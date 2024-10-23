The Line: The Best Players No One Is Talking About (Men’s Division)

Don't be surprised if these seven players light up the stat sheet this weekend.

Every year just before Nationals, Ultiworld publishes a list of the top 25 players in each division, according to a panel of staff experts and players. Conversation heading into Nationals tends to revolve around those stars. As everyone knows, however, the biggest names aren’t always the players who end up making the biggest difference. With that in mind, here are seven of the lesser-known players from the men’s division who might be on track for a big weekend in San Diego.

Matt Armour (Austin Doublewide)

Long known for his defensive prowess in matchup schemes, Armour has been expanding his game for years. He’s spending more time on Doublewide’s O-line in 2024, where he has been as adept at losing his matchups as sticking with them in the event of a turnover. With teammate (and fellow underrated player) Xavier Fuzat garnering a lot of extra attention from opposing defense, the addition of Armour as a big play downfield receiver has helped keep options fresh for noted shooter Jake Radack.