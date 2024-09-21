Club National Championships 2024 Qualifying Thread

48 teams are headed to San Diego!

September 21, 2024
Players warming up at the 2021 USA Ultimate Club Championships in San Diego. Photo: Kevin Leclaire — UltiPhotos.com

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2024 USA Ultimate National Championships in San Diego, CA! This list will be frequently updated with new information. We’ll be updating our region-by-region breakdowns as results come in.

WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

Boston Brute Squad (NE)
New York BENT (NE)

MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Seattle Sockeye (NW)
Portland Rhino Slam! (NW)

MIXED QUALIFIERS

Vancouver Red Flag (NW)
Seattle BFG (NW)

Nationals qualifiers in bold.

GREAT LAKES

Women’s

1.

Men’s

1.

Mixed

1.

MID-ATLANTIC

Women’s

1.
2.
3.

Men’s

1.

Mixed

1.

NORTH CENTRAL

Women’s

1.

Men’s

1.

Mixed

1.

NORTHEAST

Women’s

Boston Brute Squad and New York BENT have both qualified and will play on Sunday in the Northeast Regional final. The loser will play in the 2/3 game, but with four bids, both teams have guaranteed themselves a spot in San Diego.

1. Boston Brute Squad / New York BENT
2.
3.
4.

Men’s

1.
2.
3.

Mixed

1.
2.
3.

NORTHWEST

Women’s

1.
2.
3.

Men’s

Seattle Sockeye and Portland Rhino Slam! have both qualified and will play on Sunday in the Northwest Regional final. The loser will play in the 2/3 game, but with four bids, both teams have guaranteed themselves a spot in San Diego.

1. Seattle Sockeye / Portland Rhino Slam!
2.
3.
4.

Mixed

Vancouver Red Flag and Seattle BFG have both qualified and will play on Sunday in the Northwest Regional final. The loser will play in the 2/3 game, but with four bids, both teams have guaranteed themselves a spot in San Diego.

1. Vancouver Red Flag / Seattle BFG
2.
3.
4.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Women’s

1.

Men’s

1.
2.

Mixed

1.

SOUTHEAST

Women’s

1.

Men’s

1.
2.

Mixed

1.
2.

SOUTHWEST

Women’s

1.
2.

Men’s

1.

Mixed

1.
2.

