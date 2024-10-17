National Championships 2024: Beat Charlie Challenge

Show you know more than Charlie about the 2024 Club Championships.

Ever wanted the opportunity to take Editor-in-Chief Charlie Eisenhood down a peg? To prove you can outsmart the big boss of Ultiworld? Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge and test your 2024 Club Championships predictive abilities. Take on Charlie Eisenhood himself, and if you win, you’ll have a great shot at taking home some free prizes.

Best the big guy and you’ll be entered to win a free month of Standard subscription. The top scorer will also receive a free month Standard subscription.1

Rules

Pick the following for each of the men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions Quarterfinalists (1 pt. per correct answer) Semifinalists (2 pt.) Finalists (2 pt.) Champion (3 pts.)

Make your bonus picks to score more points

If your score is higher than Charlie Eisenhood’s, you’ll be entered into a random drawing.

We will draw three winners for the prizes listed above: 3 free months of Standard Subscription

Entries must be received by Wednesday, October 23 at 11:59 PM PT.

Must provide valid email address in order to be prize-eligible.

Limit one entry per person.

Charlie’s Picks

These will be filled in after picks lock, although you can get a pretty good sense by listening to Deep Look, live on YouTube Monday, October 21 at noon ET, or available anytime after that wherever you get your podcasts.

