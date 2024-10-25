The Greatest Strengths and Weaknesses of the Championship Contenders (Men’s Division)

What will lead each quarterfinalist to success (or failure) in the business end of the bracket

The parity in the fight for the top of the Men’s Division has been a major storyline of the season. That has carried through to the start of Nationals. The result is that no one can say with any certainty who will even reach semis, much less win the title. While we offer no predictions here, we do think it worthwhile to take a look at each of the eight remaining contenders’ biggest strengths and potential weaknesses. What are the factors that could either lead them through or sink them in a crucial moment?

#2 Chicago Machine

Strength: O-Line Defense

Machine don’t have an especially efficient offense. What they do have in players like Nate Goff, Malik Auger-Semmar, and Paul Arters – not to mention, when they play on the O-line, Johnny Bansfield and Daan De Marrée – is a set of productive defenders who can get the disc back as often as most of the top defenders on any D-line. That talent both takes the sting out of some of their turnovers and allows the O-line a freer mind set when it comes to assessing risk.

Weakness: One Specific Injury