Video Analysis: Best of Joe Durst Interviews

This Denver coach never shies away from the spotlight.

October 17, 2024 by and in News with 0 comments

“There are a lot of characters in this sport, but I’m not sure there’s anyone quite like Joe Durst.” – Evan Lepler

Joe Durst has coached many high level teams from Molly Brown to Johnny Bravo and even to the National Team level. Watch some of this Denver-based coach’s best quirky clips from over the years! What will he bring to the sideline at this year’s Club Championships?

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a video editor and producer for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Their experience includes from D-III and D-I College, Club, Semi-Professional, and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

