12 Days of College Ultimate 2025: 11 D-I Nationals Highlights

On the eleventh day of Christmas Ultiworld gave to me...highlights from the 2024 D-I College Championships!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 college season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

It’s time to unwrap some presents as we introduce the 12 Days of College Ultimate. For the next 12 days, we will be releasing one gift per day, though don’t count on getting any holiday fowl: it’s all college ultimate. From highlight videos to player chatter to a season predictions, we’ve got a little something for everyone.

On the eleventh day of the 12 Days of College Ultimate, we’re looking back at some of the best, most interesting, and most pivotal plays of the 2024 D-I College Championships.

Bottle up the throw, let out the emotion. (Leo Gordon, Brown Brownian Motion)

Leo Gordon Footblock

Another day at the poster factory. (Thalia Tzetos, Oregon Fugue)

Oregon Sky Thalia Tzetos

Just X things. (Xavier Fuzat, Texas TUFF)

Xavier Fuzat No Look Hammer

Clutch is as clutch does. (Emily Kemp, Tufts EWO)

Emily Kemp Game winning bookends

With authority. (Paul Krenik, Minnesota)

Paul Krenik Sky

Achievement unlocked: blow everyone’s mind. (Jolie Krebs, SUNY-Binghamton Big Bear)

Jolie Krebs does it All

Rocking the hypotenuse. (Mica Glass, Oregon Ego)

Mica Glass Huck

The field general has arrived. (Tori Gray, Carleton Syzygy)

Tori Gray Calls Their Shot hammer

Zero hesitation. (Calvin Brown, Cal Poly SLO SLOcore)

Calvin Brown Turn Around Huck

G.O.A.T.

Dawn Culton Semis Game Winner (Dawn Culton, UNC Pleiades)

And of course, the famous hot dog cellie

UAH Hot Dog (Jonathan Sillivant, UAH Nightmares)

Here’s to even more unbelievable highlights in 2025.