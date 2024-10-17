Video Analysis: Best of Joe Durst Interviews

This Denver coach never shies away from the spotlight.

“There are a lot of characters in this sport, but I’m not sure there’s anyone quite like Joe Durst.” – Evan Lepler

Joe Durst has coached many high level teams from Molly Brown to Johnny Bravo and even to the National Team level. Watch some of this Denver-based coach’s best quirky clips from over the years! What will he bring to the sideline at this year’s Club Championships?

