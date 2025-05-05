College Update: Next Stop, Nationals

With every regional tournament now complete, the focus now shifts to Burlington, Washington where college champions will be crowned in all four divisions by the end of the month.

May 5, 2025
Utah Zion Curtain’s Elijah Watchalatone at Santa Barbara Invite 2025. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – Ultiphotos.com

Throughout the spring season, we’ll publishing a bite-sized weekly recap of the action across the college division. This will serve as a supplement to our standard tournament reporting and offer a high-level look at the latest happenings and the biggest stories of the week.

D-I Women’s

Utah Spiral Jetty’s Lily Terpstra looks for a cut at Santa Barbara Invite 2025. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – Ultiphotos.com

The Final Five

The final five bids to Nationals were on the line at Northwest Regionals. #4 UBC Thunderbirds went undefeated to win the region, and they’ll enter Nationals with just a single loss on their record. #7 Washington Element fell to UBC 12-10 in the final, but recovered to beat a banged up #6 Oregon Fugue handily in the second-place game. Both teams qualified for Nationals. #16 Utah Spiral Jetty also will make their way back to Washington later this month, finishing in fourth place. #19 Victoria Vikes clawed their way through the fifth-place bracket, winning the game-to-go 12-9 over #18 Western Washington Chaos.

Looking Ahead

The next event on the calendar is the D-III College Championships, which take place May 17-19 at the Skagit River Park in Burlington, Washington.

D-I Men’s

Vermont Chill celebrate at Florida Warm Up 2025. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – Ultiphotos.com

Raucous Regionals Results

  • For the first time since 2017, #3UMass Zoodisc won New England Regionals. Zoodisc went undefeated through the tournament, coming back from a multi-goal deficit in the final to beat #15 Northeastern Huskies, who finished in second. #23 Vermont Chill will make their fourth consecutive trip to Nationals after winning the third bid. Vermont lost to #11 Brown Brownian Motion in pool play and #14 Tufts E-Men in the first place quarterfinal before beating both in the third place semifinal and final respectively to claim the final bid to Nationals. Brown become the first defending champion in over twenty years to fail to qualify for Nationals. The last time this happened in the D-I divisions was in 2003 when Stanford (who won the 2002 title) did not qualify for Nationals.
  • For the third straight season, #4 Oregon Ego won Northwest Regionals. Ego beat #8 Oregon State Beavers in the final 15-11; it was their seventh win in as many matchups against OSU this season. Oregon State won the second-place game against Utah Zion Curtain 15-13, but the story of the tournament was Utah’s string of upsets through the second-place bracket. Entering the tournament as the ninth seed, Utah beat #17 Victoria Vikes, #16 UBC Thunderbirds, and #18 Western Washington Dirt to qualify for Nationals for the first time since 2016. Coming in just behind them, Western Washington finished in fourth place, qualifying for Nationals for the first time since 2015. The fifth-place bracket was a chamber of chaos of its own, with Victoria, UBC, #10 Washington Sundodgers, Utah Valley Ultimate and Utah State Scotsmen all vying for a single bid. UBC came away with a controversial, call-filled 12-11 win over Victoria to claim the final bid to Nationals.

Looking Ahead

The next event on the calendar is the D-III College Championships, which take place May 17-19 at the Skagit River Park in Burlington, Washington.

D-III Women’s

There was no action this week as the D-III Women’s Division wrapped up all of their Regionals last weekend.

Looking Ahead

The next event on the calendar is the D-III College Championships, which take place on May 17-19 at the Skagit River Sports Complex in Burlington, Washington.

D-III Men’s

Cole Fairfield of Bowdoin Clown throws a forehand at New England Open 2025. Photo: Paul Rutherford – Ultiphotos.com

Bowdo-IN!

#3 Middlebury Pranksters went undefeated and won New England Regionals. Their closest win was a 15-13 victory over #18 Bates Orange Whip in the semifinal. Meanwhile, there was chaos happening over on the other side of the bracket. #17 Bowdoin Clown upset #8 Williams WUFO in the other semifinal, sending last season’s finalists down to the second-place bracket. Williams eked out a 13-12 win over Brandeis TRON and comfortably beat Bates to set up a rematch against Bowdoin in the game-to-go. Bowdoin once again proved the better team, coming away with a 15-14 win and sending Clown to Nationals for the first time since 2019.

Looking Ahead

The next event on the calendar is the D-III College Championships, which take place on May 17-19 at the Skagit River Sports Complex in Burlington, Washington.

 

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

