0.52 8.7 3.2 11.9 5.6 1.29 6.9 89.6 90.18 Peter Cauchy PHI 3 14 15 82 21 22 26 135 30 165 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.69 0.8 0.0 0.8 3.7 0.00 3.7 98.2 93.15 Peter Boerth BOS 12 85 104 30 153 168 164 716 1711 2427 23 20 7 5 12 0 0 1 11 44 0.57 17.4 2.8 20.2 11.4 1.68 13.0 94.3 93.21 Peter Lenz SD 10 194 2 61 240 117 248 2044 1292 3336 12 20 13 3 14 0 2 0 16 32 0.54 18.6 1.7 20.3 7.8 1.42 9.2 95 94.16 Phil Turner TOR 4 22 54 50 61 89 39 357 350 707 4 3 1 11 3 0 1 0 4 15 0.53 3.7 6.0 9.6 6.0 6.70 12.7 90.2 92.05 Phillip Joyce BOS 2 0 19 65 8 27 3 26 14 40 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.57 -0.3 1.2 0.8 -4.0 4.27 0.3 83.3 90.00 Phillip Korolog SEA 10 5 83 32 63 115 26 154 333 487 3 4 4 4 3 0 1 0 4 11 0.53 2.4 2.1 4.5 3.8 1.85 5.7 73.2 90.67 Phillipe Le Bourdais MTL 11 170 1 14 223 111 58 216 1365 1581 7 24 7 1 6 0 1 0 7 32 0.49 12.3 0.5 12.8 5.5 0.41 6.0 89.4 90.91 Pieran Robert MAD 13 42 196 22 164 264 56 353 1260 1613 10 30 11 11 1 0 0 0 1 61 0.53 17.2 5.8 23.0 10.5 2.21 12.7 98.6 95.15 Porter Oyler SLC 4 0 58 51 29 71 13 151 145 296 1 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 5 0.55 1.5 1.1 2.6 5.0 1.58 6.6 77.8 90.16 Quentin Bonnaud MTL 12 245 1 23 305 158 217 970 3175 4145 16 38 20 5 12 0 0 1 11 68 0.5 31.0 2.6 33.6 10.2 1.62 11.8 94.4 94.53 Quinn Buermeyer POR 12 217 45 28 292 212 168 645 1691 2336 5 16 13 6 6 0 2 2 6 34 0.54 15.6 3.1 18.6 5.3 1.45 6.8 96.5 96.33 Quinn Finer COL 5 100 1 55 121 50 160 1283 1033 2316 21 7 11 0 6 0 1 0 7 32 0.54 16.1 0.0 16.1 13.3 0.00 13.3 96.8 95.28 Quinn Garner DET 11 131 49 74 193 184 206 1782 624 2406 8 9 15 2 25 1 1 0 27 7 0.48 5.9 0.7 6.5 3.0 0.37 3.4 90.1 89.53 Quinn Snider MIN 8 128 10 18 173 106 76 310 1456 1766 4 24 9 2 5 0 3 0 8 31 0.48 13.3 0.8 14.1 7.7 0.76 8.5 94.9 92.91 Raekwon Adkins OAK 7 142 7 15 174 73 160 406 2355 2761 6 31 15 1 7 0 1 1 7 46 0.54 20.7 0.5 21.2 11.9 0.72 12.6 95.4 95.28 Rafael Castro OAK 3 0 36 40 21 50 3 38 56 94 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.49 0.8 0.0 0.8 3.7 0.00 3.7 100 91.84 Rami Paust DC 4 1 33 40 22 45 8 58 88 146 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.53 1.1 0.0 1.1 5.1 0.00 5.1 100 92.59 Ramzi Musleh CAR 1 1 13 35 20 27 7 28 53 81 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 0.42 0.9 0.4 1.3 4.4 1.54 6.0 87.5 92.45 Raphaël Lalonde-Landry MTL 8 65 75 14 132 144 106 135 798 933 5 8 8 3 5 0 2 0 7 17 0.47 4.9 1.5 6.5 3.7 1.05 4.8 94.6 94.27 Raphael Salvas MTL 5 7 49 10 34 69 14 18 162 180 1 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.54 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.3 0.77 2.1 92.1 90.32 Raul Rosenfeld CHI 2 0 18 70 11 29 2 46 20 66 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.51 0.6 0.0 0.6 5.5 0.00 5.5 100 91.67 Ray Mauntel CHI 12 0 84 1 81 134 13 10 148 158 1 3 0 5 1 0 1 0 2 7 0.48 1.1 2.0 3.1 1.3 1.52 2.8 93.3 91.67 Ray Ye SEA 1 0 13 48 5 18 7 63 68 131 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.53 1.4 0.0 1.4 27.7 0.00 27.7 100 92.45 Raymond Malachi BOS 2 0 15 18 7 22 1 4 18 22 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.65 0.3 0.7 1.0 4.6 2.97 7.6 100 91.49 Reed Browning BOS 14 0 162 26 77 188 33 165 460 625 9 5 1 4 3 0 1 0 4 15 0.56 4.4 2.3 6.7 5.8 1.22 7.0 95.4 91.46 Reese Bowman ATX 10 122 62 40 185 149 119 846 1257 2103 14 13 10 5 9 0 2 2 9 33 0.55 13.3 2.7 16.0 7.2 1.78 9.0 83.4 93.60 Reggie Sung SD 7 4 76 34 46 104 5 32 70 102 0 2 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.55 0.3 1.6 1.9 0.7 1.54 2.3 75 90.38 Reid Duncan PIT 4 1 46 36 26 60 5 33 59 92 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.54 1.3 1.2 2.5 5.1 2.02 7.1 100 92.16 Reid Martin CHI 4 3 37 45 46 66 23 77 95 172 1 1 1 3 3 0 0 0 3 3 0.47 0.3 1.0 1.3 0.7 1.53 2.2 86.5 90.28 Rhys Bergeron DC 13 5 196 47 105 240 71 390 432 822 6 8 6 9 6 0 1 0 7 22 0.56 4.1 4.6 8.7 3.9 1.91 5.8 90.8 91.87 Rhys Gretsch LA 8 50 88 67 113 151 110 986 490 1476 7 4 5 1 15 0 1 2 14 3 0.56 3.6 0.5 4.0 3.2 0.30 3.4 87 89.94 Richard Ware DET 11 55 107 1 118 184 37 6 412 418 0 5 3 2 1 0 3 0 4 6 0.48 1.7 1.0 2.7 1.4 0.54 1.9 98.9 94.05 Rick Gross IND 10 186 24 51 229 122 345 1324 1276 2600 13 13 19 3 6 0 4 0 10 38 0.59 15.8 1.7 17.5 6.9 1.40 8.3 98.1 97.48 Ridge Huang OAK 4 83 4 74 97 33 171 1262 445 1707 10 6 9 1 8 0 0 1 7 19 0.58 9.9 0.6 10.5 10.2 1.94 12.1 95.5 95.09 Roan Dunkerley BOS 4 7 36 1 34 52 9 11 140 151 1 2 0 3 2 0 0 1 1 5 0.51 1.0 1.7 2.7 3.0 3.25 6.2 75 91.07 Robby Davenport IND 8 17 102 43 77 141 71 296 386 682 5 6 5 6 1 0 1 0 2 20 0.56 5.2 3.4 8.5 6.7 2.38 9.1 98.6 95.76 Robert Elston NY 3 1 28 40 24 38 14 101 151 252 2 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.58 2.3 1.7 4.1 9.8 4.57 14.3 100 93.33 Robert Hausmann ATX 4 0 46 24 29 59 9 34 107 141 0 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 2 4 0.46 0.6 0.9 1.5 2.0 1.46 3.5 82.5 89.47 Robert Yeagle OAK 9 2 107 10 52 131 13 18 160 178 2 3 2 3 1 0 1 0 2 8 0.53 1.1 1.5 2.6 2.1 1.16 3.2 91.7 91.67 Robin Maillard PIT 2 0 20 1 13 33 3 6 68 74 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.47 0.7 0.6 1.2 5.0 1.70 6.8 100 91.84 Robin Vickers Batzdorf OAK 13 18 257 90 153 333 129 611 68 679 5 11 10 11 8 0 0 0 8 29 0.52 3.1 6.1 9.2 2.0 1.82 3.9 94.7 93.44 Rocco Linehan BOS 9 1 129 100 67 153 94 439 -21 418 6 5 6 12 2 0 0 0 2 27 0.57 3.6 6.8 10.3 5.3 4.42 9.8 98.7 95.77 Rodrigo Gould Rodriguez COL 2 0 22 37 11 33 5 31 53 84 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.49 0.8 0.0 0.8 7.3 0.00 7.3 83.3 90.38 Rowan McDonnell DC 11 188 8 51 238 110 297 1702 1646 3348 23 10 19 5 13 1 4 2 16 41 0.56 20.6 2.3 22.9 8.7 2.10 10.8 95.2 95.76 Rui Carvalho TOR 9 58 70 60 108 128 73 594 401 995 10 0 8 3 5 1 0 0 6 15 0.55 5.2 1.6 6.8 4.8 1.28 6.1 94.6 92.74 Ryan Drost NY 11 0 148 1 91 187 29 32 471 503 0 10 1 5 2 0 0 0 2 14 0.59 3.9 2.9 6.8 4.3 1.55 5.9 94.4 92.21 Ryan Flick ATL 6 115 3 67 133 56 162 1113 537 1650 6 2 15 1 5 0 3 0 8 16 0.57 7.3 0.6 7.9 5.5 1.08 6.6 96.4 95.77 Ryan Kindell PIT 4 2 34 79 18 52 11 100 27 127 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0.45 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.6 0.00 0.6 92.9 89.83 Ryan Poloz TOR 12 207 8 56 257 133 273 2112 1657 3769 30 12 14 1 9 0 3 0 12 45 0.55 25.0 0.5 25.5 9.7 0.39 10.1 96 96.04 Ryan Smith DET 10 85 127 80 180 246 157 933 216 1149 9 4 8 0 23 0 0 3 20 1 0.48 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.3 0.00 0.3 87.1 89.24 Ryan Weaver DC 3 0 27 77 19 46 19 99 30 129 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.59 1.0 0.0 1.0 5.3 0.00 5.3 100 93.85 Saeed Semrin COL 9 149 34 26 209 137 99 558 1585 2143 8 16 8 4 9 0 2 0 11 25 0.54 11.9 2.1 14.0 5.7 1.53 7.3 91.9 91.56 Sam Alston NY 2 0 24 34 23 35 10 81 158 239 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.56 1.5 0.5 2.0 6.3 1.43 7.8 92.9 91.23 Sam Berglund MIN 4 2 41 99 38 59 36 402 6 408 5 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 5 4 0.49 1.1 1.0 2.0 2.8 1.67 4.4 88.5 89.66 Sam Cook LA 9 183 0 40 220 101 198 1125 1696 2821 7 23 13 1 10 0 2 0 12 32 0.54 16.9 0.5 17.4 7.7 0.51 8.2 94.3 94.49 Sam Gabrielson CHI 12 17 120 56 132 197 105 484 368 852 7 1 7 3 16 0 1 0 17 1 0.49 -0.2 1.6 1.4 -0.2 0.79 0.6 80.6 88.02 Sam Goldstein COL 11 29 128 55 118 190 117 654 537 1191 8 12 6 8 9 0 2 0 11 23 0.54 5.5 4.4 9.9 4.7 2.29 7.0 88.1 92.44 Sam Jonas NY 11 2 127 51 70 156 87 389 376 765 6 3 4 5 3 0 0 0 3 15 0.58 5.2 2.4 7.5 7.4 1.52 8.9 92.8 94.85 Sam Kaminsky CHI 13 239 2 77 311 152 603 3322 1014 4336 26 14 29 4 22 1 0 0 23 50 0.49 25.0 1.8 26.8 8.0 1.20 9.2 95.6 96.13 Sam Stark MAD 1 3 11 63 9 20 3 58 34 92 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.58 0.8 0.0 0.8 8.6 0.00 8.6 100 91.84 Sam Warrick MTL 10 25 102 20 104 175 27 93 370 463 1 2 2 6 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.48 2.9 2.9 5.8 2.8 1.63 4.5 88.9 93.24 Samuel Roberts DAL 6 18 88 72 65 129 49 502 194 696 4 3 2 0 6 1 0 0 7 2 0.5 2.3 0.0 2.3 3.5 0.00 3.5 87.4 90.10 Sandy Brown COL 12 7 163 36 109 220 49 302 545 847 2 9 3 5 3 0 1 0 4 15 0.54 5.3 2.8 8.1 4.8 1.27 6.1 92.9 92.86 Sawyer Thompson OAK 8 38 83 48 100 135 49 492 540 1032 5 3 2 3 11 0 4 0 15 -2 0.51 0.6 1.5 2.1 0.6 1.12 1.7 81.4 85.85 Scott Heyman PHI 6 99 12 45 124 71 112 1041 1270 2311 14 13 12 4 6 0 3 0 9 34 0.55 15.0 2.2 17.2 12.1 3.08 15.2 96.2 93.90 Scott Radlauer POR 10 196 8 40 240 140 232 1380 2045 3425 13 22 14 10 12 0 2 1 13 46 0.54 21.4 5.3 26.6 8.9 3.75 12.6 95.5 94.81 Scott Xu NY 2 0 19 100 6 25 4 15 -8 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.6 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.84 2.6 100 92.00 Sean Connole SLC 13 184 40 45 253 157 306 1502 1884 3386 24 17 11 8 23 0 1 1 23 37 0.54 16.7 4.4 21.0 6.6 2.80 9.4 92.1 93.05 Sean Keegan NY 2 34 0 61 44 22 47 396 244 640 4 4 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 10 0.53 5.6 0.0 5.6 12.6 0.00 12.6 97.9 95.70 Sean McDonald SLC 1 11 4 52 16 20 23 97 91 188 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.52 1.9 0.0 1.9 12.1 0.00 12.1 100 94.20 Sean McDougall LA 12 192 90 38 266 222 199 1437 2376 3813 30 29 19 14 14 0 2 1 15 77 0.55 27.5 7.5 35.0 10.4 3.37 13.7 95 93.41 Sean McGuinness DET 4 9 11 75 18 29 16 69 23 92 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 3 -2 0.45 -0.6 0.5 -0.1 -3.1 1.62 -1.5 91.1 90.63 Sean Mott PHI 12 223 2 65 268 138 395 2821 1503 4324 43 4 23 0 20 0 5 4 21 49 0.58 24.1 0.0 24.1 9.0 0.00 9.0 94.5 95.62 Seth Faris COL 12 19 129 20 84 162 24 109 436 545 3 10 3 4 2 0 0 1 1 19 0.54 5.4 2.1 7.5 6.4 1.31 7.7 91.7 92.96 Seth Gudeman IND 12 95 164 23 196 250 176 488 1678 2166 9 26 16 10 6 0 0 0 6 55 0.57 17.2 5.4 22.5 8.8 2.14 10.9 95.7 95.61 Seth Weaver CAR 14 9 159 97 105 208 125 498 8 506 4 3 7 6 8 0 0 0 8 12 0.55 0.2 3.6 3.8 0.2 1.74 1.9 94.1 93.30 Shane Otis MAD 2 0 27 78 22 34 12 63 18 81 1 2 1 2 2 0 0 0 2 4 0.41 0.3 1.0 1.3 1.1 3.07 4.2 85.4 90.00 Shane Worthington SEA 12 18 153 31 117 209 49 248 545 793 4 5 4 8 4 0 2 0 6 15 0.53 3.5 4.1 7.6 3.0 1.97 5.0 92.6 91.92 Shashank Alladi NY 9 0 94 77 54 120 50 180 55 235 6 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 7 0.6 1.7 0.6 2.4 3.2 0.54 3.7 93.1 93.88 Shaun Seidenberger HTX 9 120 39 77 192 148 196 1261 380 1641 8 7 6 5 10 1 1 0 12 14 0.49 7.3 2.3 9.6 3.8 1.54 5.4 92.5 94.44 Simon Carapella BOS 14 243 0 26 301 132 327 1318 3843 5161 17 33 32 1 12 0 3 1 14 69 0.56 34.6 0.7 35.3 11.5 0.49 12.0 96 96.09 Simon Dastrup SLC 13 67 124 1 148 188 51 96 1118 1214 7 16 4 9 5 0 0 0 5 31 0.54 9.5 4.8 14.2 6.4 2.53 8.9 91.7 91.18 Sol Yanuck CAR 5 13 57 95 48 81 66 425 24 449 5 1 2 2 5 0 0 2 3 7 0.58 2.3 1.2 3.5 4.8 1.49 6.3 92.1 93.91 Solomon Rueschemeyer-Bailey NY 11 219 0 71 248 102 443 2779 1127 3906 9 10 23 0 13 0 0 0 13 29 0.6 21.0 0.0 21.0 8.5 0.00 8.5 97.1 96.61 Soren Dahl SEA 1 0 13 16 5 18 2 7 36 43 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.53 0.5 0.0 0.5 9.2 0.00 9.2 100 91.67 Spencer Latarski POR 5 78 10 78 97 70 109 769 228 997 4 3 8 1 8 2 1 2 9 7 0.54 2.9 0.6 3.4 3.0 0.78 3.7 92.4 93.79 Spencer Lofink SEA 14 275 3 57 339 159 468 2845 2147 4992 36 26 27 2 23 0 3 0 26 65 0.53 29.5 1.0 30.5 8.7 0.65 9.4 95.2 94.97 Spencer Whitcomb PIT 1 1 8 100 3 11 1 5 -4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.51 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.00 0.2 100 91.49 Stefan Samu SD 11 76 134 37 163 212 117 854 1445 2299 15 13 13 10 5 0 1 2 4 47 0.55 17.6 5.3 22.9 10.8 2.50 13.3 95.1 95.78 Sten Larson COL 2 1 19 1 6 25 1 0 55 55 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.49 0.4 0.0 0.4 5.8 0.00 5.8 100 91.49 Stephen Dolan OAK 4 3 43 12 31 61 11 25 178 203 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.58 1.5 1.7 3.2 4.8 2.78 7.5 100 92.98 Stephen Grondin DET 7 35 38 74 74 94 43 237 85 322 1 0 2 2 5 0 2 1 6 -1 0.45 -0.8 0.9 0.1 -1.1 0.96 -0.1 91.7 91.40 Sterling Knoche MAD 13 38 193 18 165 269 48 210 931 1141 6 12 7 16 2 0 1 0 3 38 0.53 9.1 8.2 17.3 5.5 3.06 8.6 89.7 93.75 Steven Kelly HTX 9 39 68 32 100 131 42 227 479 706 5 5 2 6 4 0 3 0 7 11 0.49 2.9 2.8 5.7 2.9 2.12 5.0 90.3 91.30 Steven Moliterno LA 6 0 65 1 28 80 9 -18 74 56 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.53 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.63 0.7 80 91.07 Suraj Madiraju CAR 9 5 122 49 77 158 70 211 218 429 3 2 2 1 3 0 1 0 4 4 0.56 1.5 0.5 2.1 2.0 0.32 2.3 96.7 94.12 Tanner Barcus MIN 8 10 94 58 84 141 41 170 125 295 3 2 5 2 2 0 1 0 3 9 0.48 1.4 0.8 2.1 1.6 0.54 2.2 96.8 93.26 Tanner Gesell DC 2 0 12 50 4 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.65 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Tanner Graham IND 11 2 143 18 69 175 47 69 322 391 2 4 3 4 0 0 1 0 1 12 0.58 2.9 2.0 4.9 4.2 1.17 5.3 100 95.70 Tanner Roberts DAL 7 83 56 29 132 132 55 354 869 1223 5 7 11 2 4 0 0 0 4 21 0.5 8.1 0.9 9.1 6.2 0.70 6.9 95.8 92.38 Tannor Johnson-Go BOS 10 155 10 35 196 99 251 1205 2252 3457 18 16 17 6 9 1 1 1 10 47 0.56 22.7 3.4 26.1 11.6 3.45 15.0 96.4 96.07 Taylor Barton SLC 7 1 89 69 50 114 34 170 78 248 1 3 3 2 2 0 1 0 3 6 0.54 0.7 1.1 1.8 1.4 0.95 2.4 91.7 92.68 Taylor Gilman SD 7 19 136 100 94 181 76 672 -59 613 8 2 6 2 11 0 0 0 11 7 0.52 0.3 1.0 1.3 0.3 0.57 0.9 86.2 88.72 Taylor Masterson ATX 1 0 10 50 7 17 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.53 0.2 0.5 0.7 2.6 3.12 5.8 100 91.49 Ted Schewe MAD 12 181 0 61 229 122 247 1699 1074 2773 19 6 10 3 16 0 0 0 16 22 0.51 14.9 1.7 16.6 6.5 1.39 7.9 94.6 93.53 Teddy McGowan LA 1 0 8 45 4 12 3 31 38 69 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.52 0.4 0.0 0.4 11.0 0.00 11.0 100 91.84 Tej Murthy NY 2 0 12 1 3 15 0 0 23 23 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.64 0.3 0.0 0.3 11.0 0.00 11.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Terrence Mitchell CAR 15 291 1 23 359 155 215 989 3397 4386 13 39 26 3 9 0 5 0 14 67 0.55 29.7 1.5 31.2 8.3 0.95 9.2 96.6 95.19 Terry Gaither DET 12 99 133 1 203 264 72 106 1490 1596 5 22 4 6 7 0 4 1 10 27 0.49 10.5 3.1 13.6 5.2 1.17 6.3 92.4 91.94 Theo Schaid Hefley POR 5 21 44 56 37 64 27 242 190 432 2 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.55 3.7 1.1 4.8 9.9 1.68 11.6 100 94.52 Thomas Brewster COL 7 94 27 32 120 75 56 329 691 1020 3 14 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.54 9.1 0.0 9.1 7.6 0.00 7.6 98.4 95.15 Thomas Edmonds DC 11 26 168 81 127 227 198 1553 375 1928 25 9 10 7 9 0 0 0 9 42 0.54 14.8 4.0 18.8 11.7 1.74 13.4 96.1 94.86 Thomas Hansen PIT 3 2 22 55 14 36 4 12 10 22 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.47 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -1.1 0.00 -1.1 80 90.20 Thomas Konogeris SD 7 86 4 11 107 49 16 76 622 698 4 18 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 24 0.53 8.0 1.0 9.0 7.5 2.03 9.5 100 93.55 Thomas Lalonde-Landry MTL 6 6 106 27 73 142 36 118 316 434 1 8 3 3 5 0 0 0 5 10 0.49 2.1 1.5 3.7 2.9 1.08 4.0 91.5 89.66 Thomas Shope MIN 9 0 117 31 102 173 21 124 271 395 1 1 1 12 2 0 0 0 2 13 0.45 1.9 4.8 6.7 1.9 2.77 4.7 86.7 91.30 Timmy Perston POR 1 0 2 50 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.49 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Timothy Elliot COL 5 59 18 46 84 50 101 607 721 1328 1 8 8 2 2 0 1 0 3 16 0.54 8.5 1.2 9.7 10.2 2.34 12.5 96.9 95.97 Tobe Decraene MTL 11 176 91 55 279 242 387 3157 2580 5737 52 17 25 18 32 0 1 2 31 81 0.49 34.8 8.5 43.3 12.5 3.51 16.0 92.9 92.66 Tobias Brooks CAR 11 166 38 36 227 142 221 1760 3063 4823 31 16 21 2 14 0 1 0 15 55 0.53 32.4 0.9 33.3 14.3 0.63 14.9 94.9 93.59 Tomas Fong LA 5 1 48 44 14 62 4 24 30 54 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.9 2.5 0.93 3.4 100 92.00 Tommy Li SEA 11 211 2 38 256 121 149 1009 1615 2624 21 15 13 4 12 0 2 0 14 39 0.53 16.2 2.2 18.4 6.3 1.81 8.1 92.6 92.27 Tommy Lin SEA 14 3 178 73 119 231 67 486 170 656 5 2 8 2 7 0 0 0 7 10 0.53 1.7 1.1 2.8 1.4 0.49 1.9 89.4 90.83 Tommy Trompeter DAL 12 9 172 17 96 233 25 89 441 530 5 5 1 6 2 0 0 0 2 15 0.48 4.4 2.7 7.1 4.6 1.15 5.7 96 91.78 Tony Goss SEA 15 14 217 58 165 289 135 820 606 1426 8 13 12 11 4 0 1 0 5 39 0.53 10.4 5.9 16.3 6.3 2.04 8.3 90.1 95.68 Tony Mounga SLC 11 6 152 63 95 193 39 665 384 1049 15 7 3 9 12 0 0 0 12 22 0.54 4.6 4.8 9.5 4.9 2.51 7.4 81.9 83.51 Topher Davis BOS 11 24 100 68 86 132 81 433 201 634 4 4 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 21 0.56 5.5 2.1 7.6 6.4 1.60 8.0 100 96.85 Toya Chukwumerije HTX 4 24 20 32 41 48 3 30 65 95 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.47 0.8 0.0 0.8 1.9 0.00 1.9 100 91.84 Travis Carpenter IND 10 194 7 69 243 126 477 2527 1144 3671 19 12 13 3 15 0 2 0 17 30 0.56 20.3 1.5 21.8 8.4 1.16 9.5 96.8 96.47 Travis Dunn SD 12 289 15 43 350 179 321 2777 3651 6428 52 26 29 8 24 0 4 1 27 88 0.55 40.5 4.2 44.8 11.6 2.36 13.9 92.8 93.08 Travis Puckrin TOR 8 13 72 23 41 100 5 44 144 188 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 3 -1 0.56 -0.4 0.3 0.0 -0.9 0.33 -0.5 53.3 87.04 Trenton Spinks ATL 11 3 134 48 73 168 30 166 182 348 2 4 8 4 2 0 1 0 3 15 0.59 1.6 2.3 3.9 2.2 1.37 3.5 94.7 92.31 Trevor Griesman PHI 6 15 71 93 49 91 63 379 53 432 4 3 6 5 2 0 0 1 1 17 0.55 3.5 2.5 6.0 7.2 2.71 9.9 97.5 95.45 Trevor Lynch CAR 13 56 189 61 170 265 168 1241 800 2041 24 11 15 6 12 0 1 0 13 43 0.55 12.5 3.2 15.7 7.4 1.22 8.6 93.8 92.92 Trevor Sawatzky ATX 2 0 31 21 20 38 8 21 81 102 0 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.52 0.7 0.5 1.2 3.3 1.41 4.7 91.7 90.91 Trevor Scott CHI 1 0 4 50 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.59 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 #DIV/0! 91.30 Trey Taylor SLC 2 0 22 47 13 35 3 37 41 78 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.56 -0.1 0.5 0.4 -0.7 1.52 0.8 83.3 90.00 Trip Crowley ATL 5 43 19 1 59 43 18 52 619 671 2 16 2 1 3 0 1 0 4 17 0.58 5.3 0.6 5.9 9.0 1.40 10.4 86 89.55 Tristan Van de Moortele MIN 14 94 183 61 257 308 324 2074 1333 3407 34 9 21 11 26 0 2 0 28 47 0.49 17.6 5.0 22.6 6.9 1.62 8.5 92 92.42 Tristan Yarter NY 2 0 21 88 50 107 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.64 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.7 0.59 6.3 #DIV/0! 91.30 Troy Holland DC 6 6 85 49 63 112 50 285 302 587 5 7 4 5 3 0 0 0 3 18 0.54 4.5 2.4 6.9 7.2 2.10 9.3 94.3 92.93 Turner Allen BOS 12 19 133 39 85 165 60 286 453 739 3 4 5 4 2 0 0 0 2 14 0.57 4.9 2.4 7.3 5.8 1.46 7.3 97.8 94.44 Ty Naquin CAR 2 0 25 21 16 41 9 27 102 129 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.56 1.2 0.0 1.2 7.4 0.00 7.4 100 92.73 Tyler Chan BOS 11 145 22 33 191 106 191 1045 2138 3183 16 13 7 2 10 0 1 2 9 29 0.56 20.6 1.2 21.8 10.8 1.13 11.9 94.9 95.10 Tyler Monroe DC 13 206 6 45 256 106 274 1811 2223 4034 34 20 27 2 11 0 2 0 13 70 0.56 28.3 0.7 29.0 11.0 0.66 11.7 96.7 95.47 Tyler Murt IND 1 0 14 77 12 26 6 33 10 43 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.51 0.3 0.5 0.8 2.3 1.95 4.2 100 92.31 Tyler Nguyen COL 1 0 12 1 8 20 1 -4 9 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.55 -0.3 0.0 -0.3 -4.2 0.00 -4.2 50 89.58 Tyler Randall ATL 12 3 179 35 97 218 73 287 526 813 6 14 2 11 2 0 2 0 4 29 0.59 6.5 6.3 12.8 6.8 2.88 9.6 98.3 95.04 Tyler Shanahan DET 4 59 22 79 94 79 159 957 247 1204 5 2 9 3 11 0 1 0 12 7 0.49 2.9 1.5 4.3 3.0 1.85 4.9 93.8 93.06 Tyler Thomegreene MIN 2 2 18 91 11 29 12 78 8 86 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.46 0.4 0.0 0.4 3.2 0.00 3.2 90 91.53 Tynan Sander SD 9 11 147 48 94 193 52 378 414 792 3 9 2 3 2 0 0 1 1 16 0.55 6.8 1.6 8.4 7.2 0.85 8.1 97.4 94.95 Val Post MAD 2 0 23 19 23 35 8 35 154 189 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.37 1.0 0.0 1.0 4.1 0.00 4.1 92.9 90.91 Vance Mader ATX 2 3 31 56 23 42 7 45 35 80 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.54 1.1 0.5 1.6 4.6 1.26 5.9 100 92.45 Vedant Sachdeva NY 2 0 18 1 12 30 4 -3 18 15 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.6 0.8 1.53 2.3 100 92.00 Victor Luo MAD 12 178 58 68 248 184 312 2042 974 3016 22 4 16 6 19 0 1 1 19 29 0.54 14.0 3.2 17.1 5.6 1.72 7.4 93.3 94.15 Walker Frankenberg OAK 11 229 3 42 286 140 289 2047 2836 4883 30 26 23 4 17 0 3 2 18 65 0.51 32.4 2.2 34.6 11.3 1.58 12.9 93.6 94.57 Walker Matthews CAR 7 2 79 55 50 101 26 192 156 348 4 3 3 2 3 0 1 0 4 8 0.54 1.4 1.1 2.5 2.9 1.09 4.0 90.3 90.67 Walt Jansen CHI 1 0 18 62 11 29 7 77 47 124 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.49 1.2 0.0 1.2 10.5 0.00 10.5 0 92.45 Walter Ellard ATL 1 0 5 71 3 8 3 25 10 35 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.55 0.2 0.0 0.2 7.4 0.00 7.4 100 91.84 Watson Anderson DAL 5 6 49 22 28 71 10 30 105 135 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.49 0.5 1.4 1.9 1.8 1.92 3.8 95 91.23 Will Dillender-Kinast POR 2 2 25 1 12 37 6 3 41 44 1 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.51 0.3 1.0 1.4 2.8 2.77 5.6 90 90.57 Will Hoffenkamp PIT 8 154 4 85 202 117 367 2327 398 2725 22 4 17 4 21 1 2 1 23 24 0.52 11.9 1.7 13.6 5.9 1.42 7.3 94.2 94.46 Will Selfridge SLC 5 77 8 30 102 52 103 513 1202 1715 9 12 7 3 7 0 0 1 6 25 0.53 11.5 1.7 13.2 11.3 3.20 14.5 94.3 93.55 Will Turner LA 5 53 47 68 88 96 90 502 200 702 4 3 8 1 7 1 0 1 7 9 0.53 1.9 0.5 2.3 2.1 0.47 2.6 85.8 92.96 Will Turner TOR 6 9 55 45 25 70 13 136 166 302 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.6 1.5 0.6 2.1 5.9 0.91 6.8 95.8 91.67 William Brandt MIN 10 186 0 72 247 125 347 2874 1116 3990 34 7 15 7 27 0 4 2 29 34 0.51 19.1 3.3 22.5 7.8 2.68 10.4 92 93.06 William Coffin CAR 15 28 219 49 161 299 91 752 787 1539 11 11 5 7 9 0 3 2 10 24 0.54 9.4 3.5 12.9 5.8 1.16 7.0 92.2 92.36 William St-Pierre MTL 12 218 0 16 276 143 149 407 2201 2608 10 21 16 3 7 0 3 0 10 40 0.5 17.1 1.4 18.5 6.2 0.94 7.1 94.4 94.55 William Tober DC 3 20 16 12 30 27 14 28 213 241 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.61 2.1 0.0 2.1 7.0 0.00 7.0 100 93.33 William Wettengel IND 7 18 89 22 65 126 40 141 502 643 6 5 1 6 5 0 2 0 7 11 0.54 2.2 3.3 5.5 3.3 2.63 6.0 87.8 90.11 Wilson Matthews CHI 12 202 7 1 270 138 120 -186 2829 2643 1 45 13 4 3 0 5 0 8 55 0.49 21.7 1.9 23.5 8.0 1.35 9.4 97.9 95.86 Wyatt Berreman OAK 13 3 203 1 99 252 24 -31 608 577 1 7 5 8 2 0 0 0 2 19 0.52 4.3 4.4 8.6 4.3 1.74 6.0 87.5 91.67 Xavier Daniel HTX 6 16 43 16 41 71 16 52 272 324 1 5 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 7 0.46 2.3 1.5 3.8 5.7 2.04 7.7 100 93.55 Xavier Payne IND 9 127 90 74 192 179 387 2364 823 3187 32 5 22 7 11 1 2 1 13 53 0.57 20.6 3.8 24.4 10.7 2.10 12.8 96.8 96.84 Xavier Schafer DC 2 0 21 100 8 29 8 40 -21 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.55 0.1 0.0 0.1 1.5 0.00 1.5 100 92.59 Yipeng Wang CHI 5 0 35 28 36 61 10 23 60 83 0 1 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 4 0.48 0.0 1.5 1.4 -0.1 2.38 2.3 100 92.86 Ywan Cohonner MTL 12 14 138 56 101 185 58 467 361 828 3 2 4 1 4 0 1 0 5 5 0.5 3.8 0.6 4.3 3.7 0.31 4.0 94.3 92.59 Zac Byrnes PIT 6 11 67 32 51 90 21 147 317 464 1 7 3 9 1 0 1 0 2 18 0.54 3.4 4.9 8.3 6.7 5.41 12.1 97.9 92.65 Zac Schakner LA 12 29 102 41 89 156 36 208 294 502 2 2 1 1 3 0 2 0 5 1 0.55 1.2 0.6 1.9 1.4 0.41 1.8 94.8 91.76 Zach Burnside SLC 2 11 16 30 22 25 10 99 229 328 2 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.53 3.2 0.5 3.7 14.5 2.07 16.6 100 92.86 Zach Heiden POR 8 17 93 71 65 129 30 329 132 461 3 6 1 3 6 0 1 0 7 6 0.55 0.7 1.6 2.3 1.1 1.23 2.3 79.5 87.80 Zach Norrbom DC 1 20 0 61 21 4 19 190 119 309 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.68 2.9 0.0 2.9 13.8 0.00 13.8 100 93.85 Zach Singer BOS 2 0 26 80 18 44 18 97 25 122 3 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 0.56 1.0 0.0 1.0 5.4 0.00 5.4 100 93.75 Zachary Armstrong TOR 12 71 143 1 168 241 47 112 1286 1398 3 25 3 17 4 0 0 0 4 44 0.55 11.7 9.9 21.5 6.9 4.09 11.0 93.6 91.75 Zachary Burpee DC 6 81 6 1 98 43 55 -40 606 566 3 6 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 9 0.57 4.8 0.0 4.8 4.9 0.00 4.9 96.6 95.10 Zachary Cotter HTX 12 67 111 20 140 203 52 263 1046 1309 5 12 3 9 9 0 2 1 10 19 0.49 6.8 4.2 10.9 4.8 2.05 6.9 86.6 88.68 Zachary Wenner DAL 8 7 80 1 37 107 12 -21 147 126 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.49 1.0 0.9 1.9 2.7 0.84 3.5 100 93.10 Zeke Thoreson COL 8 139 16 31 179 92 217 721 1592 2313 14 13 14 2 7 0 2 1 8 35 0.54 15.4 1.1 16.5 8.6 1.19 9.8 95.4 96.28 Zeppelin Raunig SEA 15 267 20 24 332 167 173 1143 3605 4748 7 51 21 7 3 1 7 0 11 75 0.53 35.2 3.8 39.0 10.6 2.29 12.9 97.5 96.85 #N/A PIT 4 11 59 88 50 107 72 499 71 570 7 0 4 1 6 0 0 2 4 8 0.57 2.9 0.6 3.5 5.7 0.59 6.3 85.7 93.44

Legend (alphabetically)

A: Assists

B: Blocks

CHS: Cutter-Handler Scale (ThrYd/TotYd)*100

CP+: Completion percentage plus, a usage-weighted indicator of not committing turnovers

DPP: Defensive Points Played

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B, a measure of total goal equivalents produced

EDGE-B: Efficiency-derived goal equivalents–blocks, the total value of blocks, as a function of the scarcity of turnovers in that game.

EDGE-O: Efficiency-derived goal equivalents–offense, a composite measure of offensive production, in goal equivalents, with the value of turnovers a function of their scarcity in that game.

G: Goals

GmSE: Game Scoring Efficiency (Game goals/(Game goals + game turnovers). In season totals, SE is the average of the SE in games played by that player.

HA: Hockey assists

Net: Similar to +/-, except that hockey assists are added to increase sampling of productive activity by 50 percent. Correlates with EDGE much better than +/-.

ODS: O-Line/D-Line Scale, or percent of points played on D-Line

OPP: Offensive Points Played

OppPoss: Opponent Possessions

Poss: Possessions

Qinc: Quarter-ending Incompletions, the throws that end a quarter that should not be counted as turnovers because the opponent never takes possession.

RecYd: Receiving Yards

ThrErr: Throwing Errors (does not include stalls)

ThrYd: Throwing Yards

TotYd: Total Yards

TRN: Total Turns, including stalls, but not including Qincs

Data caveat: The UFA collects its data in real time, which is tough, and eventually supplements missing data or corrects errors. These corrections don’t always occur before the staff here at HQ starts crunching the weekly numbers, leading to temporary inconsistencies between the weekly data presented here and on the UFA site. However, the game and season totals should eventually match up.