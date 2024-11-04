The Best, Worst, and Most Interesting Jerseys of the 2024 Club Season

We already know who played the best, but who looked the best?

I’m quite honored that more than one person came up to me during Nationals to make a pitch for their jerseys to be included on this list.1 I’ve done this now for a few seasons, and I’ll admit that by and large teams are “getting it”, to steal a phrase from the Uni Watch blog I read daily as a child. With a proliferation of good jerseys across all three divisions, it’s tough to find any that qualify as the worst and difficult to distinguish which are the best. One more note: many teams repeat designs year over year – a practice I appreciate for sustainability reasons – and jerseys that were among the best in previous years are probably still in that tier, but I’m not considering them to give some love to teams who haven’t gotten recognition yet. With those caveats, here’s my best shot at sharing which designs stood out to me last weekend in San Diego.

Best Jerseys

Seattle Mixtape black (BE) – I really like using the full sublimation to put a large logo on the side and let the bright colors shine on the front.

Salt Lake Shrimp 76ers alts – I mean do I even need to explain?