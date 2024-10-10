How will this novel strategy work for DiG at the big show?
October 10, 2024 by Keith Raynor in News with 0 comments
Boston DiG has implemented a bold new strategy this season: the Superdump. It’s been shown to be effective but will it be enough to take them to the top at Club Nationals?? Tune in 10/24-27 on Ultiworld to find out!
Video Analysis: Boston DiG’s Super Dump
