12 Days of College Ultimate 2025: 11 D-I Nationals Highlights

On the eleventh day of the 12 Days of College Ultimate, we’re looking back at some of the best, most interesting, and most pivotal plays of the 2024 D-I College Championships.
Bottle up the throw, let out the emotion. (Leo Gordon, Brown Brownian Motion)
Another day at the poster factory. (Thalia Tzetos, Oregon Fugue)
Just X things. (Xavier Fuzat, Texas TUFF)
Clutch is as clutch does. (Emily Kemp, Tufts EWO)
Emily Kemp Game winning bookends
With authority. (Paul Krenik, Minnesota)
Achievement unlocked: blow everyone’s mind. (Jolie Krebs, SUNY-Binghamton Big Bear)
Rocking the hypotenuse. (Mica Glass, Oregon Ego)
The field general has arrived. (Tori Gray, Carleton Syzygy)
Tori Gray Calls Their Shot hammer
Zero hesitation. (Calvin Brown, Cal Poly SLO SLOcore)
G.O.A.T.
Dawn Culton Semis Game Winner (Dawn Culton, UNC Pleiades)
And of course, the famous hot dog cellie
UAH Hot Dog (Jonathan Sillivant, UAH Nightmares)
Here’s to even more unbelievable highlights in 2025.