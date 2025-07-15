A Guide to World Games Players in USAU Club

Where will some of world's biggest stars be playing when they're not in Chengdu?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The World Games — an Olympics-style multidisciplinary international sporting event with events as diverse as aikido, korfball, and sport climbing — hosts the pre-eminent ultimate frisbee tournament on the planet once every four (Or, in the case of the 2021 event that was rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic, three)) years. Virtually every serious frisbee fan (and plenty of casuals) will tune into the five-day affair in Chengdu, China as national teams from France, Japan, and Colombia (to name a few of the challengers) attempt to unseat the long reigning United States side.

While the action in Chengdu is the main attraction, it comes with a bonus: many of the 112 athletes spread across the eight national team rosters, virtually all of whom will have been training for months to be in the best playing shape of their careers, will enter the USAU club season in peak condition. What does that mean for the rest of the division? Sometimes, utter dominance. Look no further than the 2022 season: every member of the women’s division’s All-Club 1st Team that year was a World Games player in Birmingham, Alabama a few months before Club Nationals.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which players could be on a World Games-fueled heater all the way through October. The table below shows the 34 athletes, which country they’ll represent in Chengdu, and who they’ll cleat up with in USAU play.1

Name World Games Team 2025 USAU Club Team Anna Thompson United States San Francisco Fury Britt Dos Santos Canada Toronto 6ixers Carolyn Finney United States San Francisco Fury Chris Kocher United States New York PoNY Claire Chastain United States Denver Molly Brown Claire Trop United States Washington DC Scandal Dawn Culton United States Raleigh Phoenix Dylan Freechild United States Portland Rhino Slam! Florence Dionne Canada Québec Iris Grant Lindsley United States Denver Johnny Bravo Henry Ing United States Portland Rhino Slam! Kaela Helton United States San Diego Flipside Kami Groom United States Washington DC Scandal Laura Ospina Colombia Boston Brute Squad Levke Walczak Germany Boston Brute Squad Malcolm Bryson Canada Vancouver Furious George Malik Auger-Semmar Canada Montreal Mephisto Mangie Forero Colombia Boston Brute Squad Manuela Cárdenas Colombia Denver Molly Brown Marques Brownlee United States New York PoNY Michael Ing United States San Francisco Revolver Mika Kurahashi Canada Seattle BFG Mike MacKenzie Canada Toronto GOAT Molly Wedge Canada Toronto 6ixers Quinn Snider Canada Vancouver Furious George Raphy Hayes United States Portland Rhino Slam! Sam McGuckin Australia Chicago Machine Sarah Jacobsohn Canada Toronto 6ixers Simón Ramírez Colombia Vancouver Furious George Thomas Edmonds Canada Washington DC Truck Stop Valeria Cárdenas Colombia Denver Molly Brown Verena Woloson Germany Washington DC Scandal Ximena Montaña Colombia Boston Brute Squad Yina Cartagena Colombia New York BENT

Additionally, there are several World Games players who have played in USAU club in the past but have not yet signed on for a 2025 campaign.