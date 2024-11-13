The 2024 Club Championships Finals Are Now on YouTube

The Club finals are now freely available!

The 2024 Club Championships finals matchups are now all available to watch for free on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel!

In the Women’s Division, watch San Francisco Fury take on DC Scandal in a rematch of the 2024 US Open Final:

Fury vs. Scandal | Women’s Final | 2024 USA Ultimate National Championships

In the Mixed Division, watch Ann Arbor Hybrid face off against surprise finalist Boston Sprocket:

Hybrid vs Sprocket | Mixed Final | 2024 USA Ultimate National Championships

In the Men’s Division, New York PoNY and Portland Rhino Slam! battle it out for the title:

Rhino Slam! vs. PoNY | Men’s Final | 2024 USA Ultimate National Championships