Winners and Losers of the 2024 Club Championships

Aside from Rhino Slam!, Hybrid, and Fury, of course.

Winner: Homecomings

Dylan Freechild added to his legacy with a LeBron-to-Cleveland moment. After years playing with Seattle Sockeye and winning a championship with them in 2019, Freechild returned to his hometown team in 2023 with the promise of a title. Like LeBron, it took one additional season to see that promise come to fruition, but Freechild earned a chip with his first club team. In the early years of Freechild’s tenure, the team struggled to make Nationals consistently. By the time Freechild returned, the team was ready to compete for a title.

Freechild was not the only player who moved to a new team and found success. Robyn Fennig spent last season commuting from Sacramento to play for Madison NOISE. This season, she stayed closer to her current residence and helped Tower make Nationals for the first time in program history.

Another Bay Area team – you might have heard of them – San Francisco Fury won the women’s division title. Like Rhino Slam! with Freechild, Fury had a defensive leader who left the team but rejoined in time to build towards this championship in Dena Elimelech, who defected to Flipside a few years ago but returned to Fury in 2022. This was also coach Meeri Chang’s first season back with Fury since their last championship in 2021, which she won as a player.

Loser: Canyon Crest Academy Turf