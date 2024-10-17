This Denver coach never shies away from the spotlight.
October 17, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Lindsay Soo in News with 0 comments
“There are a lot of characters in this sport, but I’m not sure there’s anyone quite like Joe Durst.” – Evan Lepler
Joe Durst has coached many high level teams from Molly Brown to Johnny Bravo and even to the National Team level. Watch some of this Denver-based coach’s best quirky clips from over the years! What will he bring to the sideline at this year’s Club Championships?
Video Analysis: Best of Joe Durst Interviews
Watch the 2024 USAU Club Championships with an Event Pack!
Find more highlights and analysis content by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!