Best of UltiPhotos from the 2024 Club Championships

The best still frames from an action-packed tournament

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 Club Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

We owe a lot to the folks behind the cameras who make our sport – and us – look great. With so much action from a tightly-contested 2024 Club Championships, there were plenty of memorable moments to capture. Ranging from heart-pumping skies and layouts to atmospheric shots to the silly moments that make ultimate what it is, here are the best UltiPhotos of the 2024 Club Championships.

Category: Action Shots