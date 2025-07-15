A Guide to World Games Players in USAU Club

Where will some of world's biggest stars be playing when they're not in Chengdu?

July 15, 2025 by in Analysis, Other
Cat Phillips. Photo: Paul Rutherford -- UltiPhotos.com
Australia’s Cat Phillips played for Toronto 6ixers in 2019. Photo: Paul Rutherford – UltiPhotos.com

The World Games — an Olympics-style multidisciplinary international sporting event with events as diverse as aikido, korfball, and sport climbing — hosts the pre-eminent ultimate frisbee tournament on the planet once every four (Or, in the case of the 2021 event that was rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic, three)) years. Virtually every serious frisbee fan (and plenty of casuals) will tune into the five-day affair in Chengdu, China as national teams from France, Japan, and Colombia (to name a few of the challengers) attempt to unseat the long reigning United States side.

While the action in Chengdu is the main attraction, it comes with a bonus: many of the 112 athletes spread across the eight national team rosters, virtually all of whom will have been training for months to be in the best playing shape of their careers, will enter the USAU club season in peak condition. What does that mean for the rest of the division? Sometimes, utter dominance. Look no further than the 2022 season: every member of the women’s division’s All-Club 1st Team that year was a World Games player in Birmingham, Alabama a few months before Club Nationals.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which players could be on a World Games-fueled heater all the way through October. The table below shows the 34 athletes, which country they’ll represent in Chengdu, and who they’ll cleat up with in USAU play.1

NameWorld Games Team2025 USAU Club Team
Anna ThompsonUnited StatesSan Francisco Fury
Britt Dos SantosCanadaToronto 6ixers
Carolyn FinneyUnited StatesSan Francisco Fury
Chris KocherUnited StatesNew York PoNY
Claire ChastainUnited StatesDenver Molly Brown
Claire TropUnited StatesWashington DC Scandal
Dawn CultonUnited StatesRaleigh Phoenix
Dylan FreechildUnited StatesPortland Rhino Slam!
Florence DionneCanadaQuébec Iris
Grant LindsleyUnited StatesDenver Johnny Bravo
Henry IngUnited StatesPortland Rhino Slam!
Kaela HeltonUnited StatesSan Diego Flipside
Kami GroomUnited StatesWashington DC Scandal
Laura OspinaColombiaBoston Brute Squad
Levke WalczakGermanyBoston Brute Squad
Malcolm BrysonCanadaVancouver Furious George
Malik Auger-SemmarCanadaMontreal Mephisto
Mangie ForeroColombiaBoston Brute Squad
Manuela CárdenasColombiaDenver Molly Brown
Marques BrownleeUnited StatesNew York PoNY
Michael IngUnited StatesSan Francisco Revolver
Mika KurahashiCanadaSeattle BFG
Mike MacKenzieCanadaToronto GOAT
Molly WedgeCanadaToronto 6ixers
Quinn SniderCanadaVancouver Furious George
Raphy HayesUnited StatesPortland Rhino Slam!
Sam McGuckinAustraliaChicago Machine
Sarah JacobsohnCanadaToronto 6ixers
Simón RamírezColombiaVancouver Furious George
Thomas EdmondsCanadaWashington DC Truck Stop
Valeria CárdenasColombiaDenver Molly Brown
Verena WolosonGermanyWashington DC Scandal
Ximena MontañaColombiaBoston Brute Squad
Yina CartagenaColombiaNew York BENT

Additionally, there are several World Games players who have played in USAU club in the past but have not yet signed on for a 2025 campaign.

  • Gaël Ancelin (FRA) – Toronto GOAT
  • Anouchka Beaudry (CAN) – Québec Iris, Boston Brute Squad, Toronto 6ixers
  • Elliot Bonnet (FRA) – Washington DC Truck Stop
  • Eva Bornot (FRA) – Toronto 6ixers
  • Marty Gallant (CAN) – Ottawa Phoenix
  • Kanari Imanishi (JPN) – San Francisco Fury
  • Lauren Kimura (CAN) – Toronto 6ixers
  • Alex Ladomatos (AUS) – New York PoNY
  • Mark Lloyd (CAN) – Toronto GOAT, Winnipeg General Strike
  • Masahiro Matsuno (JPN) – Vancouver Furious George
  • Nico Müller (GER) – Boston Ironside
  • Akifumi Muraoka (JPN) – Toronto GOAT
  • Cat Phillips (AUS) – Toronto 6ixers
  • Sacha Poitte-Sokolksy (FRA) – Toronto GOAT, Montreal Mephisto, Montreal Mockingbird
  • Nici Prien (GER) – Texas Showdown
  • Conrad Schlör (GER) – New York PoNY

 

  1. The list only includes confirmed club players as of 7/15/2025 and will be updated if more World Games athletes pick a club team. 

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

