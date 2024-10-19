Video Analysis: Washington DC Scandal’s Marie Perivier

Will DC's new star show out at Nationals?

October 19, 2024

Scandal has been one of the best teams this club season in part due to a rising star, Marie Perivier!

Some may remember Perivier from her dominant play at the University of Georgia but she’s back in the ultimate scene in a big way this year, helping Washington DC Scandal seek their first Club title since 2014!

Video Analysis: Washington DC Scandal’s Marie Perivier

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

