Video Analysis: Boston DiG’s Super Dump

How will this novel strategy work for DiG at the big show?

October 10, 2024 by in News with 0 comments

Boston DiG has implemented a bold new strategy this season: the Superdump. It’s been shown to be effective but will it be enough to take them to the top at Club Nationals?? Tune in 10/24-27 on Ultiworld to find out!

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team.

