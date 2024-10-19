Video Analysis: Washington DC Scandal’s Marie Perivier

Will DC's new star show out at Nationals?

Scandal has been one of the best teams this club season in part due to a rising star, Marie Perivier!

Some may remember Perivier from her dominant play at the University of Georgia but she’s back in the ultimate scene in a big way this year, helping Washington DC Scandal seek their first Club title since 2014!

Video Analysis: Washington DC Scandal’s Marie Perivier

Watch the 2024 USAU Club Championships with an Event Pack!

Find more highlights and analysis content by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!